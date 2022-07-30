Jaelene Daniels refuses gay pride jersey, sits out NWSL game

Former Seton Hall guard Jared Rhoden will reportedly sign a one-year rookie contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Rhoden, who went undrafted, was named to the All-Big East first team last season after averaging 15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals as a senior. He left the program tied for 33rd in scoring with 1,270 career points and 20th all-time with 669 rebounds.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 19 MINUTES AGO