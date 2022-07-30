Metro Police Chief surprises, commends Nashville bouncer who stopped man with gun

chattanoogacw.com
2 women stabbed at Elm Hill Pike apartment
The stabbing happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Highland on Briley Apartments.
Antioch man demanded to give up ‘everything he has’ by armed robber
A man accused of breaking into an Antioch residence and pointing a pistol at the homeowner has been taken into custody.
fox17.com
MNPD investigating reported homicide on Wallace Road
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported homicide that happened Monday. Monday around 9 p.m. a shooting was reported on the 90 block of Wallace Road. One man died from the shooting. There is no suspect in custody. This is a breaking news story. Check...
1 dead in stabbing off Lebanon Pike
The stabbing happened around noon at a home on Hickorydale Drive.
Man breaks into Dickerson Pike gas station with sledgehammer
A man faces robbery charges after police say he broke into a gas station on Dickerson Pike and stole cash and tobacco products.
wgnsradio.com
One man from Murfreesboro and one from Gallatin arrested in connection to drive-by-shooting in Nashville
Two men, one from Murfreesboro and the second from Gallatin, were arrested in Nashville after a drive-by shooting left one man wounded last Monday (07/25/22). The incident occurred at Cheatham Place public housing on 9th Avenue North near Rosa Parks Boulevard. Evidently, the arrests were made last Thursday (07/28/22) after...
Clarksville man accused of shooting at girlfriend in Dyersburg
Dyersburg Police are investigating a domestic assault incident after hearing a woman scream outside a Days Inn.
1 injured after altercation leads to shooting in Antioch
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning in Antioch.
smokeybarn.com
Fugitive Still At Large After Springfield Police/TBI/FBI Raid
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A quiet neighborhood in Springfield came to life with law enforcement activity Monday evening after local authorities received information from the TBI that a wanted fugitive may be there. Residents on Golfview Lane in Springfield MAP were startled when a team of law...
Metro police officer ‘violently shoved’ after pulling over stolen vehicle
A Metro police officer was shoved after pulling a driver over in a stolen vehicle, according to a an affidavit.
fox17.com
Shooting investigation underway on Bell Road in Antioch
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on Bell Road in Antioch. The shooting was reported around 2:35 a.m. Monday. Metro Communications says that one person has been transported from the scene, the cause of their injuries isn't known. Details regarding a suspect...
10 years after a man was murdered in Nashville, his family wants answers
Ten years after Marcio Murphy was found shot to death inside a Nashville apartment, his killer remains on the run
20-year-old man shot, killed at South Nashville motel
One person is dead following a shooting in South Nashville.
3 Nashville men indicted for conspiracy to steal firearms
Three men from the Nashville area have been indicted in a conspiracy to steal firearms after burglarizing a firearms dealer in Greenbrier last month.
WSMV
Metro Police called to short-term rental dozens of times in 2022 for theft
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Men in town for a bachelor party said they had a rude awakening when they returned to their Airbnb Saturday night. They said two cars, laptops and other items were stolen and the home was torn apart. The complex along Elliott Avenue between Eighth Avenue South...
Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges
Metro Police – (July 29, 2022) Thursday’s surveillance of a Kia Forte sedan involved in a drive-by shooting Monday in Cheatham Place public housing that left a man wounded led to the arrests of two fugitives from Sumner County who had guns and an assortment of drugs in the car. Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives […] The post Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
43-year-old man charged with stalking teen
According to arrest documents, the man had been contacting the teen without her consent, expressing his desire for a romantic relationship with the victim.
Joe Casey, retired Metro Nashville police chief, dies at 96
Joe Casey, a retired Metro Nashville police chief and President of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, died early Saturday morning.
Motorcyclist dies following Clarksville crash
Injuries have been reported following a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Clarksville.
Man facing vehicular homicide charges in Murfreesboro crash
A man is facing vehicular homicide charges after allegedly causing a deadly crash in Murfreesboro.
