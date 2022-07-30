ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Metro Police Chief surprises, commends Nashville bouncer who stopped man with gun

By WZTV Staff
chattanoogacw.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
chattanoogacw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

MNPD investigating reported homicide on Wallace Road

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported homicide that happened Monday. Monday around 9 p.m. a shooting was reported on the 90 block of Wallace Road. One man died from the shooting. There is no suspect in custody. This is a breaking news story. Check...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bouncer#Middle Tennessee#Violent Crime
smokeybarn.com

Fugitive Still At Large After Springfield Police/TBI/FBI Raid

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A quiet neighborhood in Springfield came to life with law enforcement activity Monday evening after local authorities received information from the TBI that a wanted fugitive may be there. Residents on Golfview Lane in Springfield MAP were startled when a team of law...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
fox17.com

Shooting investigation underway on Bell Road in Antioch

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on Bell Road in Antioch. The shooting was reported around 2:35 a.m. Monday. Metro Communications says that one person has been transported from the scene, the cause of their injuries isn't known. Details regarding a suspect...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Cheatham County Source

Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

Metro Police – (July 29, 2022) Thursday’s surveillance of a Kia Forte sedan involved in a drive-by shooting Monday in Cheatham Place public housing that left a man wounded led to the arrests of two fugitives from Sumner County who had guns and an assortment of drugs in the car. Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives […] The post Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges appeared first on Cheatham County Source.

Comments / 0

Community Policy