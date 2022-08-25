Check out photos of the world's first hydrogen-powered passenger train that's up and running in Germany as Europe tries to wean itself off of Russian oil
Germany officially has the world's first passenger rail line run entirely on hydrogen-powered trains.
The trains, produced by French manufacturer Alstom, cost the German railway LVNG $92.3 million, according to CNN, and will run on a train line just outside Hamburg.
While the trains have been tested around Europe for 4 years, Germany is the first country to greenlight a passenger train line that runs entirely on hydrogen, without diesel-fueled trains as a backup.
Alstom says the emission-free trains represent "a true alternative to diesel power."
The rollout comes as Germany and other European countries attempt to wean themselves off of Russian oil and gas imports - even resorting to turning off lights and heating - to comply with Europe's sanctions as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Here are photos of the world's first hydrogen-powered train.The trains, called the Coradia iLint, which are powered by hydrogen fuel cells, were first introduced to the public in 2016. Here are passengers using the iLint train on the day it was officially greenlit in Germany for permanent use. The trains can reach a maximum speed of 140 hm or 89 mph, according to the manufacturer, Alstom. The EPA says that hydrogen vehicles generate water and heat as by-products rather than regular vehicle exhaust emissions that contribute to pollution.
Source: EPAThe train also emits "low levels of noise," according to its manufacturer, Alstom. Alstom began developing the trains in 2014 and tested them in 2018. Now the trains are officially fully operational for passengers. Hydrogen-fueled trains are also being tested in France, Poland, Sweden, and Austria, among other places. Read the original article on Business Insider
