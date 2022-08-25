ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out photos of the world's first hydrogen-powered passenger train that's up and running in Germany as Europe tries to wean itself off of Russian oil

By Samantha Delouya
Business Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pigiz_0gye3SNv00

AFP / John MACDOUGALL

  • Germany officially has the world's first passenger rail line run entirely on hydrogen-powered trains.
  • The manufacturer says the trains are a "true alternative to diesel power" as Europe tries to wean itself off of Russian oil.
  • Check out photos of the world's first hydrogen-powered train.

Germany officially has the world's first passenger rail line run entirely on hydrogen-powered trains.

The trains, produced by French manufacturer Alstom, cost the German railway LVNG $92.3 million, according to CNN, and will run on a train line just outside Hamburg.

While the trains have been tested around Europe for 4 years, Germany is the first country to greenlight a passenger train line that runs entirely on hydrogen, without diesel-fueled trains as a backup.

Alstom says the emission-free trains represent "a true alternative to diesel power."

The rollout comes as Germany and other European countries attempt to wean themselves off of Russian oil and gas imports - even resorting to turning off lights and heating - to comply with Europe's sanctions as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Here are photos of the world's first hydrogen-powered train.

The trains, called the Coradia iLint, which are powered by hydrogen fuel cells, were first introduced to the public in 2016.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTs6N_0gye3SNv00
Alstom's Coradia iLint train, the first in the world to be powered by hydrogen

FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP

Here are passengers using the iLint train on the day it was officially greenlit in Germany for permanent use.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d0Z4d_0gye3SNv00
People sit inside a train powered entirely by hydrogen on August 24, 2022.

CARMEN JASPERSEN/Getty Images

The trains can reach a maximum speed of 140 hm or 89 mph, according to the manufacturer, Alstom.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r91Dw_0gye3SNv00
Interior of the train

Alstom

The EPA says that hydrogen vehicles generate water and heat as by-products rather than regular vehicle exhaust emissions that contribute to pollution.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aeZgw_0gye3SNv00
An employee of train manufacturer Alstom controls a hydrogen train Coradia iLint

picture alliance / Contributor

Source: EPA

The train also emits "low levels of noise," according to its manufacturer, Alstom.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X2Gg3_0gye3SNv00
Employees refuel the hydrogen train

Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance

Alstom began developing the trains in 2014 and tested them in 2018. Now the trains are officially fully operational for passengers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164PYT_0gye3SNv00
Interior of the hydrogen-powered train

Alstom

Hydrogen-fueled trains are also being tested in France, Poland, Sweden, and Austria, among other places.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=322ugJ_0gye3SNv00
Alstom's hydrogen-powered train

Alstom/Christoph Busse

Read the original article on Business Insider

