ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Stress and Health Status Among Members of a Disadvantaged Community in Flint, Michigan in the Early Phase of the COVID-19 Pandemic

By Authors:
researchgate.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.researchgate.net

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Community mourns the passing of Michigan cannabis advocate Zahra Abbas

The Cannabis Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party announced on Thursday the passing of chairperson Zahra Abbas. According to the organization’s Facebook post, Abbas, 35, suffered from epilepsy which she learned how to control with the use of cannabis. The commemoration service for Abbas is scheduled for August 4...
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Farmington schools consultant sees problems with strong family structure

An audit of Farmington schools by an outside consultancy recommends reprogramming teachers who resist the consultant’s brand of diversity, equity, and inclusion — which includes labeling the U.S. government’s definition of family as “systemic familialism.”. Farmington Public Schools hired US2 Consulting to perform an educational equity...
mycitymag.com

Active Boys in Christ

Founded in 2017 by Pastor Derrick Watkins of Jachin Baptist Church in Flint, Active Boys In Christ (ABC) is a mentoring program that works directly with children and families. The mission of the charitable organization is to “empower the Flint community youth and families through skilled trades, culinary and life-skills that will promote and celebrate lifelong learning for the success of youth and families.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flint, MI
Coronavirus
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Flint, MI
Health
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
fox2detroit.com

Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan

Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Stress#Covid#General Health
bridgemi.com

Michigan private schools got fed COVID cash, how it was spent isn’t clear

The same mental health crisis plaguing Michigan’s public schools is also plaguing its private schools. Many teenagers attending Michigan Lutheran Seminary, a private high school in Saginaw, have struggled with anxiety and depression because their normal school routines were disrupted for months at a time, just like their peers in public schools. Some acted out when they returned to the private school’s campus, said David Koehler, dean of students.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for August 2022

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for August at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wcsx.com

Michigan Birthday Freebies – Get Free Stuff on Your Big Day

My birthday is coming up on August 10, and I always miss all the birthday freebies. I just never remember until the day of my birthday to see what Michigan stores and restaurants offer free stuff on birthdays, and by then, it’s often too late. With that in mind,...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Pride and Renaissance Faire collide at Mid-Michigan festival

Extravagant floats, lip-syncing drag queens and lively pop tunes - these are just a few of the sights and sounds that fill the streets each June during Pride. But this July, a new type of Pride has come along - one filled with pirates, princesses, and even the occasional jousting match.
VASSAR, MI
mycitymag.com

7th Annual Flint Water Festival

This holiday celebration featured events at City Hall, the Applewood Estate, Powers Catholic High School and the Flint Institute of Arts. Friday kicked off with Camp Hydrate – a student-athlete event and water giveaway at multiple Cultural Center locations – and a carnival behind the City Hall Complex that ran through the weekend. That evening, “Movies Under the Stars” showed “Space Jam II” presented by Communities First, Inc. The July Fourth holiday kicked off with food and music at Beats X Brunch Fest hosted by Beats X Beers and the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, as well as a 27-foot water slide at City Hall. The festival concluded with a performance by the Flint Symphony Orchestra ensemble Water X Soul with multi-award-nominated vocalist Brandon Victor Dixon, followed by more music with a deejay from 98.9 The Beat and a unique water-themed circus. A good time was had by all!
Banana 101.5

Genesee County Can’t Miss Events in August 2022

August is a busy month for Genesee County, Michigan. The calendar is pretty full for Genesee County, Michigan in August. So many events are set to take place that will keep you and the family busy. From the Ally Challenge to the Crim Festival of Race along with sold-out concerts and the Genesee County Fair.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again

Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
NORTHVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man stabbed during fight at Michigan potato festival

MUNGER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was stabbed during a fight Sunday at a festival in Michigan. Police said the Birch Run man was at the Munger Potato Festival, which is about 15 miles north of Frakenmuth, when he was stabbed just after midnight. The suspect was escorted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy