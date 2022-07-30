Stress and Health Status Among Members of a Disadvantaged Community in Flint, Michigan in the Early Phase of the COVID-19 Pandemic

www.researchgate.net
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community mourns the passing of Michigan cannabis advocate Zahra Abbas
The Cannabis Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party announced on Thursday the passing of chairperson Zahra Abbas. According to the organization’s Facebook post, Abbas, 35, suffered from epilepsy which she learned how to control with the use of cannabis. The commemoration service for Abbas is scheduled for August 4...
fox2detroit.com
CDC moves Southeast Michigan counties back to high risk for COVID transmission
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet and, once again, the three most populated counties in the state are listed by the CDC as high risk of transmission. The Centers for Disease Control updating its map which identifies several counties in Southeast Michigan including Oakland, Wayne,...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Farmington schools consultant sees problems with strong family structure
An audit of Farmington schools by an outside consultancy recommends reprogramming teachers who resist the consultant’s brand of diversity, equity, and inclusion — which includes labeling the U.S. government’s definition of family as “systemic familialism.”. Farmington Public Schools hired US2 Consulting to perform an educational equity...
mycitymag.com
Active Boys in Christ
Founded in 2017 by Pastor Derrick Watkins of Jachin Baptist Church in Flint, Active Boys In Christ (ABC) is a mentoring program that works directly with children and families. The mission of the charitable organization is to “empower the Flint community youth and families through skilled trades, culinary and life-skills that will promote and celebrate lifelong learning for the success of youth and families.”
fox2detroit.com
Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
Live election results for Aug. 2, 2022 primary in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A new mayor for the city of Flint, county commissioners in each district and finalists for many other public offices will be decided by Genesee County voters today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Aug. 2 primary.
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 Michigan communities to receive preservation grants to protect historical assets
Three cities are splitting a $170,000 grant in order to preserve and protect historic assets. The State Historic Preservation Office is awarding Ann Arbor, Northville and Niles. According to a press release, the Old Fourth Ward Historic District in Ann Arbor will receive $45,000 of the $170,000 after qualifying for...
Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan
Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
bridgemi.com
Michigan private schools got fed COVID cash, how it was spent isn’t clear
The same mental health crisis plaguing Michigan’s public schools is also plaguing its private schools. Many teenagers attending Michigan Lutheran Seminary, a private high school in Saginaw, have struggled with anxiety and depression because their normal school routines were disrupted for months at a time, just like their peers in public schools. Some acted out when they returned to the private school’s campus, said David Koehler, dean of students.
abc12.com
Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for August 2022
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for August at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
The Oldest Aquarium in Michigan Turns 118 Years Old This Month
The Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit is not only the oldest aquarium in Michigan, it's also the oldest aquarium in the United States. This historic building officially opened its doors on August 18, 1904. The aquarium turns 118 years old this month and is still operating today. The Belle Isle...
The Oakland Press
Marijuana growers find ‘saturated’ industry challenging as supply balloons, demand slows, and prices plummet
Robert Dodge has 4,500 recreational marijuana plants growing at his licensed facility in Burton, UBaked Cannabis Company, and works with about half of the state’s licensed retailers, but he’s finding it difficult to compete in an industry saturated with growers. In Michigan, where the number of licensed growers...
MetroTimes
All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club
On Sunday, polo fans gathered for the 2nd Annual Polo and Pretty Women event at the Detroit Polo Club in Howell. Hosted by Dave's Community Choice Development Corporation, this charity event featured an elite Polo Match, a fashion show featuring several of Detroit's up and coming designers, and a day party.
wcsx.com
Michigan Birthday Freebies – Get Free Stuff on Your Big Day
My birthday is coming up on August 10, and I always miss all the birthday freebies. I just never remember until the day of my birthday to see what Michigan stores and restaurants offer free stuff on birthdays, and by then, it’s often too late. With that in mind,...
It’s not just the heat Wednesday, it’s the humidity
Wednesday will have dangerous heat if you have to work outside for a long time. It won’t be just the actual temperature, but the hot temperature combined with high humidity. Southwest winds are going to transport the hot air in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa today into Lower Michigan tomorrow.
michiganradio.org
Pride and Renaissance Faire collide at Mid-Michigan festival
Extravagant floats, lip-syncing drag queens and lively pop tunes - these are just a few of the sights and sounds that fill the streets each June during Pride. But this July, a new type of Pride has come along - one filled with pirates, princesses, and even the occasional jousting match.
mycitymag.com
7th Annual Flint Water Festival
This holiday celebration featured events at City Hall, the Applewood Estate, Powers Catholic High School and the Flint Institute of Arts. Friday kicked off with Camp Hydrate – a student-athlete event and water giveaway at multiple Cultural Center locations – and a carnival behind the City Hall Complex that ran through the weekend. That evening, “Movies Under the Stars” showed “Space Jam II” presented by Communities First, Inc. The July Fourth holiday kicked off with food and music at Beats X Brunch Fest hosted by Beats X Beers and the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, as well as a 27-foot water slide at City Hall. The festival concluded with a performance by the Flint Symphony Orchestra ensemble Water X Soul with multi-award-nominated vocalist Brandon Victor Dixon, followed by more music with a deejay from 98.9 The Beat and a unique water-themed circus. A good time was had by all!
Genesee County Can’t Miss Events in August 2022
August is a busy month for Genesee County, Michigan. The calendar is pretty full for Genesee County, Michigan in August. So many events are set to take place that will keep you and the family busy. From the Ally Challenge to the Crim Festival of Race along with sold-out concerts and the Genesee County Fair.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again
Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
fox2detroit.com
Man stabbed during fight at Michigan potato festival
MUNGER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was stabbed during a fight Sunday at a festival in Michigan. Police said the Birch Run man was at the Munger Potato Festival, which is about 15 miles north of Frakenmuth, when he was stabbed just after midnight. The suspect was escorted...
