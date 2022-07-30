Stress and Health Status Among Members of a Disadvantaged Community in Flint, Michigan in the Early Phase of the COVID-19 Pandemic

This holiday celebration featured events at City Hall, the Applewood Estate, Powers Catholic High School and the Flint Institute of Arts. Friday kicked off with Camp Hydrate – a student-athlete event and water giveaway at multiple Cultural Center locations – and a carnival behind the City Hall Complex that ran through the weekend. That evening, “Movies Under the Stars” showed “Space Jam II” presented by Communities First, Inc. The July Fourth holiday kicked off with food and music at Beats X Brunch Fest hosted by Beats X Beers and the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, as well as a 27-foot water slide at City Hall. The festival concluded with a performance by the Flint Symphony Orchestra ensemble Water X Soul with multi-award-nominated vocalist Brandon Victor Dixon, followed by more music with a deejay from 98.9 The Beat and a unique water-themed circus. A good time was had by all!

1 DAY AGO