Raleigh Natural History Trolley Tour

Come board the Historic Raleigh Trolley for a special Natural History Trolley tour! Learn about the plants and animals that call Raleigh home and their historic impacts on the community. This ride will highlight historic locations, parks, organizations, and other points of interest throughout the city as they pertain to the city's natural history.

The trolley departs from Mordecai Historic Park and lasts approximately one hour and 15 minutes. Registration is $10 per person.

Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Times: 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 per person

Ages: All

Register on RecLink

Please call 919-996-4364 for questions or more information.