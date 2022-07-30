ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, MO

Dog found near Frankford

PET PATROL! A young male lab mix was found on Pike 48 near Frankford. He’s black with 4 white paws and a white patch on his chest. He’s very friendly and just trying to find his way back home. If you know who he might belong to please call or text 573-975-9096.
FRANKFORD, MO
