Dog found near Frankford
PET PATROL! A young male lab mix was found on Pike 48 near Frankford. He’s black with 4 white paws and a white patch on his chest. He’s very friendly and just trying to find his way back home. If you know who he might belong to please call or text 573-975-9096.
Early morning shooting at St. Louis gas station
Police were at the scene of a shooting that was reported early Tuesday morning.
Warrenton shelter takes in 22 neglected dogs, urgently seeks donations
An animal rescue shelter in Warrenton is asking for donations after taking in 22 neglected dogs earlier this week.
Fisherman jumps into lake for a swim, but he doesn’t resurface, Missouri officials say
A 54-year-old man drowned on Sunday, July 30, while he was on a fishing trip at a Missouri lake, officials say. The Missouri State Highway Patrol say Raymond Robison, from Wright City, was fishing at a lake in the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles County when he decided to go swimming.
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
Wright City Man Drowns In Busch Lake
A Wright City man drowned Saturday night while swimming in a private pond in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of St. Charles, was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake #6 and decided to go swimming. Robison entered the water and began struggling....
Motorcyclist killed in Calhoun County crash
Illinois State Police report a fatal motorcycle crash in Calhoun County over the weekend. The driver of the bike crashed on southbound Illinois Route 100 near North Michael Road just after 4pm Saturday while riding with other motorcycles. No other bikes or drivers were involved. The operator died at the scene.
Missouri man drowns while swimming in private pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY—A Missouri man drowned just after 8p.m. Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of Wright City was fishing and decided to go swimming in a private pond at Busch Wildlife Lake 6. He entered the water, began to...
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821
Old Rock House in Lincoln County, MO.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's amazing how some structures stand the test of time. For example, the old Shapley Ross House also called the Old Rock House or the Old Stone House was built between 1818 and 1821. The architectural design is Georgian-styled with two stories made of limestone. It's located in Moscow Mills, Missouri, and in October 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Jeff City’s ‘Last Flight’ brew coming to Columbia
First-cousins Mark and Jared Cowley got to know each other even better sharing an office at the family business in Jefferson City. They’d realized for some time that sooner-or-later they would have to find new jobs. After many hours of conversation and planning, they decided take Jared’s love and talent for brewing beer and combine it with Mark’s business experience and acumen. The result was Last Flight Brewing Company which opened in March of 2021 in Jefferson City.
Man drowns in St. Charles County pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
This Elsberry, Missouri Mansion Also Includes Underground Caves
Do you love mansions? Who doesn't? What about highway 79? I have found a mansion in Elsberry, Missouri that checks those boxes plus includes underground caves. This very unique property in or near Elsberry doesn't include a lot of inside pictures likely because what makes it unique lies underground. It's 2662 N Highway 79 in Elsberry. It's a 5-bedroom, 4 1/2 bathroom estate that has space above and below ground. The listing on Realtor shows you what lies beneath.
St. Louis man arrested in Eureka for alleged DWI
A 22-year-old St. Louis man was arrested in Eureka for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he reportedly was driving erratically. The man refused to perform field sobriety tests, Eureka Police reported. At about 12:50 a.m. July 5, an officer allegedly saw the man driving a 2012 Nissan Altima on...
‘I’ll kill everyone before I go back to jail’ – At-large suspect wanted in dozens of burglaries
A Florissant man suspected in at least 15 burglaries in the greater St. Louis area is at large and believed to be armed and dangerous.
North County flood victims say they are fending for themselves, demand help
HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - North County residents are demanding relief be sent their way. Tenants at Reserve at Winding Creek Apartments told News 4 they barely made it out alive. The Williams family says no one has come by to help. “See what these people are going through. Go through...
Florissant historic site closes due to flood damage
A 200-year-old church in Florissant is closed due to damage from Tuesday's flooding.
Licensed home daycares can exempt related kids from max capacity under new Missouri law
Home-based child care providers are permitted to exempt up to two children related to them from being counted toward their maximum capacity under a new law that went into effect this month, according to the Missouri Independent. That means providers like Debbie George, who has operated a daycare in Hallsville...
Police are investigating a shooting in Berkeley
Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment Wednesday off of I-170.
Creve Coeur police warn of spoofing scam
Creve Coeur police are warning of an ongoing spoofing scam in which someone has used a number that appears to come from the police department to demand money.
