ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IL

"Historic announcement" to be made on future of baseball in So. IL

By Alexander Mils
wfcnnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfcnnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfcnnews.com

Bandy's Pumpkin Patch unveils 2022 maze; to open Sept. 17

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A local Fall favorite has officially announced the opening date for their 2022 season. Bandy's Pumpkin Patch, located west of Johnston City, announced on Sunday that they're opening date for this year will be September 17th. Weather permitting, a petting zoo will also be at Bandy's for...
JOHNSTON CITY, IL
lutheranmuseum.com

A Young Postal Clerk from Perryville

I have run across several stories in which spelling changes are made to surnames. The story you will read today has a rather dramatic spelling change to a surname. It involves not only a difference at the end of the name. It does not only involve the addition of a vowel. More amazingly, it includes a different first letter. The name changes from Jungk to Young.
PERRYVILLE, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Brandi Bradley named Williamson County Democratic chairman

MARION — Brandi Bradley is the new Williamson County Democrat Party chairman following a unanimous vote of 15 precinct committeemen Wednesday evening. Bradley replaces Tom Caliper, who will now serve the party as vice chairman, along with Carmen Allen-Adeoye. "My priorities in this role as county chair are to...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wfcnnews.com

Budweiser Clydesdales returning to 100th Du Quoin State Fair

DU QUOIN - The famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to the Du Quoin State Fair this year to celebrate the fair's 100th anniversary. The Clydesdales will be in action during a daily parade at the Du Quoin State Fair. Parades will be held at 6pm. The Clydesdales will also...
DU QUOIN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Marion, IL
Marion, IL
Government
WEHT/WTVW

What’s left of the camper recovered from Ohio River

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After spending most of the day drifting down the Ohio River, the notorious camper that caught the interest of thousands of Tri-Staters has been recovered. Uniontown Water Rescue says they worked alongside Henderson City County Rescue to get the camper out of waters — at least what was left of it. […]
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent One Park
KFVS12

Midwest Conference of the Unknown to be held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three days of discussions about the paranormal and the unexplained is coming to Cape Girardeau. The Midwest Conference on the Unknown will be held at the Drury Plaza Conference Center on Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7. The event will feature speakers, presentations, films,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Intersection of Lakeview Drive in Lone Oak closed until Friday

PADUCAH — A section of Lakeview Drive at U.S. 45 will be closed until Friday to allow for utility prep-work, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure is at the U.S. 45 intersection in Lone Oak, between KFC and U.S. Bank. According to the release,...
PADUCAH, KY
wfcnnews.com

Carterville IGA to permanently close

CARTERVILLE - The Carterville Borowiak's IGA location will be permanently closing at the end of August. According to owners, the building has been sold, but the new ownership is being withheld at this time. No coupons will be accepted beginning Monday, and all items will be 20% off.
CARTERVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
westkentuckystar.com

7 inches of rain causes southern Illinois dam to fail

The same drenching storms that dumped a foot of rain on St. Louis Tuesday morning traveled 60 miles east into Illinois and dropped another 7 inches on the town of Nashville. It was enough to cause the secondary dam of the Nashville Reservoir to fail and flood about 40 acres, including the east side of the town and State Route 15.
NASHVILLE, IL
kbsi23.com

Capaha Park Dredging Project Update

CAPE GIRARDEAU, M.O. (KBSI) – Capaha Hall Park is undergoing renovation in Cape Girardeau with the pond and the surrounding sidewalk going through construction. The dredging project will remove the bad materials or waste from the pond and take out any trash in an effort to clean the bottom of it.
KFVS12

Carbondale suspect at large, considered armed and dangerous

A cat that went missing was returned to its family in Cape Girardeau. Heartland school district offers free internet to families. Delta R-V school district is offering free internet services to families. Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A man from Charleston,...
CARBONDALE, IL
wfcnnews.com

Indiana girl dies after falling at Garden of the Gods

SALINE COUNTY - An Indiana girl tragically died this weekend after falling around 100 feet at the Garden of the Gods Recreation Area. Rescue crews were called to the accident around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The girl, identified as 10-year-old Every Montgomery, of Odin, Indiana, was later airlifted to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
SALINE COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

White County Treasurer Employee Charged With Multiple Felonies In Hardin County

A Carmi woman is facing a laundry list of charges out of Hardin County according to online court records. 39-year-old Brandie Burchfield was arrested on Sunday, July 10th and now faces 7 counts including 2 felonies. Among the charges are misdemeanors alleging Burchfield was driving under the influence and unlawful possession of cannabis. Felony charges issued include Possession of a Firearm with a defaced serial number and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. A preliminary hearing and bond court date was held July 22nd. A pre-trial has been planned for August 26th. Burchfield will be represented by Daniel Cockrum.
HARDIN COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy