"Historic announcement" to be made on future of baseball in So. IL

Bandy's Pumpkin Patch unveils 2022 maze; to open Sept. 17
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A local Fall favorite has officially announced the opening date for their 2022 season. Bandy's Pumpkin Patch, located west of Johnston City, announced on Sunday that they're opening date for this year will be September 17th. Weather permitting, a petting zoo will also be at Bandy's for...
A Young Postal Clerk from Perryville
I have run across several stories in which spelling changes are made to surnames. The story you will read today has a rather dramatic spelling change to a surname. It involves not only a difference at the end of the name. It does not only involve the addition of a vowel. More amazingly, it includes a different first letter. The name changes from Jungk to Young.
Brandi Bradley named Williamson County Democratic chairman
MARION — Brandi Bradley is the new Williamson County Democrat Party chairman following a unanimous vote of 15 precinct committeemen Wednesday evening. Bradley replaces Tom Caliper, who will now serve the party as vice chairman, along with Carmen Allen-Adeoye. "My priorities in this role as county chair are to...
Budweiser Clydesdales returning to 100th Du Quoin State Fair
DU QUOIN - The famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to the Du Quoin State Fair this year to celebrate the fair's 100th anniversary. The Clydesdales will be in action during a daily parade at the Du Quoin State Fair. Parades will be held at 6pm. The Clydesdales will also...
What’s left of the camper recovered from Ohio River
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After spending most of the day drifting down the Ohio River, the notorious camper that caught the interest of thousands of Tri-Staters has been recovered. Uniontown Water Rescue says they worked alongside Henderson City County Rescue to get the camper out of waters — at least what was left of it. […]
Patrons pack tattoo business to support late artist in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland tattoo shop honored a man Sunday who recently lost his life too soon. People packed the Tried and True Salon in Cape Girardeau where they received tattoos and piercings in honor of Johnny Thurman. Thurman died earlier in July in a bike accident....
Illinois Department of Corrections to release one inmate sentenced in Perry County during week ending July 6
Columbia tennis player Jack Holston is ranked 1,943rd in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 23. They had 352 total points, split between 324 single points and 188 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
Arrowleaf opens 'Client Choice' food pantry in Vienna, allows people to pick their food
VIENNA, IL — Going to the food pantry can be a difficult choice for some people, who may feel shame or embarrassment about seeking help. Southern Illinois non-profit, Arrowleaf, is providing a fresh take on food pantries that may help alleviate some of that stress: client choice. "Client Choice"...
Midwest Conference of the Unknown to be held in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three days of discussions about the paranormal and the unexplained is coming to Cape Girardeau. The Midwest Conference on the Unknown will be held at the Drury Plaza Conference Center on Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7. The event will feature speakers, presentations, films,...
Intersection of Lakeview Drive in Lone Oak closed until Friday
PADUCAH — A section of Lakeview Drive at U.S. 45 will be closed until Friday to allow for utility prep-work, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure is at the U.S. 45 intersection in Lone Oak, between KFC and U.S. Bank. According to the release,...
Carterville IGA to permanently close
CARTERVILLE - The Carterville Borowiak's IGA location will be permanently closing at the end of August. According to owners, the building has been sold, but the new ownership is being withheld at this time. No coupons will be accepted beginning Monday, and all items will be 20% off.
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great romantic places to eat in Missouri, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.
7 inches of rain causes southern Illinois dam to fail
The same drenching storms that dumped a foot of rain on St. Louis Tuesday morning traveled 60 miles east into Illinois and dropped another 7 inches on the town of Nashville. It was enough to cause the secondary dam of the Nashville Reservoir to fail and flood about 40 acres, including the east side of the town and State Route 15.
Capaha Park Dredging Project Update
CAPE GIRARDEAU, M.O. (KBSI) – Capaha Hall Park is undergoing renovation in Cape Girardeau with the pond and the surrounding sidewalk going through construction. The dredging project will remove the bad materials or waste from the pond and take out any trash in an effort to clean the bottom of it.
Carbondale suspect at large, considered armed and dangerous
Carbondale suspect at large, considered armed and dangerous
Man accused of stealing 1965 Mustang in McCracken County arrested in Carlisle County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Authorities on Monday arrested a Mayfield, Kentucky, man accused of breaking into a storage building and stealing a 1965 Ford Mustang in McCracken County. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office alleges that 61-year-old Dennis Wilcox broke into a storage unit on Clarkline Road and stole the...
Indiana girl dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY - An Indiana girl tragically died this weekend after falling around 100 feet at the Garden of the Gods Recreation Area. Rescue crews were called to the accident around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The girl, identified as 10-year-old Every Montgomery, of Odin, Indiana, was later airlifted to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
White County Treasurer Employee Charged With Multiple Felonies In Hardin County
A Carmi woman is facing a laundry list of charges out of Hardin County according to online court records. 39-year-old Brandie Burchfield was arrested on Sunday, July 10th and now faces 7 counts including 2 felonies. Among the charges are misdemeanors alleging Burchfield was driving under the influence and unlawful possession of cannabis. Felony charges issued include Possession of a Firearm with a defaced serial number and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. A preliminary hearing and bond court date was held July 22nd. A pre-trial has been planned for August 26th. Burchfield will be represented by Daniel Cockrum.
The Bridge from Illinois to Kentucky is See-Through & Has a Curve
You really need to experience it to understand how surprisingly terrifying it is. It's the bridge that leads from Illinois to Kentucky. It's see-through, has a curve and makes weird sounds when you drive across it. This new video of a nearly 100-year-old bridge leading you from Illinois into the...
