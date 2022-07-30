ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

A month from start of classes, Madison Metropolitan School District has nearly 200 teacher openings to fill

By Logan Reigstad
 4 days ago
Back-to-school donations for college students

MADISON – It’s not just grade school students in need of school supplies this school year; college students need just as much, if not more, things before classes start in the fall. That’s why the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County is making sure to include college students in this year’s donation wishlist.
DANE COUNTY, WI
More Freshmen Coming To UW-Platteville This Fall

After several years of declining enrollment, UW-Platteville officials expect to see considerably more freshmen this fall. Interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich met with members of the Platteville Common Council to talk about enrollment, campus programming and other university updates. In a report, Evetovich said the university hopes to have around 1,275 new freshmen in the fall, an increase of 14.9% from last year. She said this was something to celebrate after years of declining enrollment and being being beset by the coronavirus pandemic. Nationwide, fewer people are enrolling in college than in decades past. Classes begin at UW-Platteville September 2nd.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Agrace to offer multiple grief support options next month

MADISON, Wis. — Agrace will offer multiple ways to work through the grieving process for those who have lost someone. Next month, the health care organization will provide one-on-one support via phone or video chat to anyone grieving, even if the person who died was not in hospice care. Agrace will also offer multiple group opportunities.
DNR finds 98% of Wisconsin’s public water systems met health standards

MADISON, Wis. — The vast majority of Madison’s public water systems met health-based standards last year. 98% of the state’s public water systems were up to code, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The DNR released its Annual Drinking Water Report Monday, highlighting the regulator’s efforts to keep water safe during the pandemic.
WISCONSIN STATE
Thursday marks absentee deadlines for August primary

MADISON, Wis. — Thursday marks the last day for voters to request an absentee ballot by mail and is one of a series of upcoming deadlines voters face before the polls close Aug. 9. All requests must be into the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Aug. 4, which in...
MADISON, WI
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office to close portion of jail, move residents to other counties

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office will shut down a portion of its City-County Building jail due to safety and staffing concerns. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced the closure in a press release Tuesday. The county will close the east section of the seventh floor of the City-County Building, the oldest area of the jail. The approximately 65 men and women housed in the section will be moved to jails in Rock, Iowa and Oneida counties.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Call for Action: Dozens of customers complain of contractor’s work

MADISON, Wis. — When a company wrongs its customers, who is there to hold them accountable?. We asked that question of our Call for Action team after it received dozens of complaints from consumers who said a contractor used three different companies to promise work that was never finished or wasn’t finished right.
MADISON, WI
Oregon-based art collective launches mental health journal

OREGON, Wis. – Generic graphics and stock photos are the images most often linked with mental health but an Oregon-based art collective is hoping to help change that by launching a new literary and art journal. The Shallot, which will feature the works of at least 20 artists from...
OREGON, WI
Waukesha-based Riverside Meats issues recall for Polish sausage

MADISON, Wis. — Riverside Meats issued a Class II recall for some of its Polish sausage products Monday. The Waukesha-based company is recalling its 10-lb boxes of smoked hot Polish sausage packaged on or before July 27, 2022. A state inspection found that the product was misbranded and produced without an approved formula, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said.
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin volleyball reloading, not rebuilding

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin lost a ton of experience from last season’s national championship team. Gone are Sydney Hilley, Lauren Barnes, Dana Rettke, and Giorgia Civita to name a few. But at the conference’s inaugural media day, Kelly Sheffield was confident this year’s team isn’t rebuilding.
MADISON, WI
Two Persons From Platteville Arrested in Darlington

Two people from Platteville were arrested by Darlington police last week. The Darlington Police Department reported that 19 year old Russell Brooks of Platteville was arrested Monday for possession of marijuana and operating while suspended following a traffic stop on Highway 23. Also, 18 year old Anthony McWilliams of Platteville was arrested Tuesday night just before midnight for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Gun Club Road.
DARLINGTON, WI
Badgers sound off during annual media day

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin kicks off fall camp on Wednesday, but before they hit the field, the Badgers had to field some questions. Sports Director Zach Hanley caught up with a couple of Badgers at the team’s annual media day. Braelon Allen – Sophomore Running Back. Chez...
MADISON, WI
Motorcycle Crash In Jo Daviess County

Authorities in Jo Daviess County say a man was injured Sunday in a motorcycle crash in rural Apple River. 57 year old Scott Sigler of Kenosha was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County for treatment of his injuries. According to a crash report, authorities received a call at about 11:10 a.m. Sunday about a single motorcycle crash on East Stagecoach Trail near North Hayes Road. Sigler was going west on East Stagecoach Trail on a motorcycle when he lost control while rounding a curve. The motorcycle went over some gravel and off of the right side of the road, where the motorcycle entered a ditch. Sigler was ejected from the motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
One person hospitalized, occupants displaced after fire at Beloit home

BELOIT, Wis. — One person was hospitalized after a fire at a Beloit home Saturday. Crews were sent to the 1400 block of Sixth Street just after 6 p.m. Beloit Fire Department officials said the home’s occupants were displaced due to the incident and were being helped by the Red Cross.
BELOIT, WI

