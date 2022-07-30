Shelter in place order for portion of Sauk City due to police activity lifted

www.x1071.com
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office to close portion of jail, move residents to other counties
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office will shut down a portion of its City-County Building jail due to safety and staffing concerns. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced the closure in a press release Tuesday. The county will close the east section of the seventh floor of the City-County Building, the oldest area of the jail. The approximately 65 men and women housed in the section will be moved to jails in Rock, Iowa and Oneida counties.
Motorcycle Crash In Jo Daviess County
Authorities in Jo Daviess County say a man was injured Sunday in a motorcycle crash in rural Apple River. 57 year old Scott Sigler of Kenosha was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County for treatment of his injuries. According to a crash report, authorities received a call at about 11:10 a.m. Sunday about a single motorcycle crash on East Stagecoach Trail near North Hayes Road. Sigler was going west on East Stagecoach Trail on a motorcycle when he lost control while rounding a curve. The motorcycle went over some gravel and off of the right side of the road, where the motorcycle entered a ditch. Sigler was ejected from the motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation.
Crews rescue man stuck inside concrete mixing truck drum
VIENNA, Wis. — Madison Fire Department, DeForest Fire and Sun Prairie EMS crews rescued a man Monday who was stuck inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. Madison’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team was sent to the 5600 block of County Highway V outside DeForest at around 9:30 p.m. A man had been working on the truck when he fell into the drum. There was no cement in the drum at the time, but it was moving when he fell in.
Two Persons From Platteville Arrested in Darlington
Two people from Platteville were arrested by Darlington police last week. The Darlington Police Department reported that 19 year old Russell Brooks of Platteville was arrested Monday for possession of marijuana and operating while suspended following a traffic stop on Highway 23. Also, 18 year old Anthony McWilliams of Platteville was arrested Tuesday night just before midnight for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Gun Club Road.
Cyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A crash on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon left a bicyclist dead, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. A box truck and the cyclist were involved, but police did not provide further details about what caused the crash.
Madison police investigate shots fired incidents on south, west sides
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after two separate shootings on the city’s south and west sides. Officers were sent to the West Beltline frontage road near South Park Street just after 1:40 a.m. for reports of gunshots. Multiple shell casings were found in the area but no injuries or property damage were reported.
Man Rescued After Getting Hand Caught in Grain Auger
Grant County authorities and several rescue agencies responded to a grain bin north Cuba City near the former Elmo Club just after 12noon on Saturday where a man got his hand caught in an auger. Upon arrival, the man, Pete Klar, was approximately 100 feet above ground on a silo platform. The Platteville Fire Department ladder truck was used and the Cuba City Fire Department sent two members up to evaluate Klar and freed his hand from the auger. The ladder truck was used to bring him down and Klar was taken to a hospital. A report says he was treated and released from the hospital on Monday. The extent of his injuries is unknown. The agencies that reponded that responded to the rescue Saturday were: the Cuba City Fire Department, Cuba City Rescue Squad, Southwest Health EMS, Grant County Emergency Management, the Grant County Technical Rescue Team, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, Darlington Fire Technical Rescue Team, the Iowa County Technical Rescue Team, and UW Med flight.
Madison Streets Division begins August Moving Days trash collection, encourages recycling
Madison, Wis. – One million pounds of garbage will be filling thousands of curbs in downtown Madison beginning this week and city leaders are encouraging residents to keep usable items out of the landfill. As August moving days roll in more than 20 thousand people will be either moving...
Trailer Hitch Breaks, Causing Jack-Knife On Highway
A truck and trailer were damaged after a trailer hitch broke, causing the truck and trailer to jack-knife shortly after Noon Saturday on County Highway F in Liberty Township. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, 24 year old Derek Harris of Fennimore was pulling a trailer with a truck belonging to Pagel Services. The trailer hitch broke off of the truck. The safety chains kept the trailer in tow with the truck. However, the truck and trailer jackknifed in the middle of the highway. The truck and trailer had moderate damage and Harris was not injured. No other vehicles were involved. The truck and trailer were removed from the scene by Pagel’s Services.
Body of Missing Boater From Fennimore Found
The body of a Fennimore man who went missing Sunday after fishing at Pafenrath Lake, near Muscoda, was found on Sunday. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, 69 year old Marlin Carl went fishing Sunday and did not return at his usual time. Around 2:30pm, Carl’s family found his boat on the water but could not find Carl. Emergency crews from Muscoda, Blue River and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources searched the area near the boat but could not find Carl. A K9 unit was also unsuccessful. The Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team was brought in to help. The team was able to recover Carl’s body from the water and he was pronounced dead.
Motorcyclist Injured in Crash Near Highland
A motorcyclist was injured and taken to a hospital after a crash northwest of Highland Saturday. The Iowa County Communications Center received a call of a motorcycle crash just before 5 p.m. on County Road Q near Spring Valley Road with one person injured. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies responded as assistance at the scene for Highland Fire and EMS. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, the motorcycle driver was taken to a hospital due to their injuries, but their name and their condition was not released.
Man Arrested In Lancaster Trying To Sell Meth Sentenced To Prison
A man arrested last year with about a pound of meth in Lancaster has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison. 44 year old Carl Rabe, of Baraboo and formerly of Boscobel, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. During an investigation, law enforcement officers identified several people, including Rabe, who distributed significant amounts of methamphetamine in western Wisconsin. One of those persons was Christopher Fernette of Prairie du Chien, who was sentenced last month to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of meth with intent to distribute. Rabe was arrested in a parking lot in Lancaster on October 20, 2021 attempting to sell meth.
Body of 69-year-old man recovered from Pafenrath Lake
MUSCODA, Wis. — The body of a man was recovered from Pafenrath Lake Sunday. Grant County Sheriff’s officials said Marlin Carl, 69, of Fennimore was fishing at the lake when he did not return at his usual time. His family found his boat on the water but could not find Carl.
7-year-old shot in the leg in Poynette, arrest made
POYNETTE, Wis. — A seven-year-old was shot in the leg Saturday at a home in Poynette. Poynette police were sent to the 200 block of West Seward Street at around 2:45 p.m. after the shooting was reported. Police said the child suffered a non-life threatening injury. An arrest was...
Self-defense or intentional? Woman says nephew shot her ex-boyfriend following domestic disturbance Saturday in east Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman says her nephew shot her ex-boyfriend following a domestic disturbance on the city’s east side Saturday night, claiming it was done in self-defense after the man attacked her and her loved ones. The woman, who asked News 3 Now not to share...
Glen Haven Man Dies After Being Hit By Train
A Grant County man died after being struck by a train Saturday in Cassville Township around 2:30pm. According to a release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, 69 year old Lawrence Osterhaus of Glen Haven was attempting to cross the railroad tracks on Closing Dam Road in a pickup truck pulling a trailer, when a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train was traveling south. As Osterhaus pulled into the railroad crossing, the train struck the passenger side of the truck. Osterhaus was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County Coroner’s Office, as a result of his injuries in the crash. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Cassville EMS, the Cassville Fire Department, Glen Haven First Responders, the Grant County Coroner’s Office, and B&M Auto and Towing.
Supervisors Approve Security Cameras For Courthouse Parking Lot
The Grant County Board of Supervisors has approved a proposal to install security cameras for the east parking lot of the county courthouse in downtown Lancaster. Grant County Information Technology Director Shane Drinkwater asked the board to approve up to two security cameras at a cost of $9,000. The east parking lot is used by judges when they are in service at the courthouse. The county will need approval from the Lancaster Common Council because the proposed cameras would be installed on the roof of Lancaster City Hall. Drinkwater said he is in negotiations with City Administrator David Carlson about the cameras. According to a report, the county board approved buying the cameras with money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Man shot multiple times on Madison’s east side, suspect at large
MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot multiple times on Madison’s east side Saturday, police said. Officers were called to the 4500 block of Stein Avenue just before 10:45 p.m. for a reported disturbance. Police said a man was found outside with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.
Barneveld Man Arrested For Drug Possession and OWI
A Barneveld man was arrested for drug possession early Saturday, around 1:30am, following a traffic stop on Highway 151 near County Highway YZ. An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested 19 year old Joseph Oimoen for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of THC, Operating While under the Influence, and Speeding. Oimoen was taken to a hospital for a legal blood draw and then released to a responsible party.
Agrace to offer multiple grief support options next month
MADISON, Wis. — Agrace will offer multiple ways to work through the grieving process for those who have lost someone. Next month, the health care organization will provide one-on-one support via phone or video chat to anyone grieving, even if the person who died was not in hospice care. Agrace will also offer multiple group opportunities.
