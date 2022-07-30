Madison police searching for 68-year-old man last seen one week ago

www.x1071.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene Heslop
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
x1071.com
Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old man last seen in Fitchburg
FITCHBURG, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 75-year-old man last seen Monday afternoon in Fitchburg. Robert Peterson was last seen around 4:50 p.m. Monday in the Fish Hatchery Road area. Officials said he is known to frequent area liquor stores and downtown Madison, including the Hancock and East Wilson Street areas.
x1071.com
Police give details on shooting that injured Poynette girl
POYNETTE, Wis. — Poynette police gave further details Tuesday on a shooting that injured a child. Officers were sent to a home in the 200 block of West Seward Street on Saturday after the shooting was reported. The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Cyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A crash on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon left a bicyclist dead, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. A box truck and the cyclist were involved, but police did not provide further details about what caused the crash.
x1071.com
Man admits to damaging business, now in custody
MADISON, Wis.– A man is in custody after admitting to causing damage to a Madison business Sunday night. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer was on a routine patrol when he noticed a man laying on the ground next to his wheelchair in front of Discount Tire on Verona Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
7-year-old shot in the leg in Poynette, arrest made
POYNETTE, Wis. — A seven-year-old was shot in the leg Saturday at a home in Poynette. Poynette police were sent to the 200 block of West Seward Street at around 2:45 p.m. after the shooting was reported. Police said the child suffered a non-life threatening injury. An arrest was...
x1071.com
Body of 69-year-old man recovered from Pafenrath Lake
MUSCODA, Wis. — The body of a man was recovered from Pafenrath Lake Sunday. Grant County Sheriff’s officials said Marlin Carl, 69, of Fennimore was fishing at the lake when he did not return at his usual time. His family found his boat on the water but could not find Carl.
x1071.com
Man shot multiple times on Madison’s east side, suspect at large
MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot multiple times on Madison’s east side Saturday, police said. Officers were called to the 4500 block of Stein Avenue just before 10:45 p.m. for a reported disturbance. Police said a man was found outside with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.
x1071.com
Two Persons From Platteville Arrested in Darlington
Two people from Platteville were arrested by Darlington police last week. The Darlington Police Department reported that 19 year old Russell Brooks of Platteville was arrested Monday for possession of marijuana and operating while suspended following a traffic stop on Highway 23. Also, 18 year old Anthony McWilliams of Platteville was arrested Tuesday night just before midnight for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Gun Club Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
Crews rescue man stuck inside concrete mixing truck drum
VIENNA, Wis. — Madison Fire Department, DeForest Fire and Sun Prairie EMS crews rescued a man Monday who was stuck inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. Madison’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team was sent to the 5600 block of County Highway V outside DeForest at around 9:30 p.m. A man had been working on the truck when he fell into the drum. There was no cement in the drum at the time, but it was moving when he fell in.
x1071.com
Body of Missing Boater From Fennimore Found
The body of a Fennimore man who went missing Sunday after fishing at Pafenrath Lake, near Muscoda, was found on Sunday. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, 69 year old Marlin Carl went fishing Sunday and did not return at his usual time. Around 2:30pm, Carl’s family found his boat on the water but could not find Carl. Emergency crews from Muscoda, Blue River and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources searched the area near the boat but could not find Carl. A K9 unit was also unsuccessful. The Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team was brought in to help. The team was able to recover Carl’s body from the water and he was pronounced dead.
x1071.com
Motorcycle Crash In Jo Daviess County
Authorities in Jo Daviess County say a man was injured Sunday in a motorcycle crash in rural Apple River. 57 year old Scott Sigler of Kenosha was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County for treatment of his injuries. According to a crash report, authorities received a call at about 11:10 a.m. Sunday about a single motorcycle crash on East Stagecoach Trail near North Hayes Road. Sigler was going west on East Stagecoach Trail on a motorcycle when he lost control while rounding a curve. The motorcycle went over some gravel and off of the right side of the road, where the motorcycle entered a ditch. Sigler was ejected from the motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation.
x1071.com
One person hospitalized, occupants displaced after fire at Beloit home
BELOIT, Wis. — One person was hospitalized after a fire at a Beloit home Saturday. Crews were sent to the 1400 block of Sixth Street just after 6 p.m. Beloit Fire Department officials said the home’s occupants were displaced due to the incident and were being helped by the Red Cross.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
x1071.com
Man Arrested In Lancaster Trying To Sell Meth Sentenced To Prison
A man arrested last year with about a pound of meth in Lancaster has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison. 44 year old Carl Rabe, of Baraboo and formerly of Boscobel, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. During an investigation, law enforcement officers identified several people, including Rabe, who distributed significant amounts of methamphetamine in western Wisconsin. One of those persons was Christopher Fernette of Prairie du Chien, who was sentenced last month to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of meth with intent to distribute. Rabe was arrested in a parking lot in Lancaster on October 20, 2021 attempting to sell meth.
x1071.com
Motorcyclist Injured in Crash Near Highland
A motorcyclist was injured and taken to a hospital after a crash northwest of Highland Saturday. The Iowa County Communications Center received a call of a motorcycle crash just before 5 p.m. on County Road Q near Spring Valley Road with one person injured. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies responded as assistance at the scene for Highland Fire and EMS. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, the motorcycle driver was taken to a hospital due to their injuries, but their name and their condition was not released.
x1071.com
Barneveld Man Arrested For Drug Possession and OWI
A Barneveld man was arrested for drug possession early Saturday, around 1:30am, following a traffic stop on Highway 151 near County Highway YZ. An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested 19 year old Joseph Oimoen for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of THC, Operating While under the Influence, and Speeding. Oimoen was taken to a hospital for a legal blood draw and then released to a responsible party.
x1071.com
Madison Streets Division begins August Moving Days trash collection, encourages recycling
Madison, Wis. – One million pounds of garbage will be filling thousands of curbs in downtown Madison beginning this week and city leaders are encouraging residents to keep usable items out of the landfill. As August moving days roll in more than 20 thousand people will be either moving...
x1071.com
Janesville tattoo shop inks pro-choice designs on 100 customers for nationwide fundraiser
Janesville, Wis. – The fight for abortion access has taken on many stages, courtrooms, capitol steps and on Sunday a tattoo shop in Janesville. Tattoo Obscura was one of 150 shops in 40 states across the country participating in the ‘My Body, My Choice’ flash fundraiser. Customers...
x1071.com
Call for Action: Dozens of customers complain of contractor’s work
MADISON, Wis. — When a company wrongs its customers, who is there to hold them accountable?. We asked that question of our Call for Action team after it received dozens of complaints from consumers who said a contractor used three different companies to promise work that was never finished or wasn’t finished right.
x1071.com
AtwoodFest returns to Madison for a full weekend after two years away, celebrates 40 years
MADISON, WIS. — The popular music festival on Madison’s east side Atwoodfest returned for a two-day festival after missing the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Bickerman said the time apart made it all the more exciting this year. “This is basically the official party...
x1071.com
In the 608: How you can make going back to school easier for local families
MADISON, Wis. – We are proud to be partnering once again this year with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County to help more students prepare for the upcoming school year. Last year, we filled an entire boat, and then some, ultimately raising more than $20,000 and school supplies to help hundreds of area kids.
Comments / 0