Madison police searching for 68-year-old man last seen one week ago

The body of a Fennimore man who went missing Sunday after fishing at Pafenrath Lake, near Muscoda, was found on Sunday. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, 69 year old Marlin Carl went fishing Sunday and did not return at his usual time. Around 2:30pm, Carl’s family found his boat on the water but could not find Carl. Emergency crews from Muscoda, Blue River and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources searched the area near the boat but could not find Carl. A K9 unit was also unsuccessful. The Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team was brought in to help. The team was able to recover Carl’s body from the water and he was pronounced dead.

FENNIMORE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO