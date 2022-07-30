ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Alert Center: Yonkers Police Department introduces 3 new fully electric cruisers

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
connecticut.news12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cruisers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy