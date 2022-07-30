Alert Center: Yonkers Police Department introduces 3 new fully electric cruisers

connecticut.news12.com
Man Stabbed In Mamaroneck Walks Into Police Station For Help
A person who had been stabbed in the chest entered a Westchester Police Station to report the crime. The incident took place in the village of Mamaroneck around 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1. Police say an 18-year-old male victim entered the village of Mamaroneck Police Department lobby with a stab...
ALERT CENTER: Ramapo police and Rockland County Sheriff stop shoplifter at Suffern Walmart
Ramapo Police Department shared pictures of the police and Rockland County Sheriff’s presence on Route 59 to stop a shoplifter at the Suffern Walmart.
Alert Center: Peekskill police to undergo more gang training after recent violence
Peekskill police are planning on additional gang training after recent violence in the area. Mayor Vivian McKenzie and City Manager Matt Alexander posted video online saying officers will do a gang resistance program called "GREAT" that works to "immunize" kids from gang violence by bringing officers into the classroom to teach.
75 license plate readers go up in Suffolk County to combat crime
Suffolk County police have fully deployed 75 license plate readers in the community to combat crime.
Suffolk DA: Postal worker from North Babylon stole Costco reward checks worth thousands
A North Babylon man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of Costco rebate checks while working as a U.S. postal worker.
Dutchess County motorcyclist killed in Copake crash
Police say Michael Manetta, of Red Hook, was killed at the intersection of County Route 7A and Tamarac Road in Copake on Sunday.
Police: Suspects threw bottles at police officers, injuring 1
Police are searching for seven suspects who allegedly threw bottles at police officers after a brawl started in Concourse Village.
Police: Shots fired at LA Fitness basketball court in New Hyde Park
Shots were fired inside the LA Fitness at the basketball court in New Hyde Park, police say.
Family: Orange County woman reported missing died in Taconic Parkway crash
The family of an Orange County woman reported missing says she died in a car crash over the weekend.
Police search for hit-and-run suspect in Jersey City
They say 63-year-old-man was riding his bike southbound along JFK Boulevard in the city's Greenville section where he was hit by a maroon sedan.
Police searching for person who shot BB gun at car in Orange
Police say a gray BMW with dark tinted windows cut in front of a car and then pulled alongside before someone fired several shots. The shots caused the driver's side window to shatter.
Police: Woman inside parked car shot in Wyandanch
A woman was shot in the driver's seat of a parked car in Wyandanch early Tuesday, police say.
Police: Port Jervis 13-year-old charged with possession of gun
Police say the 13-year-old was walking towards Church Street with a handgun in his waistband.
ALERT CENTER: 23-year-old New Windsor woman missing
A 23-year-old woman from New Windsor has been missing since early Sunday morning. Katherine Garcia was last seen wearing a red dress near Lagrangeville. She was in a black Hyundai Tucson with the license plate HPL6286.
Police: Man shot after answering late-night knock at door in Huntington Station
Suffolk police say a man was fatally shot at his home in Huntington Station.
200+ motorbikes seized by NYPD in ongoing crackdown on illegal bikes & ATVs
The NYPD displayed some of the hundreds of motorbikes that have been seized citywide at the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx on Tuesday.
22-year-old Orange County man found dead in Vermont state park
A 22-year-old Orange County man was found dead in a Vermont state park.
Out-Of-State Gas Station Owner Nabbed In Bergen With $175,000 In Suspicious Cash: Prosecutor
The owner of a gas station in Virginia was busted with more than $175,000 of suspicious cash after narcotics detectives from the Bergen County prosecutor's office stopped him, authorities said. Sumit Balmukund Pandya, 50, of Richmond was charged with money laundering and sent to the Bergen County Jail following the...
MTA reopens Denton Avenue underpass following monthslong closure
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has reopened the Denton Avenue underpass following a bridge replacement that closed the road for months.
Second Staten Island cop charged with using fake license tags
Now two NYPD officers on Staten Island face charges amid a crackdown on fake license tags. Both officers were arrested last week on charges they used bogus tags, amid a crackdown by the city on toll-evading motorists. [ more › ]
