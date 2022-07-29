California aims to make its own insulin brand to lower price

www.wdrb.com
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
Eastern Kentucky flooding sparks memory of 1992 Kentuckiana floods for Indiana family
HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The deadly floods in eastern Kentucky brought back memories of severe flooding that hit Kentuckiana three decades ago for an Indiana family. Deborah Kleehammer of Henryville, Indiana, remembers the moment she saw five foot waves rush towards her house from a creek just a couple hundred yards away. It sent her family straight to the second story of their home where they stayed for hours.
More rain falls in flooded areas of eastern Kentucky, curfews imposed due to looting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another round of storms hit disaster areas in eastern Kentucky on Monday, and the death toll rose to 37 as search and rescue operations continue in communities trying to recover from massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As of Monday morning, the county breakdown was:. Knott...
Rising floodwaters leave homes lost, families displaced in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When it comes to natural disasters in eastern Kentucky, usually the first event that comes to Kentuckian's minds is the flood of 1957. But residents said what happened last week in Breathitt County was worse. At Troublesome Creek, right off Highway 476 near Perry County, the...
7 dead in wrong-way crash on northern Illinois interstate
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Police say seven people are dead after a crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on an interstate in northern Illinois. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles from Chicago. Police say a woman and five children in a van were killed. A woman in another vehicle was also killed.
Kroger, UPS team up to collect donations for eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger and UPS are coming together to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of the flooding in eastern Kentucky. Ten Kroger stores will have donation bins set up to collect supplies for the victims:. 12501 Shelbyville Road, Middletown, KY 40243. 5929 Timber Ridge Drive, Prospect,...
Kentuckiana organizations stepping up to help eastern Kentucky flooding victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky that has already claimed 25 lives this week, some local organizations are doing what they can to help. In Louisville, the Bats are asking fans to show up to the team's 1:05 p.m. game Sunday with supplies and donations for...
Northern Kentucky father and sons share $500,000 on lottery scratch-off prize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A northern Kentucky family is a half-million dollars richer thanks to a scratch-off ticket. In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said William Hicks and his sons William Hicks Jr. and Stephen Hicks of California, Kentucky, claimed a $500,000 Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket last Friday. William owns...
Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 animals from eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a hundred animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky were transported on Saturday to the Kentucky Humane Society. The displaced or injured animals came from the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard and Floyd County Animal Shelter (FCAS) in Prestonsburg. Prior to the flooding, the animals were up for adoption in the shelters.
Boys and Girls Club offering reduced cost after-school program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana is gearing up for its after school program once Jefferson County Public School students return to school. BGCKY CEO Daryle Unseld and Club director for the Parkland location Angela Masden discussed what families can expect. Unseld said it's important...
FLOOD WATCH posted for part of the area
Another Flood Watch has been posted for parts of our area for the day today and through 8am Monday morning. Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall pushed across the area this morning while most of you were sleeping, and ended up dropping a good amount of rain across the metro, with most locations seeing over an inch of rain, and some locations getting closer to 2"!
KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 1, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of EAST CENTRAL Kentucky, including the. following county, northern Madison. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for part of the area
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for part of our area for storms rolling in this evening and overnight tonight through 11PM tonight. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Southeast Illinois Southern Indiana Northern Kentucky * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 340 PM until 1000 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Scattered thunderstorms should develop along a west/east-oriented confluence zone and grow upscale into a cluster with embedded supercells.
