pro.elisportsnetwork.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, who entertained and informed Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years. Scully, the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, died Tuesday night at 94. ___ “OMG. Such sad news. A great man and the best sportscaster to ever call a game. His voice will live on our minds and hearts forevermore. RIP dear Vin.” — Ralph Lawler, former voice of the Los Angeles Clippers for 41 years, via Twitter. ___
Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, the team said. He was 94. Scully died at his home in the Hidden Hills section of Los Angeles, according to the team, which spoke to family members. “We have lost an icon,” team president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement. “His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever.” As the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, Scully saw it all and called it all. He began in the 1950s era of Pee Wee Reese and Jackie Robinson, on to the 1960s with Don Drysdale and Sandy Koufax, into the 1970s with Steve Garvey and Don Sutton, and through the 1980s with Orel Hershiser and Fernando Valenzuela. In the 1990s, it was Mike Piazza and Hideo Nomo, followed by Clayton Kershaw, Manny Ramirez and Yasiel Puig in the 21st century.
Frei perfect in net, Lodeiro lifts Sounders past Dallas 1-0
SEATTLE (AP) — Nicolas Lodeiro scored the decisive goal while Stefan Frei stopped three shots as the Seattle Sounders earned a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Dallas. Lodeiro’s winner came on a penalty kick in the 39th minute to seal the win for the Sounders (10-11-2). Dallas (9-7-8) outshot the Sounders 15-11, with three shots on goal to four for the Sounders. Frei had his fourth shutout of the season for the Sounders. Maarten Paes saved three of the four shots he faced for Dallas.
Comments / 0