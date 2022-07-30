Mariners close to acquiring Luis Castillo from Reds: Sources

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — David Fletcher’s return to the lineup has been timely for the Los Angeles Angels. The second baseman provided a leadoff homer in Tuesday night’s 3-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics and has a hit in all four games he has played in since coming off the injured list. “I’ve had a couple bumps in the road, but I feel alright,” said Fletcher, who missed 69 games due to a left hip strain. Fletcher — who is 5 for 14 with three RBIs since coming off the IL — drove a fastball from Cole Irvin (6-8) over the left-field wall for the Angels’ fourth leadoff homer this season. Of the 13 times Fletcher has gone deep in his five-year career, six have come from the leadoff spot.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, who entertained and informed Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years. Scully, the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, died Tuesday night at 94. ___ “The greatest broadcaster of baseball and other sports is gone. I lost the architect of my professional life, a dear friend: Vin Scully. I now find myself on the most difficult task to articulate my thoughts and I can only say peace in his grave, we will see each other soon.” — Jamie Jarrin, Hall of Fame broadcaster and Spanish voice of the Dodgers. ___
Comments / 0