Eight thoughts from Pac-12 Media Day: Is there a Playoff contender in the house?

pro.elisportsnetwork.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The SaguarosElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
New Smoked Chicken Sandwich Restaurant ComingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Strider, Rosario power Braves to 13-1 rout of Phillies
ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Strider doesn’t relish striking out as many batters as possible. His goal is simply to pitch six or seven innings and give the Atlanta Braves a chance to win. “That’s been my focus, my actual narrowed-down goal — the only thing I’m trying to do is deep into the game,” Strider said. “Just get quick outs.” Strider struck out a career-high 13 in six-plus innings, Eddie Rosario tied a career high with five RBIs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 13-1 Tuesday night for their fourth straight win. The defending World Series champions are 40-14 since June 1, the best record in the majors over that span. They moved within 2½ games of the NL East-leading New York Mets.
Post-Game Notes: Orioles 8, Rangers 2
Here are the post-game notes from the Texas Rangers' 8-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.
Mateo's 2 homers, 5 RBIs power Orioles past Rangers 8-2
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs to help the Baltimore Orioles defeat the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday night. Batting ninth in the lineup, Mateo set his single-game highs for home runs and RBIs. He has 10 homers and 32 RBIs this season. Texas starter Spencer Howard (2-3) retired the first six Baltimore batters. He hit Ramon Urias with a pitch leading off the third inning and walked rookie Terrin Vavra before giving up Mateo’s first homer on an 0-2 pitch. Adley Rutschman singled home a fourth run, and the lead grew to 5-0 on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Mountcastle.
Cruz HR keys outburst as Pirates beat Brewers 5-3, end skid
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Oneil Cruz hit a three-run homer to spark a five-run sixth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 5-3 victory over the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night, snapping a seven-game skid. Cruz hit a blast to dead center field off reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, pulling the Pirates into a 3-all tie. Pittsburgh then added two runs to win for the first time since July 23. The Brewers had their four-game winning streak snapped, one day after trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego. Milwaukee had also won seven of eight. Pittsburgh managed just four hits, but Burnes (8-5) walked five in 5 1/3 innings as his five-game winning streak ended. Burnes was charged with four runs and struck out six to raise his NL-leading total to 166.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vin Scully Dies: The Voice Of The L.A. Dodgers, And Their City, Was 94
Click here to read the full article. Vin Scully, the radio voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for 67 years who in the process became synonymous with the city, died Tuesday, the Dodgers organization said. He was 94. “We have lost an icon,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in the statement. “The Dodgers Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His...
Trail Blazers to sign former Seton Hall guard Jared Rhoden to 1-year contract
Former Seton Hall guard Jared Rhoden will reportedly sign a one-year rookie contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Rhoden, who went undrafted, was named to the All-Big East first team last season after averaging 15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals as a senior. He left the program tied for 33rd in scoring with 1,270 career points and 20th all-time with 669 rebounds.
DL Zurich Ashford Commits to Cal Football for 2023
Five days after Cal made a scholarship offer to defensive lineman Zurich Ashford, the Las Vegas resident announced on social media Tuesday that he has committed to the Golden Bears' football program for 2023. Ashford, who attends Arbor View High School, is rated a three-star recruit and chose Cal ...
Comments / 0