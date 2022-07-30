MLB trade deadline: Mariners acquire Luis Castillo from Reds for huge prospect haul

MIAMI (AP) — Graham Ashcraft allowed one unearned run in a career high 8 1/3 innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Tuesday night, extending their winning streak to four games. The 24-year-old Ashcraft (5-2) scattered five hits and struck out three. He was lifted after Jesús Aguilar’s one-out double in the ninth. Alexis Díaz relieved and retired the next two batters for his fourth save. “The thing that was working was the cutter and the sinker,” Ashcraft said. “I was able to locate it. Got soft contact. It was a good night.” Ashcraft felt he could have completed the outing, but understood why manager David Bell relieved him with Díaz.

MIAMI, FL ・ 34 MINUTES AGO