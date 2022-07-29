ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Biden approves disaster declaration for Kentucky flood

By Steve Bittenbender
thecentersquare.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thecentersquare.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

West Virginia begins fiscal year with $92 million surplus

(The Center Square) – West Virginia closed out the first month of the new fiscal year with a $92.4 million revenue surplus, Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday. July’s 2022 revenue collections were slightly more than $381 million, which was more than $92 million above estimates. The past month’s revenue was also nearly one-quarter higher than the same month in 2021. These numbers continue a trend from last year, in which the state ended the fiscal year with a $1.3 billion surplus.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Jackson, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
thecentersquare.com

Tennessee approves $115.5M in federally-funded COVID-19 recovery projects

(The Center Square) — Tennessee leadership approved $115.5 million more in federal spending on projects related to coronavirus recovery. Tennessee’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group approved funding for several projects, including more than $51 million to purchase a new retirement management computer program, $32.2 million toward a new Food and Animal Sciences Center at Tennessee State University and $19.4 million to increase the child-care capacities of programs for the Department of Human Services.
TENNESSEE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Hopkinsville selected for $310M EV battery component facility

(The Center Square) – Another automotive company is coming to Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear revealed that Ascend Elements will build a $310 million facility in Hopkinsville. It’s expected to create up to 250 jobs in southwestern Kentucky. Beshear noted the economic development project is the largest for Christian...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
thecentersquare.com

Virginia localities receive their allocations opioid settlement payments

(The Center Square) – Virginia localities have begun receiving payments from an opioid-related settlement with three distributors, which are separate from the state funding and total more than $4 million in the first installment. McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health agreed to pay the commonwealth and its localities about $530...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Washington state’s health care system ranked No. 28 in the nation

(The Center Square) – Washington state was ranked the No. 28 best state in the nation in terms of health care, according to a new study by WalletHub. The personal finance website looked at 42 specific measures across three broad categories – cost, accessibility, and outcome – to determine the best and worst health care in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Stivers
Person
Andy Beshear
thecentersquare.com

Cox to Biden: Don't tie food security programs to Title IX

(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said school nutrition programs should not be linked with adherence to the Biden administration's Title IX policies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in May that any school receiving federal nutrition assistance must also commit to investigating allegations of gender and sexual orientation discrimination or lose their funding.
UTAH STATE
thecentersquare.com

Wisconsin DHS wants to spend opioid settlement on new facilities

(The Center Square) – The largest portion of Wisconsin’s first round of opioid settlement money is going to go to two or three new buildings. The state’s Department of Health Services on Monday sent its Opioid Settlement Proposal to the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee. “DHS proposes...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Arkansas school safety commission recommends armed presence on every campus

(The Center Square) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will ask state lawmakers for $50 million to fund a school safety grant program recommended by the School Safety Commission. The governor presented the commission's initial report on Tuesday. Many of its recommendations require money and changes to the law, Hutchinson said. Potential legal changes will be examined in January, but the funding aspect will be looked at as early as next week during the legislative special session.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Kentucky#Disaster Relief#Disaster Declaration#Politics Governor#Politics Federal#Politics State#Disaster Management#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Fema Administrator
thecentersquare.com

Rhode Island budget includes child tax rebate

(The Center Square) – Rhode Island taxpayers earning less than $100,000, or joint filers up to $200,000, are eligible for the Rhode Island Child Tax Rebate. According to a state release, the rebates of $250 for up to three children are supportive of an estimated 115,000 families across the state. The law was part of the budget package signed by Democratic Gov. Dan McKee in June.
INCOME TAX
thecentersquare.com

Iowa news organizations sue Bettendorf School District, board

(The Center Square) – The Iowa Freedom of Information Council, Quad-City Times, KWQC, WQAD and WHBF on Monday sued Bettendorf Community School District and its board of directors in Scott County District Court. They allege the district prevented journalists from covering a May 25 meeting at which parents stated...
BETTENDORF, IA
thecentersquare.com

Wolf, Delloso 'reintroduce' $2,000 payments

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined state Rep. David Delloso in Folcroft to reintroduce a program to give $2,000 checks where annual household is less than $80,000. “I hear directly from so many people all across the commonwealth, day after day, about how much this program...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
White House
thecentersquare.com

A measure of Illinois’ economy dropped 'significantly' in July

(The Center Square) – A key measure of Illinois’ economy offered discouraging news from July. The University of Illinois Flash Index, which uses various metrics including corporate earnings, tax receipts and personal income to measure the level of economic activity around the state, dropped from 105.5 in June to 104.9 in July. A reading over 100 usually indicates growth in the economy.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Kansas fiscal year kicks off with $586M in tax collections

(The Center Square) – Kansas saw higher-than-expected tax collections in the first month of the new fiscal year, Gov. Laura Kelly's administration said Monday. The state collected $586.2 million – which was $127.6 million than expected – in July, the start of Kansas' 2023 fiscal year. Kelly's...
KANSAS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Reviving civic education in Iowa

If anything good has come out of the COVID-19 pandemic it is the growing awareness by parents across the nation about what is being taught in schools. This is especially true concerning civic education. For decades, a crisis has existed over the decline of civic education. Numerous surveys and studies have shown that at all grade levels, including higher education, students do not have an adequate understanding of American history, American government, or Western civilization. Reform is needed to strengthen civic education in Iowa schools and the National Association of Scholars has issued social studies standards – a guide for curriculum in each classroom – that will help improve civic education in Iowa. "American Birthright: The Civic Alliances Model K-12 Social Studies Standards" is a guide to help improve standards in civic education.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy