Biden approves disaster declaration for Kentucky flood

West Virginia begins fiscal year with $92 million surplus
(The Center Square) – West Virginia closed out the first month of the new fiscal year with a $92.4 million revenue surplus, Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday. July’s 2022 revenue collections were slightly more than $381 million, which was more than $92 million above estimates. The past month’s revenue was also nearly one-quarter higher than the same month in 2021. These numbers continue a trend from last year, in which the state ended the fiscal year with a $1.3 billion surplus.
Nine Republicans battle for 5th Congressional District seat in Thursday's Tennessee primary
(The Center Square) — As Tennessee's primary election approaches on Thursday, one of the state's most interesting contested races is likely the 5th congressional primary for the newly drawn seat. Nine Republican candidates are on the ballot to face Democrat Heidi Campbell on Nov. 8 in the General Election.
Kemp to extend Georgia's gas tax moratorium, possibly for another month
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is poised to extend the state’s moratorium on its gas tax, The Center Square has confirmed. Kemp, a Republican, is set to announce the extension on Wednesday, possibly for another month. A current gas tax suspension expires on Aug. 13.
Insurers paid $9.8B to Louisiana victims of Hurricane Ida with $3.3B still to be paid
(The Center Square) — Insurers paid $9.8 billion to Louisiana victims of Hurricane Ida in the last 10 months, representing roughly 65% of the 460,709 claims filed through June 30, according to data released by the Louisiana Department of Insurance this week. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon on Monday released...
Tennessee approves $115.5M in federally-funded COVID-19 recovery projects
(The Center Square) — Tennessee leadership approved $115.5 million more in federal spending on projects related to coronavirus recovery. Tennessee’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group approved funding for several projects, including more than $51 million to purchase a new retirement management computer program, $32.2 million toward a new Food and Animal Sciences Center at Tennessee State University and $19.4 million to increase the child-care capacities of programs for the Department of Human Services.
Hopkinsville selected for $310M EV battery component facility
(The Center Square) – Another automotive company is coming to Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear revealed that Ascend Elements will build a $310 million facility in Hopkinsville. It’s expected to create up to 250 jobs in southwestern Kentucky. Beshear noted the economic development project is the largest for Christian...
Virginia localities receive their allocations opioid settlement payments
(The Center Square) – Virginia localities have begun receiving payments from an opioid-related settlement with three distributors, which are separate from the state funding and total more than $4 million in the first installment. McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health agreed to pay the commonwealth and its localities about $530...
Washington state’s health care system ranked No. 28 in the nation
(The Center Square) – Washington state was ranked the No. 28 best state in the nation in terms of health care, according to a new study by WalletHub. The personal finance website looked at 42 specific measures across three broad categories – cost, accessibility, and outcome – to determine the best and worst health care in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Cox to Biden: Don't tie food security programs to Title IX
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said school nutrition programs should not be linked with adherence to the Biden administration's Title IX policies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in May that any school receiving federal nutrition assistance must also commit to investigating allegations of gender and sexual orientation discrimination or lose their funding.
Wisconsin DHS wants to spend opioid settlement on new facilities
(The Center Square) – The largest portion of Wisconsin’s first round of opioid settlement money is going to go to two or three new buildings. The state’s Department of Health Services on Monday sent its Opioid Settlement Proposal to the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee. “DHS proposes...
WV House, Senate back lower personal property tax; income tax changes look bleak
(The Center Square) – Republican leaders in the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates are united on lowering personal property taxes, but efforts to scale back the income tax look unlikely after the Senate failed to bring the legislation up for a vote on the floor. In November,...
Arkansas school safety commission recommends armed presence on every campus
(The Center Square) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will ask state lawmakers for $50 million to fund a school safety grant program recommended by the School Safety Commission. The governor presented the commission's initial report on Tuesday. Many of its recommendations require money and changes to the law, Hutchinson said. Potential legal changes will be examined in January, but the funding aspect will be looked at as early as next week during the legislative special session.
North Carolina's state pension fund has lost 7% of its value in the current fiscal year
(The Center Square) — North Carolina's state pension plan has lost 7% in the current fiscal year, an increase from the 3.5% loss through the first quarter, State Treasurer Dale Folwell said Tuesday. "Being down 7% in the fiscal year is a tribute to the fact that we have...
Rhode Island budget includes child tax rebate
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island taxpayers earning less than $100,000, or joint filers up to $200,000, are eligible for the Rhode Island Child Tax Rebate. According to a state release, the rebates of $250 for up to three children are supportive of an estimated 115,000 families across the state. The law was part of the budget package signed by Democratic Gov. Dan McKee in June.
Iowa news organizations sue Bettendorf School District, board
(The Center Square) – The Iowa Freedom of Information Council, Quad-City Times, KWQC, WQAD and WHBF on Monday sued Bettendorf Community School District and its board of directors in Scott County District Court. They allege the district prevented journalists from covering a May 25 meeting at which parents stated...
Wolf, Delloso 'reintroduce' $2,000 payments
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined state Rep. David Delloso in Folcroft to reintroduce a program to give $2,000 checks where annual household is less than $80,000. “I hear directly from so many people all across the commonwealth, day after day, about how much this program...
Proposed labor amendment to Illinois Constitution could have an impact locally
(The Center Square) – A proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution on the November ballot would codify labor rights in Illinois. Some worry that the amendment could have a significant impact on local communities. Amendment 1 on the November ballot aims to give workers an even playing field when...
A measure of Illinois’ economy dropped 'significantly' in July
(The Center Square) – A key measure of Illinois’ economy offered discouraging news from July. The University of Illinois Flash Index, which uses various metrics including corporate earnings, tax receipts and personal income to measure the level of economic activity around the state, dropped from 105.5 in June to 104.9 in July. A reading over 100 usually indicates growth in the economy.
Kansas fiscal year kicks off with $586M in tax collections
(The Center Square) – Kansas saw higher-than-expected tax collections in the first month of the new fiscal year, Gov. Laura Kelly's administration said Monday. The state collected $586.2 million – which was $127.6 million than expected – in July, the start of Kansas' 2023 fiscal year. Kelly's...
Op-Ed: Reviving civic education in Iowa
If anything good has come out of the COVID-19 pandemic it is the growing awareness by parents across the nation about what is being taught in schools. This is especially true concerning civic education. For decades, a crisis has existed over the decline of civic education. Numerous surveys and studies have shown that at all grade levels, including higher education, students do not have an adequate understanding of American history, American government, or Western civilization. Reform is needed to strengthen civic education in Iowa schools and the National Association of Scholars has issued social studies standards – a guide for curriculum in each classroom – that will help improve civic education in Iowa. "American Birthright: The Civic Alliances Model K-12 Social Studies Standards" is a guide to help improve standards in civic education.
