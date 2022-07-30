ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mostly sunny and less humid for Saturday on Long Island

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm for the weekend.

WHAT'S NEXT : Showers on Monday and less hot, then much warmer on Tuesday. A heat wave is possible starting Wednesday, with highs near 90 for the end of the week.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alexa Calamia says to expect sunshine with highs in the 80s this weekend.

FORECAST :

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with lower humidity is expected and a light, northerly breeze. Highs in the mid-80s. Lows in the upper-60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny early, then more clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s. Lows near 70.

MONDAY: Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a stray afternoon shower. Highs near 80. Lows near 70.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-70s.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Heat alert likely. Temperatures will reach near 90 for the rest of the week with heat index values approaching 100. Mainly dry weather is expected until Friday afternoon, which will feature a few thunderstorms.

