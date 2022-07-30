ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mostly sunny and less humid for Saturday in New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm for the weekend.

WHAT'S NEXT : Showers on Monday and less hot, then much warmer on Tuesday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Craig Allen says to expect sunshine with highs in the 80s this weekend.

TODAY: Sunshine and very warm but with lowering humidity.  Highs around 82-88.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Lows around 65-70, but as cool as upper-50s to low 60s in outer suburbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QykPr_0gybA30a00

SUNDAY: Sun will mix with clouds. Highs near 85; near 80 along the shore.

SUN NIGHT: Cloudy and more humid with a chance of a shower. Low near 70.

MONDAY: Considerable cloudiness with a shower or thunderstorm. High around 80-85.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. Highs in the middle 80s to near 90.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Heat alert likely. Temperatures 90 and above expected for the mid and latter part of the week into next weekend. Only limited thunderstorms.

News 12

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

