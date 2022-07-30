Mostly sunny and less humid for Saturday in New Jersey

WHAT'S NEW: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm for the weekend.

WHAT'S NEXT : Showers on Monday and less hot, then much warmer on Tuesday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Craig Allen says to expect sunshine with highs in the 80s this weekend.

TODAY: Sunshine and very warm but with lowering humidity. Highs around 82-88.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Lows around 65-70, but as cool as upper-50s to low 60s in outer suburbs.

SUNDAY: Sun will mix with clouds. Highs near 85; near 80 along the shore.

SUN NIGHT: Cloudy and more humid with a chance of a shower. Low near 70.

MONDAY: Considerable cloudiness with a shower or thunderstorm. High around 80-85.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. Highs in the middle 80s to near 90.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Heat alert likely. Temperatures 90 and above expected for the mid and latter part of the week into next weekend. Only limited thunderstorms.