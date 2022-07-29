foxsportsradio.iheart.com
The NFL announced Tuesday that Miami Dolphins team owner Stephen Ross is suspended through Oct. 17 and the team will be docked its 2023 first-rounder, as well as a third-rounder in the 2024 Draft, for making “impermissible communications” with Tom Brady as a member of the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as Sean Payton when he was coach of the New Orleans Saints.
NFL Hits Dolphins, Ross for Tampering as Flores Bribe Case Endures
Click here to read the full article. The NFL’s suspension and $1.5 million fine of Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has significant ramifications for Brian Flores’ race discrimination lawsuit against the NFL. The league’s decision came in response to investigative findings made by former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White, and the suspension will sideline the billionaire owner through Oct. 17. White, a former chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, was hired by the league in March to investigate allegations the Dolphins (1) tampered with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers by recruiting Tom Brady while he was under contract...
