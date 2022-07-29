ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google now occupies the James R. Thompson Center

By The Lansing Journal
thelansingjournal.com
 4 days ago
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred

Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
WGN News

State compliance deadline approaching for people with disabilities ruling

EVANSTON, Ill. — The deadline is next year for Illinois to be in compliance with a landmark ruling for people with disabilities. Shore Community Services is already preparing for the deadline. Jerry Berg lives in Evanston in an apartment owned by Shore Community Services. He does maintenance work for the Skokie-based organization and he’s always […]
EVANSTON, IL
WGN News

Republican Darren Bailey facing backlash for saying Holocaust ‘doesn’t even compare’ to abortion in 2017 Facebook video

CHICAGO — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is facing backlash after saying the horrors of the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to abortion. On Tuesday, Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is Jewish, released an ad highlighting antisemitic comments made by Bailey during his 2017 run for a seat in the Illinois House. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

CDC: Two-thirds of Illinois counties have high COVID community level

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The CDC’s current map of COVID transmission levels per county continues to bear bad news for the state as more counties continue to worsen into the high community level. The community level of a county depends on a combination of three metrics the CDC looks at: New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Democratic Party battle leads to state party chair’s ouster

CHICAGO, Ill. – The chairperson of the Democratic Party of Illinois is apparently out. Just two years after she ousted now-former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, Robin Kelly reportedly has been forced out of the job. Chicago media outlets report Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has waged a party battle ahead of a gathering Saturday.
ILLINOIS STATE
97zokonline.com

There’s A Good Reason This City Is The Fastest Growing In Illinois

Ever wondered what the fastest growing city in Illinois was? I think we can answer that!. I've lived in Rockford, Illinois my entire life. I know, sounds kinda sad considering there's a big ol' world out there to see. That just means more vacations for me to sightsee! From living here for 25 years, I can definitely tell you Rockford is not the fastest growing city in Illinois. That's not a bad thing, but it could definitely get to the top, eventually, if the city really focused on growing residency than anything!
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN News

Gov. JB Pritzker announces executive order to combat opioid crisis

CHICAGO — Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed an executive order aimed at battling the state’s opioid crisis. The executive order establishes an advisory board on opioid settlement, which will work to make recommendations on how to spend opioid relief funds to the Illinois Opioid Steering Committee. The relief funds will be coming to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
ZDNet

Best online colleges in Illinois 2022

Online colleges in Illinois, ranging from research university programs to small schools, offer programs that can prepare you for careers in the state's highest-growth industries. Boasting the country's fifth highest gross domestic product, Illinois is home to more than 30 Fortune 500 companies. Illinois' top industries for targeted growth include...
Dayana Sabatin

Illinois Stimulus Check Update 2022

Photo by Mark G: https://www.pexels.com/photo/gray-high-rise-buildings-2401539/. While the federal government is most likely not planning on giving residents any more stimulus checks in 2022, there have been numerous states that have taken matters into their own hands, including Illinois. Here's what you need to know if you're a resident in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Illinois has 2 of the 10 Sacred Sites in America Worth Seeing

America is home to so many sacred sites, if you are looking to visit some of the most sacred sites in the country you have to come to the Land of Lincoln because Illinois is home to 2 of the 10 sacred sites worth seeing according to one travel website.

