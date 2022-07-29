Google now occupies the James R. Thompson Center

thelansingjournal.com
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred
Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
wmay.com
Proposed labor amendment to Illinois Constitution could have an impact locally
(The Center Square) – A proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution on the November ballot would codify labor rights in Illinois. Some worry that the amendment could have a significant impact on local communities. Amendment 1 on the November ballot aims to give workers an even playing field when...
Where is Illinois on the List of Worst States for Health Care?
Having great health care available to you is one of the most important things about where you choose to live, a recent ranking was released putting the states in order from Best to Worst states for Health Care, so where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According...
wmay.com
Appellate prosecutor: ‘We have not seen any appointment’ in politically-connected worker’s compensation fraud allegations
(The Center Square) – Despite the Illinois Attorney General’s office saying it referred a case of alleged worker’s compensation fraud with possible political connections to the Illinois Office of the Appellate Prosecutor, no such appointment has been made. Midday Friday, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said he...
State compliance deadline approaching for people with disabilities ruling
EVANSTON, Ill. — The deadline is next year for Illinois to be in compliance with a landmark ruling for people with disabilities. Shore Community Services is already preparing for the deadline. Jerry Berg lives in Evanston in an apartment owned by Shore Community Services. He does maintenance work for the Skokie-based organization and he’s always […]
COVID Update: IL reports 2,903 new cases, 1 death; Cook County in 'high' transmission, CDC says
Illinois reported 2,903 new COVID cases and 1 new death Monday.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Rebound COVID or Reinfection, At-Home Test Accuracy
After President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID a second time just after testing negative, many had questions over so-called "rebound" infections and testing accuracy. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. How Accurate Are At-Home COVID Tests? It Depends on When You're Testing.
Republican Darren Bailey facing backlash for saying Holocaust ‘doesn’t even compare’ to abortion in 2017 Facebook video
CHICAGO — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is facing backlash after saying the horrors of the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to abortion. On Tuesday, Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is Jewish, released an ad highlighting antisemitic comments made by Bailey during his 2017 run for a seat in the Illinois House. The […]
CDC: Two-thirds of Illinois counties have high COVID community level
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The CDC’s current map of COVID transmission levels per county continues to bear bad news for the state as more counties continue to worsen into the high community level. The community level of a county depends on a combination of three metrics the CDC looks at: New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in […]
Why is a Highway Rest Area Called an ‘Oasis’ in Illinois?
Drive around the Chicago area and you'll see something unique in all of American motoring, an exit for an 'Oasis.' Highway service plazas have an identity all their own in Illinois. Rest areas are very common along interstate routes. Usually, they are a place to pull off the road, use...
1470 WMBD
Democratic Party battle leads to state party chair’s ouster
CHICAGO, Ill. – The chairperson of the Democratic Party of Illinois is apparently out. Just two years after she ousted now-former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, Robin Kelly reportedly has been forced out of the job. Chicago media outlets report Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has waged a party battle ahead of a gathering Saturday.
Attorney General says Pritzker-connected work comp fraud case referred to appellate prosecutor
(The Center Square) – There could be a criminal case filed in the alleged workers’ compensation fraud case fraught with political implications that allegedly includes Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office and tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars.
Not as advertised: State awards Aetna statewide retiree insurance plan, United Healthcare appeals
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) handed a contract to Aetna that will make it the primary health insurance option for retired state workers, a closely connected source verified. This comes within a week of Target 3 reporting that patients in Champaign and surrounding counties on a state-run Aetna […]
97zokonline.com
There’s A Good Reason This City Is The Fastest Growing In Illinois
Ever wondered what the fastest growing city in Illinois was? I think we can answer that!. I've lived in Rockford, Illinois my entire life. I know, sounds kinda sad considering there's a big ol' world out there to see. That just means more vacations for me to sightsee! From living here for 25 years, I can definitely tell you Rockford is not the fastest growing city in Illinois. That's not a bad thing, but it could definitely get to the top, eventually, if the city really focused on growing residency than anything!
justia.com
Q: Is my mentally ill adult daughter liable for an apt lease she signed?
My adult daughter, who is presently already under an apt lease (since Dec 2021) in her hometown in Michigan, signed a one year lease for an apartment in Chicago while on medications (still is) to treat a mental illness. She went thru a broker who keeps the first month's rent...
Gov. JB Pritzker announces executive order to combat opioid crisis
CHICAGO — Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed an executive order aimed at battling the state’s opioid crisis. The executive order establishes an advisory board on opioid settlement, which will work to make recommendations on how to spend opioid relief funds to the Illinois Opioid Steering Committee. The relief funds will be coming to the […]
ZDNet
Best online colleges in Illinois 2022
Online colleges in Illinois, ranging from research university programs to small schools, offer programs that can prepare you for careers in the state's highest-growth industries. Boasting the country's fifth highest gross domestic product, Illinois is home to more than 30 Fortune 500 companies. Illinois' top industries for targeted growth include...
Illinois Stimulus Check Update 2022
Photo by Mark G: https://www.pexels.com/photo/gray-high-rise-buildings-2401539/. While the federal government is most likely not planning on giving residents any more stimulus checks in 2022, there have been numerous states that have taken matters into their own hands, including Illinois. Here's what you need to know if you're a resident in Illinois.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New and Lingering Symptoms, Is COVID Still a Pandemic?
With reinfection rates rising as the omicron subvariant BA.5 continues its hold, questions over whether symptoms may be lingering or a new infection are rising. Chicago's top doctor answered those and more. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. How Long Are You Contagious...
Illinois has 2 of the 10 Sacred Sites in America Worth Seeing
America is home to so many sacred sites, if you are looking to visit some of the most sacred sites in the country you have to come to the Land of Lincoln because Illinois is home to 2 of the 10 sacred sites worth seeing according to one travel website.
