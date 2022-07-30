Salvador Perez provides spark for KC Royals offense, but Yankees batter Royals relievers

www.aol.com
Holding a newspaper like 'The Kansas City Star' with morning coffee became a past routine--technology changed our habitsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
LRP of the O-Line and D-LineChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
The Armour Theatre Building in North Kansas City, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Report: Phillies could target Red Sox CF Jackie Bradley Jr. at trade deadline
Even if the Boston Red Sox hold onto shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers past Tuesday night's MLB trade deadline, it wouldn't be shocking if the team dealt a couple other veterans on their roster. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez and catcher Christian Vazquez are two players eligible for...
Astros make World Series push in trade with Red Sox
The Houston Astros are shoring up their roster as they prepare for a possible World Series run. On Monday, the Astros acquired Trey Mancini in a 3-way deal with Baltimore and Tampa Bay. The team later acquired catcher Christian Vazquez in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. Vazquez is...
MLB trade deadline: Whit Merrifield, Noah Syndergaard moved after Juan Soto blockbuster
The blockbuster deal that sent Juan Soto to San DIego was the highlight of MLB's 2022 trade deadline.
Christian Vazquez trade details: Astros answer Yankees by dealing with Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have struck a deal, as Christian Vazquez is heading to the AL West. The Sox were in clear sell mode coming into the trade deadline. And with Vazquez on an expiring contract, getting a deadline deal done made all the sense in the world.
Red Sox bring back José Peraza on minor-league deal
The Red Sox brought back infielder Jose Peraza on a minor-league contract over the weekend. The 28-year-old was assigned to Triple-A Worcester’s roster on Friday and appeared in two games during its series in Buffalo, going 4-for-7 with a double and two runs scored. Peraza originally signed a one-year...
Yankees are scouting 2 Oakland Athletics pitchers at the deadline
The New York Yankees only have a few more days before the trade deadline expires. With needs in the starting rotation and a bullpen arm, general manager Brian Cashman needs to ramp up his efforts and acquire a few players who can make a positive impact the rest of the way for the Yankees.
MLB Odds: Royals vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 7/31/2022
The Kansas City Royals will attempt to avoid a four-game sweep as they face off with the New York Yankees in the Bronx on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Royals-Yankees prediction and pick. The Yankees throttled the Royals 8-2 on Saturday, to improve...
Hall of Fame Broadcaster and Dodgers Legend Vin Scully Dies at 94
Vin Scully, the Hall of Fame broadcaster and voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for more than six decades has died at 94. The Dodgers announced Scully’s death on Tuesday, describing him as the “heartbeat of the Dodgers and, in so many ways, the heartbeat of all of Los Angeles.” The cause of death has not been announced. “We have lost an icon,” said Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten. “The Dodgers’ Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will be truly missed.”
What Vin Scully means to me: Readers share their love for the Dodgers broadcaster
Readers weigh in on what what legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, who died at 94 on Tuesday, meant to them.
Bay Area fans remember Vin Scully as 'the greatest ever'
As if it were fate, Vin Scully’s Los Angeles Dodgers were in San Francisco taking on the rival Giants at Oracle Park when his death was announced.
Red Sox are reportedly showing interest in DFA’d Rays outfielder Brett Phillips
The Boston Red Sox are showing interest in recently released Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, reports Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.
