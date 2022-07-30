COVID-19 cases on the rise, CRMC updates visitation policy

douglasnow.com
COVID diagnosis halts reception for new Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College president Tracy Brundage
TIFTON — A reception at Tift Hall scheduled for Thursday to welcome Tracy Brundage as the incoming president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College has been postponed. Brundage has tested positive for COVID, and all of her activities for the week will be rescheduled. “On this day, I was hoping...
Probe of Coffee County’s 2020 election conduct revives Georgia voting machine lawsuit
This post was updated 1:45 p.m. Aug. 2 to include the correction below. A long-running federal lawsuit challenging the security of Georgia’s voting system is now entangled in a dispute over the handling of an investigation into allegations that 2020 election skeptics illegally breached a county’s voting system. Attorneys representing the Coalition for a Good […] The post Probe of Coffee County’s 2020 election conduct revives Georgia voting machine lawsuit appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WALB 10
Therapeutic horseback riding offered to help South Ga. children with disabilities
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Did you know South Georgia has multiple therapeutic horseback riding services to help children with disabilities?. Horseback riding for children with mental health diagnoses benefits their health in so many ways. The owner of the Britton Family Farm told me about how this helps children gain...
News4Jax.com
Back to school: Students in Camden, Ware counties head to 1st day of class
ST. MARYS, Ga. – Students in Camden and Ware counties returned to school Monday — the first school district in our area back in the classroom. At St. Marys Elementary School, the King family was savoring the moment of the first day of school for Samantha, who entered pre-K.
wtoc.com
Parents concerned about construction on James E. Bacon Elementary School in Wayne Co.
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids in the Wayne County School System are set to return to class on Friday, but James E. Bacon Elementary School is under construction and won’t be able to house students. As a result, student will be spread out across three separate campuses, which one parent says raises major concerns.
WALB 10
Valdosta tattoo shop raises money for abortion rights
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Some people are going above and beyond their support for women’s rights as they got in line to receive a permanent reminder of their beliefs. The Brass Quill Gallery decided to bring the nationwide ‘My Body My Choice’ Tattoo Flash event to South Georgia after seeing it take flight at a New York Tattoo shop. All proceeds raised will go to the National Network of Abortion Funds.
wufe967.com
ACSO Press Release: Lake Mayers Drowning
On Sunday, July 31 at approximately 4:01 pm, Deputies were dispatched to Lake Mayers regarding unsupervised children in the public swimming area. Upon arrival, the deputy was notified that an adult Hispanic male had gone into the lake and was observed diving into the waters and that he never resurfaced. Two subjects that had been with him, confirmed this information.
douglasnow.com
Homerville PD officer claims city manager, council interfered in investigations
A Homerville police officer has accused Homerville City Council members and its city manager of interfering with investigations, violations of the Equal Pay Act, and other unethical, or possibly criminal, actions. Homerville Police Captain Sebrina Blaise details her complaints and concerns in a nine-page memorandum she sent last week to...
douglasnow.com
GBI makes arrest in theft investigation
The GBI Region 4 Douglas Office secured an arrest warrant for Angela Whittle Evans, age 47 of Ambrose, Georgia. Evans was arrested on one count of Felony Theft by Taking. Preliminary information indicates that Evans was working at American Truck Parts in Douglas, Coffee County, Ga. as the Office Manager. The company conducted an audit, and it was determined that funds were missing. According to the arrest warrant, the amount of missing money totaled $215,000. Evans was arrested and transported to the Coffee County Law Enforcement Center where she was processed into the jail.
wtoc.com
School hours changing in Toombs County
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in the Toombs County School District head back to the classroom one week from Friday. “It’s always an exciting day, the first day of school,” Superintendent Barry Waller said. And it’s just around the corner on Aug. 5. Staff says there are...
Georgia man called bomb threat to avoid work, ordered to pay nearly $40,000 in restitution
SAVANNAH, Ga — A Georgia man has been ordered to repay the enormous cost of shutting down his job with a fake bomb threat. Elliott Sherman, “Amir Turner,” 23, of Vidalia, was fired, arrested and now owes nearly $40,000 after he called in a workplace bomb threat to get out of work on Sept. 11, 2021.
valdostatoday.com
Four arrested in Valdosta for breaking into community mailbox
VALDOSTA – Four Valdosta residents were arrested after damaging a community mailbox and stealing mail that belonged to numerous residents. Offender: Barron Jr. Corrie C, African American male, age 20, resident of Valdosta. Offender: Barron Cortez C, African American male, age 19, resident of Valdosta. Offender: Werts, A ‘Marian,...
wfxl.com
SRTC Blakely, Tifton, and Thomasville cohort honored in pinning ceremony
On Wednesday, July 27, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC - Blakely, SRTC - Thomasville, and SRTC - Tifton. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. The...
WCTV
Lowndes Co. man arrested on homicide, drug charges in Echols Co.
STATENVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Lowndes County man was indicted by an Echols County Grand Jury on Monday, according to a release from the Echols County Sheriff’s Office. Cessor Mario Houston, Jr., 45, of Naylor, was indicted on murder and several drug charges following an investigation into the October 2021 death of Steven Johnson, an Echols County resident.
WALB 10
Harlem Legends visit Cook County for back to school weekend
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Harlem Legends made a stop in Adel on Saturday and put on quite the show. It was all set up by the Cook County board of education for their back to school weekend. The kids got the chance to play around with the Harlem Legends.
douglasnow.com
Man released from prison in 2020 back behind bars
Cody Boyd Porter, who was released from prison in 2020 for serving time on a 2010 robbery conviction, is now back behind bars at the Coffee County Jail after violating his probation. Documents filed in the Superior Court of Coffee County show that Porter was charged with Criminal Attempt to...
WALB 10
Valdosta teen indicted in shooting death of 12 year-old
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta teen involved in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy has been indicted in the case, according to the Southern Judicial Circuit. Jadan Stephan McCutchin,17, will be tried as an adult and is facing cruelty to children in the second-degree and second-degree murder charges.
valdostatoday.com
Vikings prepare for pre-season game against Tift County
LOWNDES CO. – The Viking football season is set to begin with this week’s football camp and pre-season game versus Tift County. The pre-season game in Tifton this Friday night will kick off at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $5 each and will be available at the gate. Stadium gates will open at 6:00 pm.
