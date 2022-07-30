ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions: Here are the winning numbers for $1.28B jackpot

By Talia Naquin, Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1INw_0gyadBjl00

(NEXSTAR) — Are you the winner? Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is a huge $1.28 billion, the second largest in history. Winning numbers for the jackpot are: 67, 45, 57, 36 and 13 . The Mega ball number is 14 . Friday’s Megaplier is 2X .

If you win the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, here’s what experts say to do next

The top prize hasn’t been claimed since April 15, though there have been several winners of smaller pots. There have been over 28.1 million winning tickets of smaller prizes, including 42 worth at least $1 million. Friday’s $1.28 billion jackpot has a cash value of $747.2 million.

The largest jackpot in Mega Millions history was $1.537 billion and was claimed in 2018 by a single South Carolina winner.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each and drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET Tuesdays and Fridays. Mega Millions explains the numbers are drawn by picking five balls from a set of balls numbered 1-70. An additional gold “Mega” ball is then drawn from a set of balls numbered 1-25.

If Friday’s jackpot isn’t claimed, the prize will roll into another to be drawn next week.

Odds of winning the jackpot are steep — among things you’re more likely to do than win the lottery are being killed by a shark, being struck by lightning this year and being struck by lightning in your entire lifetime.

USA Mega, which tracks Mega Millions statistics, says the most common Mega Millions numbers are 17, 10, 14, 31 and 4 for the first five numbers. The most common Mega ball number is 22.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

BPD looking for man wanted for burglary and identity theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for burglarizing a residence in Northwest Bakersfield and committing identity theft last month. On June 19, a residence in the 5500 block of Lombardy Court was burglarized, according to police. Photos of the subject were taken at a business of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CNBC

The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
CBS Pittsburgh

Mega Millions results for 7/29/22: $1.28 billion jackpot on the line

UPDATE (Friday 11 p.m.) The winning numbers can be found below.67-45-57-36-13 Megaball: 14DES MOINES, Iowa (KDKA/AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion on Friday, just hours before the next drawing.The giant jackpot remains the nation's third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game's six numbers. The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the...
LOTTERY
KGET

Two men wanted for catalytic converter theft in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help identifying two men who were caught stealing a catalytic converter in the Westchester neighborhood earlier this month. The theft occurred in the 2200 block of Cedar Street on July 17, around 11:30 a.m., according to BPD. One man is described as 25 to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jackpot#Megaplier#Usa Mega
KGET

BPD searches for Home Depot robbery suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect they said stole items from the Home Depot on Gosford Road. Officials said on July 7, the suspect walked into the Home Depot at 4700 Gosford Road and stole several items from display shelves. When confronted, officials said the suspect brandished […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Cause of death released for woman killed at Jefferson Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office conducted a post-death examination on a woman who was killed in a pedestrian fatality at Jefferson Park on July 12. The coroner’s office says, the cause of death is crush and blunt force trauma and the manner of death was determined to be an accident. Ann […]
KGET

Golden Empire Most Wanted: July 28, 2022

The U.S. Marshals office are asking for help looking for a man with a criminal history that includes battery on a person and lewd and lascivious acts with a child. A fugitive we featured last October is on the run again. Marshals are searching for Paul Behill, 24. Behill stands at 5-feet and 7-inches-tall and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searches for 2 missing runaway girls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two missing sisters they said ran away. Roxanna Jones, 16, was last seen July 23 on the 12000 block of Rambler Avenue around 7 p.m. She is described as black/white, 5’7″, about 170 pounds with long black curly hair and brown eyes. She was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
TheDailyBeast

Numbers Pulled for Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Prize

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot were pulled Friday, with the lucky winner in line to claim $1.28 billion. The lucky numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67, and a Mega Ball of 14. The grand prize topped $1 billion earlier this week for only the third time in 20 years, and by Friday night, the Mega Millions site was down to due to the “high volume” of traffic. The massive prize has slowly built since the lottery jackpot was last hit on April 15, with 29 drawings without a winner since.
LOTTERY
KGET

Ring video captured assaults in Tehachapi baby death case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sabrina Martinez claimed she had her 3-month-old with her when three men attacked her outside a liquor store, according to newly-released sheriff’s reports. She said she drove home and left the baby with her boyfriend, Mister Bailey, then went to a hospital. While there she got a call from Bailey: the […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Man leads police on high-speed chase, barricades self in room

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A simple traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase and foot pursuit for officers with the Ridgecrest Police Department and a Ridgecrest resident. Police tried to stop a black Mercedes in the 1200 block of West Iowa Avenue Thursday. The driver refused to stop and led police on a car chase […]
RIDGECREST, CA
UPI News

Single ticket sold in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

July 30 (UPI) -- A single ticket sold in Illinois has won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions drawing, the second-largest jackpot in the game's history. Friday's numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, with a Mega Ball of 14. The winner, should they choose the lump-sum cash option, will take home $747.2 million.
KGET

18-month-old overdoses on fentanyl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County continues its ongoing battle against the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl. A local child, barely old enough to walk, almost lost his life to the killer drug. Court filings say the 18-month-old was under his parents’ care when he overdosed last month. This is one of a growing number of child overdoses […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS LA

Mega Millions jackpot increases to a little over $1 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $1 billion after no one was lucky enough to draw all of the six lucky numbers. The next drawing will be on Friday, July 22 at 8 p.m. The largest ever jackpot in Mega Millions history hit $1.537 billion before the winning ticket was sold in South Carolina. If someone were to win after Friday's drawing and chose the cash option, the person would go home with $602.5 million before taxes.Mega Millions spokesperson Marie Kilbane said the lottery's website experience performance issues after 62 million people tried to visit it. 
LOTTERY
KGET

KGET

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy