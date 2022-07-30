Hannibal teen arrested after allegedly shooting at vehicle with BB gun

muddyrivernews.com
muddyrivernews.com
Two Hannibal men in Marion County Jail after woman allegedly was kidnapped, forced to attempt robbery
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two Hannibal men are in the Marion County Jail on $100,000 bond after a early Friday morning incident. Sean M. Anderson, 29, and Brian L. Blackstun were together in a vehicle in the 2800 block of James Road on Friday, July 29 when Anderson saw two women he knew — one of whom he believed stole from one of his family members. He forced the women to get into the vehicle and leave against their will.
krcgtv.com
Mexico man charged after running over officer with vehicle
MEXICO — A man was charged with DWI With Serious Physical Injury to a law enforcement officer after running over an officer with his vehicle early Saturday morning. According to a press release from the Mexico Public Safety Department, an officer responded to the Casey’s General Store in the 800 block of West Monroe at 2:57 a.m. in reference to a person who appeared to be passed out in a vehicle.
advantagenews.com
Motorcyclist killed in Calhoun County crash
Illinois State Police report a fatal motorcycle crash in Calhoun County over the weekend. The driver of the bike crashed on southbound Illinois Route 100 near North Michael Road just after 4pm Saturday while riding with other motorcycles. No other bikes or drivers were involved. The operator died at the scene.
KOMU
Man injured after train hits semi-truck in Mexico
MEXICO - An Illinois man was injured when a train hit his semi-truck tanker Saturday morning. The Mexico Department of Public Safety responded to the Jefferson Street railroad crossing at 8:22 a.m. Police said the driver, 63-year-old Mark Taylor, was trying to turn the semi-truck and its attached tank, carrying...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police Department Blotter for July 30, 2022
Aldo E Vahle, 49, 1809 N 5th St, DUI and Operating Uninsured at N 20th St and Broadway St on 07/09/2022. Cash 182. Pamela J Mester, 63, 706 Jefferson St, Retail Theft at 1400 Harrison St. NTA 168. Samantha J Durst, 51, 818 N 8th St, Apt 108, DUI and...
ktvo.com
Manhunt for murder suspect from Kirksville remains active
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A dangerous murder suspect from Kirksville remains on the run. Adair County Sheriff Eldon Grissom told KTVO late Sunday afternoon that the search for Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, remains active. More resources were called in over the weekend, including the U.S. Marshals Service. Scotland...
khqa.com
Man suspected of stealing trailer, UTV and ATV arrested
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A man suspected of stealing a trailer, a UTV, and an ATV who was wanted by the McDonough County Sheriff's office since May has been arrested. Kyle E. Sebree, 30, of Delavan, Ill., was arrested in Shannon County, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 27. Sebree...
wtad.com
QPD Blotter for August 2, 2022
Alexander J Miller (21) Quincy for Domestic Battery. Lodged. Eleanor R Dennis (96) Quincy for Disobey Stop Sign at 25th and Oak. PTC. Michael L Manley (51) Quincy for Driving While License Suspended at 8th and State. NTA.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for July 29, 2022
Shanice Crider, 30, Jeayna Crider, 24, and Dayonna Tyler, 29, all of Quincy, for Trespassing at 701 North 8th Lincoln Jackson Pool. Tyler was also charged with Vandalism. All were released on NTA. 131. Brenda French, 53, Quincy, for Failure to Yield at 17th Harrison on 7/28/22. PTC 121. Somiouth...
muddyrivernews.com
Miss Teen Adams County, Junior Miss Adams County crowned July 28 at Adams County Fair
MENDON, Ill. — The Adams County Fair was the host of the annual Miss Teen Adams County and Junior Miss Adams County pageant on July 28. Madelyn Ohnemus, 11, of Camp Point was selected as the 2022 Junior Miss Adams County, and Hailey McKinney of Liberty, 15, was selected as the 2022 Miss Teen Adams County.
khqa.com
Police ask public's help to identify person
PALMYRA, Mo. (KHQA) — The Palmyra Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person captured in surveillance photos related to case. In the early morning hours of Monday, police say the person in the pictures illegally entered Palmyra Middle School and stole several items. The...
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821
Old Rock House in Lincoln County, MO.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's amazing how some structures stand the test of time. For example, the old Shapley Ross House also called the Old Rock House or the Old Stone House was built between 1818 and 1821. The architectural design is Georgian-styled with two stories made of limestone. It's located in Moscow Mills, Missouri, and in October 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
muddyrivernews.com
Gold Star Mission bicycling event, which goes through Quincy on Sept. 20, to preserve memories of fallen Illinois service members
QUINCY — The Gold Star Mission is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that honors and supports Gold Star families by preserving the memory of our fallen heroes through service to others in need. The mission strives to preserve the memories and ensure the names of nearly 300 fallen Illinois service men and women since Sept. 11, 2001.
muddyrivernews.com
55th annual Western Illinois Threshers Bee and Antique Show to begin Friday in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ill. — The 55th annual Western Illinois Threshers Bee and Antique Show will begin Friday, Aug. 5 near Hamilton and continue with three days of demonstrations and activities through Aug. 7. This year’s show highlights Allis Chalmers tractors, with this year’s button featuring an WD45 Allis Chalmers tractor...
muddyrivernews.com
Local births from July 8-28, 2022
A boy was born at 3:03 p.m. July 8 to Dustin T. Dean and Breeanna M. Whitten of Kahoka, Mo. A boy was born at 8:49 p.m. July 8 to Dallas and Rebecca Haerr of Taylor, Mo. A girl was born at 3:48 a.m. July 17 to Andrew Gosney and Lexie Alexander of Ursa.
muddyrivernews.com
Signs of the Times: People gather in Hannibal, Quincy, for rallies about reproductive rights for women
More than 100 people marched Sunday afternoon in Quincy's Washington Park. | Photo for Muddy River News by Lisa Wigoda. More than 100 people gathered in Quincy’s Washington Park Sunday afternoon for a reproductive rights rally organized by a coalition of people in northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois. Signs...
muddyrivernews.com
BigIron Auctions to acquire Sullivan Auctioneers
HAMILTON, Ill. — BigIron Auctions has announced its agreement to acquire Sullivan Auctioneers LLC, headquartered in Hamilton. The agreement, finalized July 22, will bring more than 300 employees together to serve the needs of the online auction industry across the country. “Our shared philosophies of transparency, trust and hard...
muddyrivernews.com
Free art festival for kids Aug. 6 in Hannibal’s Central Park
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The 2022 Wild and Wacky Art Adventure, a free art festival for kids 3 to 12 and their families, will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, August 6 in Hannibal’s Central Park, Fourth and Broadway. This year’s theme is “Candy Land.” The Hannibal Arts...
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County State’s Attorney’s office turns over recordings of May closed session County Board, Finance Committee meetings
Former Adams Co. State's Attorney Barney Bier, Adams County Assistant State's Attorney Josh Jones and Steve McQueen, candidate for Adams County Board. PUBLISHER’S NOTE: The Adams County Board’s Finance Committee went into closed session May 9 to discuss giving themselves raises and lay out a political strategy to deal with potential fallout from voters who might not approve of the action.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy City Council approves $455,000 for airport improvement to benefit Knapheide Manufacturing
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council unanimously voted to pay $455,000 out of the city’s general fund for runway improvements near the hangars at Quincy Regional Airport owned by Knapheide Manufacturing. The original proposal called for more than $800,000 in runway improvements to be paid for with American...
