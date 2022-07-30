Court Agrees with LA District Attorney Gascón’s Resentencing Request in Case Relying on Testimony of Police Officer Charged With Perjury

www.davisvanguard.org
California Governor Pardons Woman Imprisoned As A Teen For Killing Her Trafficker
California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a pardon to a woman who was imprisoned as a teen and spent nearly 20 years in prison for killing the man who sexually trafficked her. Sara Kruzan was pardoned on Friday after spending 18 years behind bars and dedicating herself to community work since her 2013 release, LA Times reports. In Newsom’s pardon letter, he credited Kruzan with having “provided evidence that she is living an upright life and has demonstrated her fitness for restoration of civic rights and responsibilities.”
Alabama judge who used mock Asian accent in courtroom and called 77-year-old state Governor 'Gov MeMaw' is suspended and charged
An Alabama judge who belittled the state's governor over her age and gender and used a mock Asian accent in front of a jury pool was suspended from court duty and charged. Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson was suspended on June 24 after the Judicial Inquiry Commission, which investigates complaints against judges, accused him of violating judicial ethics with a string of remarks about Republican Governor Kay Ivey and repeated profanity in court.
Police announce $75,000 reward in 2016 SF Tenderloin homicide, seek suspect ID
SAN FRANCISCO -- A $75,000 reward has been announced by San Francisco police relating to a 2016 homicide investigation in the city's Tenderloin in which a 24-year-old man died after suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers responded to a shooting at about 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2016, in the 700 block of Ellis Street. Upon arrival, they found the man, Mitchell Warren of San Francisco, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where he died from his injuries. During the course of the investigation, surveillance video of the suspect was located. The surveillance video shows the suspect riding on the handlebars of a bicycle. The individual pedaling the bicycle has already been identified. Homicide investigators are asking for assistance in identifying the subject riding on the handlebars of the bicycle. The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $75,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Warren's murder. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Jury orders SGV sriracha co. to pay over $1M to former employee
A jury on Monday ordered sriracha sauce-maker Huy Fong Foods Inc. to pay $1.025 million to a former mixer who alleged he was retaliated against for complaining that conditions at the plant contributed to his asthma and other medical problems. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel deliberated for several days...
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Pat Cipollone, a White House counsel to former President Donald Trump, has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol Building, ABC News reported on Tuesday.
Defendants in San Jose Baby Brandon kidnapping case plead guilty
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- The two people accused in the kidnapping of a three-month-old San Jose toddler in April pleaded guilty at a preliminary hearing Tuesday, according to prosecutors.Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, 44, and Jose Roman Portillo, 28, pleaded guilty to eight charges encompassing kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, conspiracy, burglary and vehicle tampering in the case of Brandon Alexis Cuellar. The child was missing for 20 hours before police located him in a case that drew national attention.Both faced a maximum sentence of 16 years and four months. Bay Area News Group reported the judge told Ramirez her plea meant she would...
Purported LA Antifa member pleads guilty to vandalizing federal courthouse
A Los Angeles woman pleaded guilty Monday to a federal vandalism charge for spray-painting graffiti on the front wall of the downtown federal courthouse two years ago during a street protest tied to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Colleen Newton, 24, entered her plea to a class-A...
Fired veteran LAPD sergeant seeks reinstatement
A veteran Los Angeles police sergeant who alleges she was wrongfully fired in May for refusing to pay for coronavirus testing while awaiting a decision on her request for a religious exemption from taking the vaccination is asking a judge to reinstate her with back pay. Former LAPD Sgt. Barbara...
