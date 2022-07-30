Two local high school lacrosse players become first to go to D1 schools

hooversun.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
dawgnation.com
Former UGA 5-star signee finds a new home
Former UGA 5-star recruit Clay Webb is headed home. Webb, who announced his transfer from UGA last April, will play this season at Jacksonville State, according to the team’s official roster. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Webb is from Oxford, Ala., located around 15 miles from his new college team. Jacksonville...
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star DL Hunter Osborne set to announce commitment
Hunter Osborne will announce his commitment decision Monday at 6 p.m. CST. Osborne attends Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He will choose between Alabama, Clemson, Texas and Tennessee. The Crimson Tide have been showing interest in Osborne since he...
The most desirable high school football job in the state wasn’t that desirable a decade go
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third in a series of Sunday stories based on AL.com’s anonymous offseason survey of Alabama high school football coaches. When Mark Freeman left Spanish Fort in 2015 to take over as head football coach at Thompson High School in Alabaster, he admits it wasn’t among the top several landing spots he would have ordinarily considered.
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star DB Ellis Robinson feels it takes a ‘special player’ to join Alabama football’s ‘different culture’
Ellis Robinson made it back to Tuscaloosa to enjoy Alabama football’s cookout recruiting event over the weekend. Robinson is set to play his junior season at IMG Academy, and he garners a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He made his first visit to Alabama since picking up an...
Village Living
The Altamont School honors class of 2022
The Altamont School presented diplomas to 37 students at its annual Graduation Ceremony March 26. The school also presented the school’s annual departmental and senior awards. Departmental Awards. ► The Mignon Comer Smith Book Awards – Jolie Stumpff: The fine book award – created by Mrs. J. Craig Smith,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama pledge says he'll flip 5-star Notre Dame commitment: 'Mark my words'
Alabama recently added 5-star running back Richard Young to its 2023 class. Now, Young wants to get another 5-star on board to play for the Crimson Tide. On social media, Young told his followers that he will get Keeley to flip his commitment from Notre Dame to Alabama. Young’s declaration...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City School District begins new school year with big change for teachers
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - It’s the final countdown for public schools in the area. Classes begin August 10 for Tuscaloosa City Schools and leaders there are busy making sure all goes well on day one. With 21 public schools and 11,000 students, there’s a lot to get done before...
Drama Ends Drought at Anniston’s Pine Hill Invitational
Anniston, AL – McGatha uses eagle-birdie finish to come roaring back and win the Pine Hill Invitational, his 11th win on the County Tour, first since 2019 PINE HILL INVITATIONAL Jeremy McGatha 69 66 135 Brennan Clay 69 67 136 Gary Wigington 69 69 138 Ty Cole 67 71 138 Brad Moultrie 67 71 138 Landon […]
wbrc.com
From the newsroom to the classroom
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Teachers are heading back for work for Birmingham City Schools including Josh Hughes, formerly a WBRC FOX6 News editor, who will be a new social studies teacher at Woodlawn High School. No doubt he has some nervous jitters that come from starting something new, but also because he’s doing what he’s always wanted to do and that is bitter sweet for all of us here at WBRC.
Alabama Football: Nick Saban and Bryan Harsin have nothing in common
Thankfully for Alabama football fans, a new season is just around the corner. When Fall Camp begins on Aug. 4, we can begin in earnest to track the Tide’s progress through practices and scrimmages, leading up to the season opener on Sept. 3. For fans who closely follow college...
UA students are moving into off-campus housing
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of University of Alabama students are moving back to Tuscaloosa into off-campus apartments and houses this week. There were many U-Hauls and other moving trucks unloading boxes as students were moving back Friday morning. Morgan Kidd and her best friend Halli Webb are UA sophomore students who are excited for their […]
These 5 Tuscaloosa burgers are some of the best in Alabama
Tuscaloosa burgers do not disappoint. Sometimes that’s all that can satisfy your appetite, especially at the end of a grueling work week or another exhausting (yet successful, of course) gameday at the Capstone. And Alabama has some of the best burgers in the country, specifically in the Druid City,...
Anyone Missing A Kangaroo In Tuscaloosa Alabama?
Earlier today Bigham Farms & Exotics posted to Facebook. So if it's your kangaroo, or you know anyone missing a kangaroo, let Bigham farms and exotics know. I had no idea that we had so many kangaroos in Alabama. I only say so many because they keep getting loose. Recently...
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
‘It’s been a home for me’: Superior Grill manager discusses end of beloved Birmingham restaurant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Donny Mitchell hasn’t given himself a lot of time to think about all his years at Superior Grill, a Tex-Mex restaurant that was a familiar sight along Highway 280 for three decades. For him, there’s too much left to do. On Sunday, the restaurant closed its doors for good, ending its […]
Shelby Reporter
Cajun Boys closes Chelsea, Valleydale locations; upgrades coming to Pelham location
A local Cajun restaurant chain has closed two of its locations and is revamping its third location in Shelby County. In a July 30 Facebook post, Cajun Boys & Our Poboys announced its Chelsea and Valleydale locations would close Sunday, July 31. “Thank you friends and customers that enjoyed our...
Bham Now
6 must-try Hueytown fun places to eat + explore from a town’s native perspective
Need things to do in Hueytown? Look no further because we have gathered some recommendations from a Hueytown native. Keep reading to get all the details on fun stuff to do. For friendly service and some of the best-baked potatoes in town, make your way to Uncle Sam’s BBQ. Eating here feels like going to your own uncle’s backyard BBQ.
hooversun.com
Miss Hoover competition adds Rising Stars for 2023
The Miss Hoover 2023 competition is scheduled for Aug. 21, 2022, at the Hoover Library Theatre. Last year, the Miss Hoover Foundation added a Miss Hoover Outstanding Teen competition to the event, and this year the organization is adding a Miss Hoover Rising Star element for girls ages 7-12. The...
WAFF
Alabama A&M mourns death of cheerleader and biology graduate
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University is mourning the death of Chi McDade who fell victim to domestic abuse on Thursday night. McDade was a native of Birmingham and was a member of the cheer squad. In May, McDade graduated from AAMU with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.
Alabama Man Killed By Car While Riding Lawnmower On Roadway
We received terrible news out of Clanton Alabama this morning. Clanton is located between Birmingham and Montgomery in central Alabama. But today they are in the news because of a horrific accident. A man on a riding lawnmower was killed while riding on a roadway. Saturday at around 1:54 PM...
