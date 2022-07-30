ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Two local high school lacrosse players become first to go to D1 schools

By ERIC TAUNTON
hooversun.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hooversun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Former UGA 5-star signee finds a new home

Former UGA 5-star recruit Clay Webb is headed home. Webb, who announced his transfer from UGA last April, will play this season at Jacksonville State, according to the team’s official roster. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Webb is from Oxford, Ala., located around 15 miles from his new college team. Jacksonville...
OXFORD, AL
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star DL Hunter Osborne set to announce commitment

Hunter Osborne will announce his commitment decision Monday at 6 p.m. CST. Osborne attends Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He will choose between Alabama, Clemson, Texas and Tennessee. The Crimson Tide have been showing interest in Osborne since he...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoover, AL
State
North Carolina State
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Hoover, AL
Sports
Village Living

The Altamont School honors class of 2022

The Altamont School presented diplomas to 37 students at its annual Graduation Ceremony March 26. The school also presented the school’s annual departmental and senior awards. Departmental Awards. ► The Mignon Comer Smith Book Awards – Jolie Stumpff: The fine book award – created by Mrs. J. Craig Smith,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
wbrc.com

From the newsroom to the classroom

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Teachers are heading back for work for Birmingham City Schools including Josh Hughes, formerly a WBRC FOX6 News editor, who will be a new social studies teacher at Woodlawn High School. No doubt he has some nervous jitters that come from starting something new, but also because he’s doing what he’s always wanted to do and that is bitter sweet for all of us here at WBRC.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

UA students are moving into off-campus housing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of University of Alabama students are moving back to Tuscaloosa into off-campus apartments and houses this week. There were many U-Hauls and other moving trucks unloading boxes as students were moving back Friday morning. Morgan Kidd and her best friend Halli Webb are UA sophomore students who are excited for their […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

These 5 Tuscaloosa burgers are some of the best in Alabama

Tuscaloosa burgers do not disappoint. Sometimes that’s all that can satisfy your appetite, especially at the end of a grueling work week or another exhausting (yet successful, of course) gameday at the Capstone. And Alabama has some of the best burgers in the country, specifically in the Druid City,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#College Lacrosse#Lacrosse Players#Division#Hoover High School#Gardner Webb University#The Georgia Peaches
92.9 WTUG

Anyone Missing A Kangaroo In Tuscaloosa Alabama?

Earlier today Bigham Farms & Exotics posted to Facebook. So if it's your kangaroo, or you know anyone missing a kangaroo, let Bigham farms and exotics know. I had no idea that we had so many kangaroos in Alabama. I only say so many because they keep getting loose. Recently...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
Bham Now

6 must-try Hueytown fun places to eat + explore from a town’s native perspective

Need things to do in Hueytown? Look no further because we have gathered some recommendations from a Hueytown native. Keep reading to get all the details on fun stuff to do. For friendly service and some of the best-baked potatoes in town, make your way to Uncle Sam’s BBQ. Eating here feels like going to your own uncle’s backyard BBQ.
hooversun.com

Miss Hoover competition adds Rising Stars for 2023

The Miss Hoover 2023 competition is scheduled for Aug. 21, 2022, at the Hoover Library Theatre. Last year, the Miss Hoover Foundation added a Miss Hoover Outstanding Teen competition to the event, and this year the organization is adding a Miss Hoover Rising Star element for girls ages 7-12. The...
HOOVER, AL
WAFF

Alabama A&M mourns death of cheerleader and biology graduate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University is mourning the death of Chi McDade who fell victim to domestic abuse on Thursday night. McDade was a native of Birmingham and was a member of the cheer squad. In May, McDade graduated from AAMU with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.
Catfish 100.1

Alabama Man Killed By Car While Riding Lawnmower On Roadway

We received terrible news out of Clanton Alabama this morning. Clanton is located between Birmingham and Montgomery in central Alabama. But today they are in the news because of a horrific accident. A man on a riding lawnmower was killed while riding on a roadway. Saturday at around 1:54 PM...

Comments / 0

Community Policy