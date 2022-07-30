ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown files for second term on Friday

 4 days ago
Eagle 106.3

Drivers Are Sick AND Tired With Your Bull-Corn In Texarkana

Texarkana drivers. I have said a mouthful, but what one traffic violation do you notice Txarkana drivers doing the most?. So last week I asked ya'll on our Facebook page what traffic violation you noticed the 'wonderful drivers' in Texarkana committing, and the answers were not too surprising. Here are...
fourstatesliving.com

An Asset to the Education Community

Lekia Jones loves to call the Hogs and is a Razorback through and through. A proud member of the Arkansas High Class of 1992, she returns for the upcoming school year to serve as the 12th grade principal. She feels like she has come full circle, not only by being an alumnus but as a teacher and administrator in the district as well. In addition to her work as a teacher and administrator across TASD, she has also worked in the Liberty-Eylau Independent School District and Hope Public Schools. Education is first and foremost in her eyes, primarily by strengthening a student’s character and individuality, along with their academic potential. She holds a BS in Interdisciplinary Studies, an MS in Educational Administration, and her Superintendent Certification from Texas A&M University-Texarkana. She also completed a year in the Arkansas Leadership Academy. Her broad scope of knowledge and experience is an asset to the community, especially in regards to shaping and preparing students to head out into the world. She’s particularly excited to be doing this at Arkansas High School.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Body found in pond near ArDOT building in Hope

HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - Following the discovery of a body found floating in a pond, southwest Arkansas authorities are working to learn more. The body of a middle-aged man was discovered around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 near the Arkansas Department of Transportation building by an employee, according to Hope Police Chief J.R. Wilson. That’s near the 2900 block of N. Hazel Street.
dequeenbee.com

Police to host PRIDE Academy for Texarkana, Arkansas sixth graders

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police will be kicking off their annual PRIDE Academy summer camp next week for young kids. One of their main objectives is to build lasting relationships between students and officers. The PRIDE Academy program hosted by the police department includes about 100 incoming sixth graders from Arkansas...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Police respond to reports of shots fired at apartments

Residents of the River Run and Parkview apartments reported the shooting around 12:45 a.m. No information is available yet on arrests or injuries. Attorney General Paxton today announced that the State of Texas is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force with 49 other states to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States.
CASS COUNTY, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County man held in North Dakota

A Magnolia man has been arrested in Crosby, ND, on a Columbia County bench warrant. Lawrence Randall McWilliams is held by the Divide County, ND, Sheriff’s Office. A warrant was issued for McWilliams, 36, in February after he failed to appear for a scheduled court date. He was taken into custody on Saturday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Allen Brown
KTAL

3 shot at illegal trail ride in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at an unauthorized trail ride Saturday night that injured three people, including a local high school student. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Crow Street in Cotton Valley. Sheriff Jason Parker says shots were...
easttexasradio.com

Cass County Drowning Victims Identified

Investigators have identified the three siblings who drowned in a pond near Atlanta, Texas Friday night as 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Oliver. The children were reported missing at about 10 Friday night. Search teams were deployed and a K9 Unit found one of the children’s shoes and footprints in the mud surrounding the pond were discovered. Dive teams recovered the girls bodies around 2am Saturday. There was no sign of foul play, but Texas Rangers have been notified.
ATLANTA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Twenty-one-year-old Pedro Angel Ramirez of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Aggravated Assault, and warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Evading Arrest. Bond was set at $20,000 and he remains in the Titus County Jail. Titus County jail records show 29-year-old Samaria Danyelle Long was arrested for Manslaughter. Her...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Minden High student, 17, shot in her back

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break. The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.
MINDEN, LA
ktoy1047.com

Man arrested in Texarkana after stealing vehicle in Atlanta, Texas, with multiple children inside

Police say the chase began in Atlanta, Texas, and finally ended in Texarkana, totaling nearly 75 miles. The suspect stole the vehicle, which contained multiple children, in Atlanta before fleeing from Atlanta police, as well as Bowie and Cass County deputies. Spike strips were deployed by police, which the suspect managed to dodge until blowing a tire in Texarkana. Police arrested him on Highway 59 and multiple charges are pending.
ATLANTA, TX
KNOE TV8

3 missing children found dead in pond near Hwy 77

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Three young children’s bodies were recovered from a private pond after they were reported missing in Cass County, Texas. Officials say 9-year-old Zi’ariel Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes, and 5-year-old Temari Oliver were reported missing at around 10 p.m. Friday night. Multiple agencies responded to the search, including the Texas Parks and Wildlife, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer firefighters.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Caddo coroner releases name of homicide victim

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of a Bossier City man who was found dead earlier this month in a motel parking lot. Eli McKinney, 21, was found about 2:30 a.m. July 6 in the Travelodge parking lot in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road. He had been shot multiple times, the coroner said.
CADDO PARISH, LA

