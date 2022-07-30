Even the tiniest of pebbles can create ripples when dropped in a large body of water. When Betsy Ore Glass began photographing life at the beach and reflecting on how her surroundings tied into faith, she had hoped it would have a lasting effect on those whom it reached. She now offers a body of work – Reflections by the Sea – that was crafted to share compassion, glorification of God and breathtaking imagery.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO