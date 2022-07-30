John 18:23, “If I said something wrong,” Jesus replied, “testify as to what is wrong. But if I spoke the truth, why did you strike me?”. I wish we could hear how things were said in the Bible. We read the words, but what about the tone and the inflection? That can really change the meaning of what is being said. We can all ask a question in a very sarcastic tone, showing that we are not happy and not impressed with what has happened. It can make the person look bad or feel bad about themselves. And we can ask a question in such a tone that it indicates we know the answer and are almost challenging the person to say anything else. Jesus called the Pharisees and Sadducees a brood of vipers and Herod a fox, those were not very flattering things to say.

BELHAVEN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO