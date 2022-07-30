www.thecoastlandtimes.com
Kitty Hawk the current high bidder for former Sentara location
Kitty Hawk town officials submitted a cash offer of $4 million on July 22 to buy the former Sentara Healthcare facility at 5200 North Croatan Highway. The six-acre tract of land with a 32,000-square-foot building sits near the US158/NC12 intersection and is owned by Pasquotank County. Except for an area leased by Bear Drugs, the building has been closed since Sentara vacated the site in 2017.
Family of lifeguards help keep beachgoers safe
Lifeguards Carly and Ellie Gardill pose with their dog Punkin after competing in several ocean rescue events held on the beach recently in Kill Devil Hills. The Gardill sisters, along with brother Nick, lifeguard for Duck and Southern Shores. All of the ocean rescue services from Corolla to Ocracoke competed...
Reflections by the Sea: Column turned into book in hopes of creating ripple effect
Even the tiniest of pebbles can create ripples when dropped in a large body of water. When Betsy Ore Glass began photographing life at the beach and reflecting on how her surroundings tied into faith, she had hoped it would have a lasting effect on those whom it reached. She now offers a body of work – Reflections by the Sea – that was crafted to share compassion, glorification of God and breathtaking imagery.
Museum of the Albemarle presents tribute to Stephen Foster
The Museum of the Albemarle will hold its monthly History for Lunch on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at noon featuring a tribute to Stephen Foster. “Foster was the nation’s first professional composer and is often referred to as the father of Americans music. His song Oh! Susanna was sung by people from all walks of life and was given worldwide distribution, thus creating the genre known as pop music,” stated a press release from MOA. “Along with performing this piece and a number of Foster’s other classic compositions, Robert Waters intends to take the audience ‘backstage’ with hopes of helping them develop a greater understanding of how the events in this composer’s fascinating life shaped the character of his music.”
Mamie Brimmage celebrated for service to Hyde County Schools
The Hyde County Board of Education recognized director of nutrition Mamie Brimmage for 28 years of service to Hyde County Schools. “We appreciate her invaluable contributions to the school system and wish her a healthy and pleasant retirement,” stated a release from HCS. “Job well done!”. Brimmage is...
Town of Manteo sets National Night Out event
National Night out returns to the Town of Manteo on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The free, fun community-police awareness event is set for 4 to 7 p.m. at Cartwright Park on Bideford Street adjacent to the Keeper Richard Etheridge Statue and Pea Island Cookhouse Museum. The afternoon event features food...
Arizona man seriously injured after vehicle struck by utility truck in Kill Devil Hills
The Kill Devil Hills Police Department has reported a collision that occurred Sunday, July 31, 2022 on US 158 that resulted in serious injuries. Additionally, KDHPD stated the highway was closed for around two hours. “At approximately 8:48 a.m. a 2019 Nissan operated by a 72 year old male from...
National Night Out event set in Swan Quarter
Hyde County and partnering agencies are holding a National Night Out event on August 2 from 6-9 p.m. The event will take place at the Hyde County Health Department, located at 1151 Main Street in Swan Quarter, and admission is free. The. National Night Out will feature a bounce house,...
Rodanthe Bridge now open to traffic
The North Carolina Department of Transportation officially opened the Rodanthe Bridge to traffic on Thursday, July 28. The first southbound vehicles began moving across the structure at 11:40 a.m. and northbound lanes were opened at 12:20 p.m. The new 2.4-mile bridge extends over Pamlico Sound between the southern end of...
Softball teams recognized for state championship wins
Two Dare County Babe Ruth Softball teams – both of which won the state championship that was held June 25-29, 2022 in Havelock – were recognized at the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting held Monday July 18, 2022. Members of the 12u team and 8u team attended...
‘Welcome to Avon’ sign reported stolen, Dare County Sheriff’s Office seeks assistance locating those responsible
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office received a report on July 31, 2022 that the sign on the north end of Avon that reads “Welcome to Avon, Historically Named Kinnakeet” had been stolen sometime on or around July 30. The sign is roughly 6 ft. by 4 ft....
