The Museum of the Albemarle will hold its monthly History for Lunch on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at noon featuring a tribute to Stephen Foster. “Foster was the nation’s first professional composer and is often referred to as the father of Americans music. His song Oh! Susanna was sung by people from all walks of life and was given worldwide distribution, thus creating the genre known as pop music,” stated a press release from MOA. “Along with performing this piece and a number of Foster’s other classic compositions, Robert Waters intends to take the audience ‘backstage’ with hopes of helping them develop a greater understanding of how the events in this composer’s fascinating life shaped the character of his music.”

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO