Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour. I Peter 5:8. There is so much commotion going on outside my window. Birdsong is ever present! You might think I had flocks of birds, but it turns out to be two small birds that are having a boisterous conversation. I only know because they come to the feeder on the window above my desk. My goodness, such loud noises from such little birds. Seems as though a neighborhood cat is walking through and the birds are signaling there is danger on the horizon. They are giving it their all to alert their feathered friends nearby to be careful.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO