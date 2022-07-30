2 alleged gang members convicted of murder in Junior Guzman's death

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Bronzeville back in April. Keantae Martin, 18, was arrested Monday in Crown Point, Indiana and charged with first degree murder, according to Chicago police. He was identified as the offender who shot and killed Damonte Robinson, 23, on April 23, according to a police report.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO