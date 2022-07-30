2 alleged gang members convicted of murder in Junior Guzman's death

www.cbsnews.com
Related
Brianna Grier's family demands answers as new video raises questions in death of Georgia mother who fell out of patrol car
Newly released police bodycam footage is raising questions in the death of a mother of two who fell out of a moving patrol car in Georgia. Brianna Grier's family says they've received conflicting explanations about the July 15 incident, and they're now demanding answers. The 28-year-old woman died six days after the encounter with Hancock County deputies in the city of Sparta.
Texas man killed by same bullet he used to shoot woman in the neck, police say
A man who allegedly shot a woman in the neck was killed this weekend when the bullet also hit him, Dallas police said. Dallas Police officers responded late Saturday morning to reports of a shooting at a residence in the city. Officers found a "large amount of blood and a blood trail," but the apartment was empty, according to a news release.
Wealthy dentist Lawrence Rudolph found guilty in wife's death on 2016 African safari
A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud Monday. The verdict for Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph' came from a jury in a Denver federal court following a trial that lasted three weeks. Rudolph was charged...
Man charged in slaying of Indiana cop made a song about killing an officer, investigators say
A man accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer during a traffic stop had made a song about killing an officer, investigators said Monday. Carl Boards II was charged with murder and other crimes, a day after Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was gunned down in the wee hours Sunday in Madison County, about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
Caught on camera: Convenience store owner shoots attempted robbery suspect
Jake Reiner reports from Norco where 80-year-old Craig Cope, owner of a Riverside County convenience store, shot an attempted robbery suspect in the arm. The entire incident was caught on security cameras.
CBS News
Death penalty upheld for Ohio man who fatally shot couple
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death penalty for a man who shot and killed a couple whose house and dog he was caring for while they were away on vacation. Death row inmate George Brinkman pleaded guilty to the 2017 deaths of Rogell...
CBS News
Unidentified male found shot, killed near alley in North Center
CHICAGO (CBS) – An unidentified male was found shot to death in North Center Sunday morning. Police said the victim was discovered near an alley, in the 6900 block of South Talman Avenue around 5:55 a.m. The victim was pronounced on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to the...
CBS News
Arrest made in connection with April fatal shooting near Bronzeville store
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Bronzeville back in April. Keantae Martin, 18, was arrested Monday in Crown Point, Indiana and charged with first degree murder, according to Chicago police. He was identified as the offender who shot and killed Damonte Robinson, 23, on April 23, according to a police report.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
Have you seen him? He's wanted for attempted rape
The NYPD is looking for the suspect in an incident on Saturday morning in Bushwick, Brooklyn. CBS2's Lisa Rozner has the story.
80-year-old store owner shoots attempted robber
An 80-year-old store owner pulled out a shotgun and shot a masked suspect who had an AR-15-style rifle and was attempting to rob the store.
Comments / 0