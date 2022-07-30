RoEll 4-Person Best Ball fundraiser set for Sept. 24

www.kwqc.com
Davenport teen selling fresh produce for community with ‘Cory’s Garden’ stand
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport teenager has turned his childhood hobby of gardening into a business, all at age 15. He sells his homegrown fruits and vegetables from a produce stand in Davenport, on the corner of Rockingham Road and S. Gayman Avenue, called “Cory’s Garden.”. “I...
Bettendorf Public Library updated hours
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Public Library will be adopting new hours along with their fall schedule change. According to a media release, the new hours will be,. The new operating hours will begin after Labor Day and will be in effect until Memorial Day, 2023. The Bettendorf Public...
Concert with the Cows at Grateful Graze
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The venue is perfect for those that like music in a rural, rustic setting with a few farm animals nearby. Learn more about Concert with the Cows at Grateful Graze, 19065 IL-Hwy 81, Cambridge, Illinois. This Friday, August 5 will feature a concert with cows performance by...
Antique Automobile Club of America of the Mississippi Valley Region to host Central National Meet
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Antique vehicles in pristine condition are arriving from across the U.S. and will be on display in the Quad Cities as part of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Central National Meet on August 11-13, 2022. Mark Lousberg, Meet Chairman and board member of Antique...
Cedar River Haven offers new resource for women in recovery
LETTS, Iowa (KWQC) -A unique sober living opportunity is now an available resource for women in recovery located in southeastern Iowa. Cedar River Haven is a non-profit recovery community with an entrepreneurial spirit. The goal is to help women in recovery from substance use disorder to learn a new way of life by offering safe shelter, positive employment opportunities, community, and life skills.
Free community dance class at Champion Legacy Dance Academy
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. After the Bix 7, it’s time to ‘block’ party in Davenport. Updated: 15 hours ago. The day's major news events and...
Local country artist to perform at the Mississippi Valley Fair
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Angela Meyer is a local musician giving PSL a preview of what’s to come on stage at this week’s Mississippi Valley Fair by performing live. Meyer is booked on Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the MVF Craft Beer & Wine Tent. On Thursday, Aug. 4 and Sunday, Aug. 7, she will be playing from 2-5 p.m. at MVF’s The Shed locaton.
Deadline for women’s leadership award nominations is Aug. 15
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The deadline for nominations for three categories of the Quad Cities ATHENA women’s leadership awards is Aug. 15, according to a news release. Bobbi Segura, Regional Manager at Women Lead Change, discusses the three award categories, why viewers might want to nominate someone for an award, how to support the non-profit in the Quad Cities, and how to attend the awards luncheon.
2 injured in 2 shootings Monday morning in Rock Island
Crews respond to a Bettendorf fire Monday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Fire Department responded around 11:10 a.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 2700 block of Tech Drive, according to a media release. The crew first on scene, reported smoke throughout the stairwell and corridors, according to firefighters. The fire was found...
Bettendorf School District sued for blocking journalists from May meeting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Freedom of Information Council joined by KWQC, WQAD, WHBF and the Quad Cities Times sued the Bettendorf Community School District and its board of directors Monday for blocking journalists from covering a meeting in May where parents expressed concern about violence in the district’s middle school.
New Christian music festival coming to Clinton Aug. 20-21
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -A new two-day Christian music festival is coming to Clinton this summer. John Dail, Christian music promoter and organizer for Kingdom Bound Music Festival, discusses the big event set for Aug. 20-21 from 4-10 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell which is located behind the stadium for the Clinton LumberKings.
‘Love Like Libby’ authors share story of a child’s reflections on battling cancer
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Guest (and author) Dee Tipton and co-author Dona Bark share the story of Tipton’s beautiful granddaughter Libby Thulen who fought a difficult, 3-year battle against a rare form of leukemia. She died in June 2021, at the age of 12. During a remission period, Libby had...
City of Muscatine construction zone updates
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine gives construction updates from around town. Grandview Avenue will reopen for two-way traffic from the bypass to downtown Muscatine Tuesday morning, according to the city. The city said, drivers are reminded the area will remain a construction zone and lane restrictions will...
Moline hires new assistant city administrator
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline hired a new assistant city administrator, starting Monday. Barry Dykhuizen was the former Morrison, Illinois city administrator for nine years, and before that a city manager in Guttenberg, Iowa, according to a media release. While Dykhuizen said he appreciated the opportunity to...
Crews respond to Davenport house fire Monday
The investigation is ongoing, deputies said. First Alert Forecast Tuesday Afternoon 8/2: First Alert Day in effect today and tomorrow. Heat index near or over 100° possible this afternoon.
Hiring event for mental health professionals and support staff set for Aug. 9
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a well-documented shortage in mental health providers nationwide---including here in the Quad Cities---which is a big problem in a time when so many people are reaching out for counseling. Joe Lilly, Director of Outpatient Services at the Robert Young Center with UnityPoint Health – Trinity,...
Davenport Schools consider buying ‘smart’ sensors for high schools
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District is considering the purchase of so-called “smart” sensors to prevent vandalism, vaping and violence between students. At Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, the school board saw a presentation on the “Halo Smart Sensors” which the district hopes to...
Rock Island Arsenal First Army
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Rock Island Arsenal is our nation’s largest government-owned and operated arsenal. An Act of Congress established it in 1862 and has since been an important part of our community for 160 years. Rock Island Arsenal is an active U.S. Army facility located on a 946-acre...
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois. A TV6 crew on scene said Route 6 is closed around Glenwood Road in Henry County and 200th Street in Rock Island County. This is a developing...
