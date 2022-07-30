RoEll 4-Person Best Ball fundraiser set for Sept. 24

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The deadline for nominations for three categories of the Quad Cities ATHENA women’s leadership awards is Aug. 15, according to a news release. Bobbi Segura, Regional Manager at Women Lead Change, discusses the three award categories, why viewers might want to nominate someone for an award, how to support the non-profit in the Quad Cities, and how to attend the awards luncheon.

