Buffalo Police Department swears-in 29 recruits

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. James
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
Buffalo police commissioner says Rochester officer's death hits close to home
Buffalo, N.Y. — Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia attended Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz’s funeral, along with about 30 Buffalo police officers Monday. The commissioner said after three separate incidents in which officers were shot at in Buffalo in the last four months, the funeral hit close to home.
Owner of Newfane farm sanctuary charged with grand larceny, released
New York State Police said they were processing the arrest of Tracy Murphy, the owner of Asha's, on Tuesday morning.
Mayor leads Buffalo delegation for funeral of Rochester police officer
It will be a sad day on Monday in Rochester, where a fallen police officer will be buried with full honors. Mayor Byron Brown will lead a delegation from Buffalo to attend the funeral.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo to join in National Night Out on Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will join the nationwide event called National Night Out on Tuesday between 7 and 10 p.m. The event is designed to help raise crime and drug prevention awareness. Mayor Byron Brown says the 39th edition of the event is sponsored by the National Association of...
Deputies at Erie County Holding Center prevent suicide
No injuries were reported when he was evaluated by medical personnel.
Unprofessional Roadwork Comes Under Fire In Buffalo, New York
Summertime is the time for plenty of roadwork across Western New York but recently there have been some complaints about the finishing of some of the roads here in the 716. Anytime you are on the road you are surrounded by lines. They help keep you in your lane, on the correct side of the road, and let you know when you have ventured off into the shoulder of the road. But what happens when the people doing the roadwork have an off day?
Former dentist sentenced for forcible touching
A former dentist will spend 45 days in jail after admitting to trying to forcibly touch a patient in 2020. 75-year-old Tiberiu V. Sfintescu of Williamsville was sentenced this morning.
National Night Out events happening Tuesday across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighborhoods and municipalities across Western New York are holding community events for National Night Out on Tuesday. “National Night Out is a time to celebrate the partnership between the Buffalo Police Department and all of the members of the community who help to make us safer and stronger," Mayor Byron Brown said.
Buffalo man sentenced for killing another driver in Bailey Avenue crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was sentenced to time in prison for killing another driver in a 2020 Bailey Avenue crash. Cameryon Nelson, 24, was sentenced to an indeterminate sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison. Nelson was found guilty of one count of manslaughter and acquitted...
7 Problem Solvers gets Buffalo woman her couch after two-month delivery delay
After nearly two months waiting on a couch she ordered from Big Lots, Kathleen Brown is finally getting answers and a new couch at 50% off.
Buffalo man pleads guilty in death of 17-month-old girl
Robert L. Dumas, 36, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to causing toddler's death
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man on Monday admitted to causing injuries that led to the death of his girlfriend's 17-month-old daughter. Robert Dumas, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree. The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Dumas repeatedly assaulted Simone Calhoun at a home on Hirschbeck Avenue in Buffalo in September, 2020.
wesb.com
Buffalo Man Accused of Spreading Rubbish
A Buffalo man is accused of scattering rubbish in Eldred. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 44-year-old Leon Hughes deposited multiple household items on private property in Eldred. Charges are pending.
police1.com
'Shots fired!': N.Y. police release bodycam footage of gunfight during foot pursuit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police released body camera footage Wednesday from an incident early Sunday in which a suspect is accused of firing several shots at an officer during a foot chase in the city's Fruit Belt neighborhood, with the officer returning fire. No one was struck during the...
West Seneca Man Charged In Horrific Fatal Stabbing On Edson Street
A man has been charged for grisly stabbing death in West Seneca. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 24-year-old man was arraigned on Saturday afternoon by West Seneca Town Court Justice Shannon Filbert. Jairus J. Kedzierski of West Seneca was arrested on one count of Murder in the Second Degree.
Asha's Farm Sanctuary owner arrested for grand larceny of cows, arraigned in Niagara County court
NEWFANE, N.Y. — The owner of Asha’s Farm Sanctuary was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly refusing to return cows to their owner. Tracy Murphy, 59, of Newfane was arrested for third-degree grand larceny (a class "D" felony). She was arraigned at the Niagara County Correctional Facility in front...
Canisius College begins tear-down of parking ramp
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius College announced in a tweet on Monday that demolition crews are on campus to raze the parking garage near the school’s science building on Jefferson Avenue. “The college is replacing the 70-year old ramp with a surface parking lot to better accommodate the campus community,” Canisius said. “When complete, the […]
West Seneca man arraigned for murder
The 29-year-old victim was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.
Shoplifting suspects who led high-speed chase caught in Medina, NCSO says
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three men and a woman are in custody after a shoplifting incident in Niagara County resulted in a high-speed chase Tuesday evening, according to the County Sheriff’s office. At the time of the chase, a Niagara County official told News 4’s Tara Lynch that spike strips were used in an attempt […]
West Seneca Man Charged for Friday Night Murder
WEST SENECA, NY – A 24-year-old man is in custody after his arrest for the...
