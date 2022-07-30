ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Aces hand Fever franchise-record 13th straight loss

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum each scored 22 points and the Las Vegas Aces handed the Indiana Fever their club-record 13th straight loss, 93-72 on Friday night to open a two-game series.

The teams will meet again in Indiana on Sunday.

Wilson was 10 of 15 from the field and had six rebounds, three assists and three steals to help Las Vegas improve to 21-8. Plum was 8 of 11, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and Jackie Young added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Queen Egbo led Indiana (5-26) with 13 points. Kelsey Mitchell and Destanni Henderson each had 12. The Fever haven’t won since June 19 against Chicago.

SKY 89, LIBERTY 81

CHICAGO (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot had 23 points and nine assists to help WNBA-leading Chicago beat New York.

Vandersloot made a 3-pointer with 1:27 left, turning a two-point advantage into an 84-79 lead. She hadn’t scored in double figures in eight straight games.

Kahleah Copper and Allie Quigley scored 16 points each for defending champion Chicago (22-7), with Copper adding 11 rebounds.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 16 points for New York (10-18).

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

