Lamar, don't forget Khloe Kardashian 'fake tried' throughout your four-year marriage

Joefly's Love
3d ago
Why is this author holding on to the past!? There are programs for your mental health. Move on!!
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner hospitalized and says she 'doesn't want to worry' family in The Kardashians trailer
Kris Jenner has been seen lying in a hospital bed with a mysterious medical issue in the teaser trailer for The Kardashians season two. The Momager told the confessional in the short clip that she didn’t want to “worry” her daughters, as they have enough going on.
Why Kendall Jenner Says Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Was “Massive Birth Control Moment” for Her
Watch: Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner Are Courtside BFFs!. Kendall Jenner has no plans to keep up with the Kardashian family baby boom. In a newly released trailer for season two of Hulu's The Kardashians—which will premiere on Sept. 22—the supermodel admits she's not quite ready to become a mom.
New Body, Who Dis? Khloé Kardashian's Disappearing Curves Spark Photoshop Outrage During Beach Romp With Kim
Khloé Kardashian's disappearing curves are angering a lot of fans after photos circulated showing her with a much-thinner beach body that many believe is photoshopped. The Kardashians star jetted to Turks & Caicos to celebrate her 38th birthday with her sister Kim Kardashian and without serial cheater Tristan Thompson.
Khloé Kardashian returns to social media a week after confirming she was expecting another baby
Khloé Kardashian returns to social media a week after confirming she was expecting another baby via surrogate with Tristan Thompson. Kardashian shared several photos of her and her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson on the beach. “Me and my best girl making the best memories,” she captioned the photos....
Lamar Odom Reveals Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian ‘Could Have Hollered At' Him For Another Baby
Lamar Odom is putting the offer out there! Khloé Kardashian's former husband has admitted he would have been available had The Kardashians star asked to have a baby with him. “She could have hollered at me for that,” Odom said in a video while at La Belle Vie Med Spa in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, July 26.
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
Jordyn Woods Steps Out for 1st Time Since Khloe-Tristan Baby No. 2 News Looking Glamorous: See Photos
Jordyn Woods is living her best life and looking glamorous in her first new photos since it was revealed that Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby via surrogate, despite breaking up in 2021. Several hours after Khloé, 38, confirmed the shocking news on Wednesday,...
Blink-182 fans say it ‘hurts’ to see Travis Barker described as ‘Kourtney Kardashian’s husband’
Travis Barker’s fans have said it “hurts” to see the media describe him as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” and not “the amazing drummer of Blink-182”. Barker – who married the reality TV star and entrepreneur earlier this year – was recently admitted to hospital for treatment for “life-threatening pancreatitis”. Barker and Kardashian have both since shared updates over his health condition, which have been widely reported in the media. Some fans have pointed out that many reports identify Barker as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” as opposed to the musician of Blink-182. Others accused the reports of reducing the “man’s life achievement”...
Kris Jenner wants daughter Kylie Jenner to ‘slow down’ with her extravagant spending habits
According to sources, Kris Jenner is keeping an eye on Kylie Jenner’s extravagant spending habits. “Kylie has been spending so much that, after she bought the jet, her mom had to step in and tell her to slow down,” one insider told The Post. The comments come days after...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
ETOnline.com
How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad
Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
True Thompson Looks Like A ‘Little Lady’ On A Private Jet With Mom Khloe Kardashian: Photos
Call her a “little lady.” Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson looked absolutely adorable as she posed on a luxe private plane, legs crossed and all, in two cute Instagram photos posted on Wednesday, July 27. Holding her iPad in a hot pink case, Tristan Thompson‘s daughter was all business as she gave the camera a serious, stoic look just like grandma Kris Jenner. In the next, her infectious personality showed as she laughed while holding up a potato chip from the little Ruffles bag next to her.
Kylie Jenner Doesn't Play Around When Travis Scott Wants A Sandwich
Sandwiches — the food of the everyman. According to Five Thirty Eight, approximately 49% of adults across the United States will consume at least one sandwich on any day of the year. Few foods are more versatile than this lunchtime staple. Whether you are a sourdough lover or a rye bread fiend, anything go can between those two slices of bread. Sandwiches can be packed with proteins, cheeses, spreads, sauces, and veggies. They can be sweet or savory, hot or cold, vegan or gluten-free. The real question is, is there anything a sandwich can't be? If you are a fan of this quick and easy meal, here are several sandwiches you'll want to make every day of the week.
realitytitbit.com
Todd Chrisley asks God to 'keep a healing hand' on Nanny Faye as she battles cancer
Todd Chrisley said on his podcast, Chrisley Confessions, on June 17th that Nanny Faye has cancer. Todd’s mother is 77 years old and has been a cast member on Chrisley Knows Best since the show first began in 2014. Nanny Faye is a fan favourite on the show, so many viewers will want to know more about her health in 2022.
realitytitbit.com
Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white
Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of True, Dream, Chicago, and Penelope Supporting North West
Some of the littlest members of the Kardashian family came out to root for North West at her basketball game on July 22. Her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her youngest sister, Chicago, were both in the stands alongside Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian; and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's daughter, Penelope Disick. The kids looked like they were having fun in a photo that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Proposes To Bre Tiesi Days After Saying He'd Get Back With Mariah Carey
Nick Cannon is the first to admit that he isn't great at monogamy. He often jokes about the plethora of children he's had with multiple women, recently commending Elon Musk's procreation philosophy. Now, however, it looks like he's ready to try to settle down once more. "I said I would...
Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’
The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
North West steps out in dad Kanye West’s Pastelle jacket in Paris
The Kardashians famously love a mommy-and-me matching moment, so why shouldn’t dads get in on the fun, too?. North West stepped out with Kim Kardashian at Paris Fashion Week Tuesday, clad in a vintage varsity jacket from father Kanye’s defunct aughts-era streetwear label, Pastelle. Founded in 2004, Pastelle...
Teen Mom Amber Portwood’s son, 4, tested positive for THC at birth & nanny cam caught her smoking pot amid custody loss
TEEN Mom Amber Portwood's now four-year-old son James tested positive for THC at birth and the MTV star was caught smoking pot on her nanny cam. In the judgment obtained exclusively by The Sun, the judge noted certain factors that were brought to light during the course of the custody case that weighed into her decision to award Andrew Glennon, 38, full custody of James.
