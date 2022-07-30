Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

www.cityofmadison.com
South Stoughton Road Shut Down At Buckeye Road Due To Crash
The Madison Fire Department was dispatched to the 2200 block of S. Stoughton Road for a crash involving multiple vehicles. Engine Co. 5 and Medic 5 identified one person with injuries. Paramedics transported the patient to the hospital. Law enforcement remains on scene to investigate. Southbound Stoughton Road is currently...
MFD Heavy Urban Rescue Team Assists With Special Rescue in Town of Vienna
The Madison Fire Department’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team (HURT) was called to assist DeForest Fire and Sun Prairie EMS with a special rescue involving a man trapped inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. UW Med Flight also responded. The man was performing maintenance when he fell into...
Food Carts at Olbrich, Ice Cream Social, Harmony Bar - D15 Update 8/1/2022
There will be an information session in the back room of the Harmony Bar on Tuesday, August 2nd at 5:30 to hear from the new owners in relation to their liquor license application. There will also be public hearings on the license at the Alcohol License Review Committee on 8/17/22 and at the Common Council on 9/6/22.
Early Voting, New Trash Schedule, and Other Highlights for Week of August 1, 2022
The Common Council will meet in hybrid format at 6:30pm on Tuesday, August 2nd. For information about additional City meetings scheduled for this week, please consult the City meeting schedule. Early Voting Information. In-person absentee voting has started for the August partisan primary! You can find the list of in-person...
Carts in Parks - Wingra Boats
Join Thailand in a Truck this week for Wingra Boats Mornings on the Lake! Take an early morning paddle, walk or sit by the lake and enjoy some great breakfast too!. Carts in Parks: The City of Madison Carts in Parks program continues in 2022 and will be regularly featured at parks around Madison! Food carts are scheduled at a variety of parks and community events through the summer. Many of the food carts accept credit for payment, but not all. Please plan accordingly. The exact food cart(s) and the schedule are subject to change. Weather may impact vending activities.
Save The Date, Voting Information
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will be at Lakeside St. Coffee House, 402 W. Lakeside, on Tuesday, August 30 from 9am to 10:30am. This will be an excellent time to ask questions, share concerns and learn more about the Mayor's ongoing vision for our City. I plan on being there and hope...
COVID Vaccine Clinic
Free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters at the Lakeview Library, administered by Public Health Madison & Dane County!. 1st, 2nd, or booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson available while supplies last. Everyone 5 and older is welcome. 5-17 year olds need a parent or guardian present. Walk-ins encouraged....
Aldo Leopold Park Reimagined Celebration
Javascript is required to view this map. Join Madison Parks friends and partners to celebrate the reimagined Aldo Leopold Park! Join us at 3:45pm for a short presentation and ribbon cutting and an afternoon and evening of fun for all ages ending the evening with a free movie. Aldo Leopold Park Reimagined is a Parks Alive event. Parks Alive is a collaborative effort across multiple City of Madison departments and involves many community-based stakeholders and mobile resources including MSCR, Madison Public Library, Madison Reading Project, and more! Healthy Kids Collaborative is proud to partner with these impactful community organizations.
Virtual Meeting for Development Proposal at 6706-6714 Odana Road
Please join me for a virtual neighborhood meeting on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 6:30pm, where we will hear about Northpointe Development and DreamLane Real Estate's development proposal for 6706-6714 Odana Road, formerly "The White House Shoppes." The proposal is a mixed-use development with approximately 124 residential units and 5,000 square feet of commercial space in four stories over one level of parking. It would require a demolition permit and conditional use approval.
