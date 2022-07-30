Fire Burns at Least Three Structures Near Hesperia

www.californiapublic.com
‘We thought it was an earthquake’: 3 killed in massive pileup in Rialto
Three people were killed and several others were injured in an eight-car crash at a busy intersection in Rialto Monday evening. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Valley Boulevard. According to the Rialto Police Department, three people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported […]
L.A. Weekly
Multiple Injured in Traffic Crash on Bear Valley Road [Victorville, CA]
Vehicle Accident on Ridgecrest Road Left Several Injured, One Airlifted. According to the police, the collision happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Ridgecrest Road. Furthermore, investigators said the involved red Dodge Charger with three people inside and a gray Jeep Liberty were occupied by...
foxla.com
Riverside PD sergeant killed in off-duty crash
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A sergeant with the Riverside Police Department was killed while off-duty in a crash Monday night, officials said. The fallen officer was identified by the Riverside Police Department as Sgt. Matt Lewis. He grew up in Riverside and was a 25-year veteran of the force. According...
foxla.com
Homicide investigation launched in Victorville after man's mysterious autopsy findings
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department launched a homicide investigation after an autopsy revealed a man found dead on a dirt access road died from a gunshot wound. On Saturday, July 2 just after 3:10 p.m., deputies were called to an area near Gas...
Elderly couple killed in San Bernardino house fire after trying to save pets, family says
An elderly couple died after a fire broke out at their home in San Bernardino late Saturday night, and according to their children, they were trying to save their pets when they were killed.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified
A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
mynewsla.com
CHP: Blowout On Big Rig Triggers Deadly Rollover In Menifee
A blowout on a big rig traveling on Interstate 215 in Menifee Monday caused a smaller vehicle to swerve out of control and overturn on the freeway, killing an occupant. The fatal crash occurred at 5:55 a.m. on southbound I-215, just north of McCall Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Three dead, two injured in high-speed crash in Rialto involving eight cars
A grizzly crash involving at least eight vehicles resulted in three fatalities and two injuries late Monday evening in Rialto. The crash was reported at around 6:30 p.m. on Riverside Avenue and Valley Boulevard. According to Rialto police, the crash was caused by one vehicle, said to be traveling at an extremely high rate of speed, that collided with the other cars involved — all of which were stopped at a light at the intersection. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, while two were rushed to a nearby hospital with what authorities called moderate injuries. One of the three was the driver that crashed into the other vehicles. Their identities were withheld pending notification of next of kin.
foxla.com
Teen found shot in car after crash in San Bernardino County dies from injuries
HIGHLAND, Calif. - A 17-year-old boy who was found shot in his car last week following a two-vehicle crash in Highland has died from his injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Logan Goudreault of Riverside County was found in his car following a crash on July 28...
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed, 4 Injured after in Fiery Accident on Adams Street [Riverside, CA]
RIVERSIDE, CA (August 1, 2022) – At least one person died and four were injured Wednesday morning after a fiery car accident on Adams Street. On July 27th, at around 12:48 a.m., police were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash involving three vehicles on the 91 Freeway. Furthermore, when officers...
zachnews.net
Big River, CA: Deputies determined alcohol contributed to boat crash that injured driver and passenger near Bass Point during the evening last Saturday.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Pictures: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Courtesy) Big River, California: Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station have determined alcohol contributed to a boat crash that...
Burglary at Crestline Christian Camp leads to 3 arrests in Crestline
Authorities made three arrests recently in connection with a burglary that took place in July at a Christian camp in Crestline. The Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station was contacted about a burglary at the Thousand Pines Christian Camp located in the 300 block of South Thousand Pines Road near Lake Gregory on July 20. Multiple items […]
foxla.com
Over 40 lbs. of cocaine worth $700,000 seized in San Bernardino County
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A suspected drug dealer was arrested after deputies seized over 40 pounds of suspected cocaine worth an estimated $700,000 in San Bernardino County. Deputies in Grand Terrace contacted the suspect, 40-year-old Ulises Solis-Diaz, who had active warrants and was in possession of illegal drug paraphernalia,...
1 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash on 60 Freeway
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, July 30, of a vehicle rollover with one person trapped on the 60 Freeway East at Crossroads Parkway in the City of Industry. CHP arrived and reported...
Fontana Herald News
Teenager is shot while sitting in his car and dies two days later
A teenager sitting in his car was shot during an incident in Highland, and he died two days later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On July 28 at about 5:28 p.m., deputies with the Highland Police Department responded to the intersection of 9th Street and Del Rosa Avenue in response to several reports of shots fired and a traffic collision.
calexicochronicle.com
Local Authorities Help Nab Desert Hot Springs Murder Suspect
IMPERIAL — A 42-year-old Desert Hot Springs man suspected of fatally stabbing another man on a bus in that city on Friday, July 29, was arrested by authorities in Imperial a day later. Israel Eduardo Perez was taken into custody at about 3:30 p.m. without incident in the area...
Armed robber flees in panic when Norco liquor store owner blasts shotgun: 'He shot my arm off!'
Dramatic surveillance video captured the moment a Norco liquor store owner used his shotgun to shoot a would-be robber who was armed with a rifle.
Protest for abortion rights results in vandalism to Riverside County Historic Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department says
Abortion-rights protesters vandalized the Riverside County Historic Courthouse in Riverside on Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The Riverside Police Department initially responded to the alleged vandalism in the 4000 block of Main Street, but because it took place on county property, the Sheriff’s Department took over the investigation. “With the assistance of […]
foxla.com
VIDEO: Elderly store owner opens fire on would-be robber armed with rifle in Norco
NORCO, Calif. - The owner of a store that was targeted by would-be robbers turned the tables on one of the suspects by opening fire on him in Norco. Authorities said that at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, four male suspects in a black BMW SUV attempted to rob Norco Market & Liquor, located in the 2800 block of Clark Avenue.
vvng.com
Two separate shootings reported at the same time Saturday night in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that were reported at the same time on Saturday night. On July 30, 2022, at 11:32 pm, 911 dispatch received the first call reporting the victim had been shot while driving near an intersection along the 14900 block of Dale Evans Parkway.
