Downturn Risk: Inland Empire's Housing Market Shifts Toward Buyers

California banned the sale of kangaroo leather years ago. Lawsuits contest its continued presence
Animal welfare groups are suing a California retailer for allegedly selling kangaroo leather soccer shoes, despite a statewide ban on K-leather.
McKinney fire explodes to become California's largest of year, several communities threatened
The McKinney fire has ripped through more than 52,498 acres in Klamath National Forest. A red flag warning is in effect, and storms are expected.
Postcard-perfect beach scenes also reveal some hard truths about Southern California
Postcards promoting Southern California beachgoing are colorful affairs, except for the people depicted. Many beaches were off-limits to nonwhite people for decades.
Photos: McKinney fire rages in Northern California
The fire started Friday in a largely unpopulated area in the Klamath National Forest just south of the Oregon state line. It is California’s largest wildfire of the year so far. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Newsom declares a state of emergency over monkeypox outbreak
Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California over the spread of the monkeypox virus in order to “bolster the state’s vaccination efforts.”
Column: Solitary confinement is shrouded in secrecy and open to abuse. Why does California allow it?
Prison officials have too much discretion in deciding when to use solitary confinement. California should demand they explain their decisions.
