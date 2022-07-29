ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Moderna signs $1.74 billion deal with U.S. govt for Omicron-adapted vaccine

srnnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.srnnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
srnnews.com

Elliott says it is the largest sharesholder at Pinterest

(Reuters) – Elliott Investment Management on Monday said it had become the largest shareholder at Pinterest Inc and that it saw potential for growth at the photo pin-board company. “Pinterest is a highly strategic business with significant potential for growth, and our conviction in the value-creation opportunity at Pinterest...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Pfizer Inc#Govt#Covid 19 Vaccine#General Health
srnnews.com

Oil sinks about 4% after weak factory data sparks demand concerns

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices dropped about 4% on Monday as weak manufacturing data in several countries weighed on the demand outlook while investors braced for this week’s meeting of OPEC and its producer allies on supply. Brent crude futures fell $3.94, or 3.8%, to settle at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
srnnews.com

The Media Line: Rising Cost of Living Forces Expats to Leave GCC Countries

Rising Cost of Living Forces Expats to Leave GCC Countries. Lower–paid foreigners largely unaffected by the surging cost of living. An increasing number of expatriates are leaving the Gulf as rising expenses render working there less attractive, while government subsidies are reserved for GCC citizens. About 21 million expatriates...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy