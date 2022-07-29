Moderna signs $1.74 billion deal with U.S. govt for Omicron-adapted vaccine

www.srnnews.com
Related
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
One-time rebate checks worth $1,500 to be sent out to 3 million people
Early tax filers in Colorado can expect to get a rebate check providing them with some extra money as the United States faces rising inflation.
srnnews.com
Elliott says it is the largest sharesholder at Pinterest
(Reuters) – Elliott Investment Management on Monday said it had become the largest shareholder at Pinterest Inc and that it saw potential for growth at the photo pin-board company. “Pinterest is a highly strategic business with significant potential for growth, and our conviction in the value-creation opportunity at Pinterest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
srnnews.com
Dollar hits lowest since mid-June vs yen as investors reassess U.S. rate hike outlook
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar hit its lowest level since mid-June against the Japanese yen on Monday as investors weighed the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates as aggressively as some had expected. The U.S. dollar index was volatile after data showed U.S....
Nancy Pelosi defends Taiwan trip as ‘more important today than ever’ amid China tensions – live
US House speaker puts out statement explaining trip, saying she will ‘focus on reaffirming our support and on promoting shared interests’
srnnews.com
Oil sinks about 4% after weak factory data sparks demand concerns
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices dropped about 4% on Monday as weak manufacturing data in several countries weighed on the demand outlook while investors braced for this week’s meeting of OPEC and its producer allies on supply. Brent crude futures fell $3.94, or 3.8%, to settle at...
srnnews.com
The Media Line: Rising Cost of Living Forces Expats to Leave GCC Countries
Rising Cost of Living Forces Expats to Leave GCC Countries. Lower–paid foreigners largely unaffected by the surging cost of living. An increasing number of expatriates are leaving the Gulf as rising expenses render working there less attractive, while government subsidies are reserved for GCC citizens. About 21 million expatriates...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eaton (ETN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ETN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Transocean (RIG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
RIG earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Comments / 1