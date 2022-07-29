Key Cincinnati Bengals player gives update on injury

atozsports.com
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.
Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team. Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones goes off after ‘very petty’ Jimmy Johnson Ring of Honor call-out
Despite the fact that Jerry Jones had already previously agreed to put Jimmy Johnson’s name in the Dallas Cowboys’ esteemed Ring of Honor, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach still hasn’t seen his name join other team legends in the AT&T stadium’s facade. In a recent...
Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision
Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
'NFL is a joke': Deshaun Watson suspension has people on social media riled up
Six games. That is the suspension length for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, as ruled by former U.S. District Court Judge Sue Robinson. Six games is the baseline for suspension in the...
Aaron Rodgers drops honest take on Davante Adams-less WR group
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be missing a notable piece in their wide receiver room this season. With the departure of wide receiver Davante Adams, this offense will no longer have one of the game’s best pass catchers. But according to Rodgers, the Packers’ receiving room...
‘I thought it was fake’: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s mind-blown reaction to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s dunk party in Miami
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell put on a show on Friday as he made an appearance in the Miami Pro League alongside Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo. So much so, that even Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson had to take notice. After seeing Mitchell throw down an epic dunk during warm-ups, Jackson could […] The post ‘I thought it was fake’: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson’s mind-blown reaction to Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s dunk party in Miami appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React
The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo
Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Steelers Cut Player Following Wide Receiver Signing
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a series of roster moves. Pittsburgh signed a new wide receiver on Monday, adding Javon McKinley to the roster. However, the Steelers had to clear a roster spot following the roster move. Pittsburgh released defensive lineman Tyree Johnson on Monday. The Steelers are currently in...
TMZ.com
Warren Moon Calls Kyler's Contract Clause 'Embarrassing,' 'Slap In Face' To Black QBs
Warren Moon was appalled by the homework clause the Cardinals put into Kyler Murray's contract this month ... calling it not only "embarrassing," but a "slap in the face to all African-American quarterbacks." The Hall of Famer didn't mince words when breaking down his thoughts on the infamous addendum to...
Browns Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn ACL
The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room has reportedly taken a big hit. According to a report from cleveland.com, Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Weston, a rookie, had reportedly been having an extremely promising training camp. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an...
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo 'In Talks' With 1 NFL Team
A Jimmy Garoppolo trade seems to be getting closer. One NFL teams is reportedly "in talks" with the veteran 49ers quarterback about a trade. According to a report, Garoppolo and his agent have started discussing a trade with the New York Giants. With training camps underway across the NFL, teams...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Quarterback Commitment
Ohio State added to its already star-studded 2023 recruiting class. The Buckeyes added four-star quarterback Brock Glenn on Saturday. Glenn chose OSU over the likes of Florida State, LSU, TCU, and Auburn. Glenn is the eighth-best player in his home state (Tennessee) and the No. 17 quarterback recruit in the...
Chiefs Pro Bowler spills on Andy Reid’s shocking callout after ‘flat out’ underachieving
The Kansas City Chiefs had a rather bizarre 2021 season. After making it all the way to the Super Bowl the year prior, the team fell flat in the first few weeks. Their defense was atrocious, and their offense just couldn’t bail them out of the holes they dug themselves in. They did eventually recover, […] The post Chiefs Pro Bowler spills on Andy Reid’s shocking callout after ‘flat out’ underachieving appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Evan McPherson nails 65-yard FG to end Bengals' Back Together Saturday event
It wasn’t all that long ago Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson ended team OTAs by nailing a 63-yard field goal. At Back Together Saturday with 28,000-plus fans watching at Paul Brown Stadium, McPherson sent a 65-yard attempt through the uprights with room to spare right at the end of the special event.
Yardbarker
Browns Week 14 Prediction: Browns Vs Bengals
After a predicted blowout win against the Texans, it will be the Browns Vs Bengals in week 14. Now, this matchup has already taken place earlier this season with the Browns being predicted to win in Cleveland. But, this game could go a little differently. Browns’ Offense Should Look Similar...
