Every year, the Sussex County Commissioners provide funding for historical markers. Currently there are over 40 such markers around the county, located at significant sites. A listing of these sites are on the Sussex County History page of the county government website (navigate to the Departments drop-down menu to find the Sussex County History page link at sussex.nj.us). There are four pages of History that you might investigate. If you find some sites of interest, a self-guided tour makes for a great drive around the beautiful county of Sussex.

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO