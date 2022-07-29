The monsoon might spark lightning along San Diego County coastline this weekend

www.delmartimes.net
Related
delmartimes.net
Column: Freeway crash sidelines van of well-known dog rescuer, A Way Home for Dogs
As darkness fell across I-805 near the Palm Avenue exit, Babs Fry scanned the shadows to see if one could be the runaway black lab that had been spotted earlier near the freeway. She had left a humane trap baited with a rotisserie chicken to tempt the pooch, who had...
delmartimes.net
Home of the Week - 2124 Summerhill Drive Encinitas
Surrounded by parks and greenbelts and minutes from the sand and sea, you have found the perfect home to enjoy the Encinitas lifestyle to the fullest! The charming Summerhill Community features top-rated schools within walking distance, and ultra-close proximity to incredible shopping and dining, golf, tennis, and the gorgeous beaches of Encinitas. This spacious, light, and bright twin home features traditional spaces and an open concept feel that creates both comfort and privacy for all. A large entry level room is perfect as a 4th bedroom or home office. The home has been recently remodeled to include turned walnut flooring throughout and contemporary styled bathrooms and kitchens with designer touches and fixtures as well as upgraded with high-quality appliances. A private patio creates the perfect space for an outdoor sanctuary to entertain or relax in.
Comments / 0