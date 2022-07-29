The monsoon might spark lightning along San Diego County coastline this weekend

Surrounded by parks and greenbelts and minutes from the sand and sea, you have found the perfect home to enjoy the Encinitas lifestyle to the fullest! The charming Summerhill Community features top-rated schools within walking distance, and ultra-close proximity to incredible shopping and dining, golf, tennis, and the gorgeous beaches of Encinitas. This spacious, light, and bright twin home features traditional spaces and an open concept feel that creates both comfort and privacy for all. A large entry level room is perfect as a 4th bedroom or home office. The home has been recently remodeled to include turned walnut flooring throughout and contemporary styled bathrooms and kitchens with designer touches and fixtures as well as upgraded with high-quality appliances. A private patio creates the perfect space for an outdoor sanctuary to entertain or relax in.

15 HOURS AGO