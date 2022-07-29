PFAS Medical Testing Recommended For High Risk Individuals

www.aboutlawsuits.com
How Bad Is It Really to Eat Shrimp?
How Bad Is It Really? sets the record straight on all the habits and behaviors you’ve heard might be unhealthy. Believe it or not, shrimp is the most-eaten seafood in the United States, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries. Despite its popularity, there are a few reasons...
He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"
An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
Drug Testing At Work Is A Thing Of The Past, Study Finds
According to a study conducted by Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX, drug use among American employees, as measured by the percentage of employees who tested positive in urine drug tests, hit a 14-year high in 2018, reaching 4.4 percent. Cannabis continues to be the most popular substance, with 2.8 percent of...
Ars Technica
Gulf Coast tests confirm deadly tropical soil bacterium now endemic to US
For years, health officials in the US noted sporadic, mysterious cases of a foreign bacterial infection, called melioidosis. The infection—which is difficult to diagnose, tricky to treat, and often deadly—was thought to only strike travelers or those who came in contact with contaminated imported goods or animals. Yet, now and then, an American would inexplicably fall ill—no recent travel, no clear links.
Should You Drug Test Employees?
Drug testing helps determine whether employees abuse illegal substances or prescription medications. Here are five things to consider before drug testing employees. Drug testing involves testing prospective and current employees for drug use, and it’s a fairly common practice. One study found that over half of responding companies had some type of drug testing policy in place. Here are five things you should consider before drug testing employees.
Killer brain-eating amoeba are lurking in rivers and lakes across America this summer. Experts warn that by the time doctors know what's made you sick, it's already too late
Freshwater lakes and rivers across America may have a deadly parasite lurking in them this summer that rapidly eats away at the brain - and experts warn that if it gets into your nose, it has a 97 percent chance of being fatal, often within five days of feeling symptoms.
biztoc.com
What support is available for millions of Americans suffering from long COVID
Millions of Americans are suffering from long COVID, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, with symptoms ranging from mild to debilitating. Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez, chair of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the University of Texas Health San Antonio, and Karyn Bishof, founder of the COVID-19 Longhauler Advocacy Project, join Geoff Bennett to discuss.
Long COVID should make us rethink disability – and the way we offer support to those with ‘invisible conditions’
Australia has only a handful of specialists familiar with managing what happens when the nervous system can’t properly regulate the body, as sometimes occurs with long COVID. While long COVID clinics are being set up, there are no government-funded clinics for this type of nervous system dysfunction and private waiting lists are now long.
Recall alert: Nearly 300K furnace components included in expanded recall amid fire risk
Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing, formerly Goodman Manufacturing Co., has expanded a recall of evaporator coil drain pans first issued in November 2021 amid a fire risk. The recall was expanded Thursday to include drain pans installed with non-condensing gas furnaces. Per the recall notice, issued in concert with the U.S....
AboutLawsuits.com
Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Recall Issued Over Cancer Risk
A recall has been issued for several batches of Banana Boat sunscreen, after the spray was found to contain dangerous levels of benzene, which is a chemical classified as a human carcinogen that has been discovered in a number of aerosol sunscreen products in recent years. The U.S. Food and...
Medical News Today
What's to know about hemoglobin levels?
Hemoglobin is an iron-rich protein in red blood cells. Oxygen entering the lungs attaches to hemoglobin in the blood, which carries it to tissues in the body. When someone has insufficient red blood cells or the ones they have do not work properly, the body does not have enough of the oxygen it needs to function. This condition is anemia.
MedicalXpress
Molecule may prevent age-related diseases and increase life expectancy and wellness
While breakthroughs in the world of medicine and technology account for the global increase in life expectancy, improvements in quality of life for the elderly population lag far behind. Longevity without a decline in health is one of the major challenges that faces the world of medicine. A new study led by Professors Einav Gross and Shmuel Ben-Sasson of the Faculty of Medicine at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) has identified a group of molecules that enable cells to repair damaged components, making it possible for those tissues to retain proper function. The efficacy of the molecules was demonstrated on a model organism. The research team examined the effect of various therapies on longevity and quality of life, and successfully proved they can protect the organism's and human cells from damage. Their findings were published in Autophagy.
How to improve circulation
Ever wondered how to improve your circulation or if it’s even possible? While there is some research to suggest that physical activity may improve circulation, in general, lifestyle changes can't improve circulation; but, they can prevent it from deteriorating. Good circulation is essential to our overall health; the circulatory...
Medical News Today
Everything to know about cholesterol medications
People with high cholesterol can take several different medications and, in some cases, supplements to help lower their levels. However, a person should work closely with a doctor when taking these medications. Cholesterol comes in two forms: low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, or “bad” cholesterol, and high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, also...
