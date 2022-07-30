Kingston’s Spence signs with East Central for softball

www.kxii.com
KTEN.com
Wilson schools delay start date
WILSON, Okla. (KTEN) — The fall semester at Wilson Public Schools will be delayed by construction project delays brought on by inflation and back-ordered supplies. Administrators have pushed back the first day of school to August 18, one week later than the original project deadline. Superintendent Tonya Finnerty said...
KXII.com
Man dies in skydiving accident in Whitewright
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a skydiving accident at a facility outside Whitewright over the weekend. Sunday around 1 p.m. both Bonham EMS and Trenton Fire were called out to Skydive Spaceland Dallas where a skydiver was reported to have broken several bones. Trenton Fire Chief...
KXII.com
Crews battle multiple fires in Denison
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday. Oklahoma Game Wardens seized illegal fish shocking equipment over the holiday weekend in McCurtain County. Pushmataha County pursuit ends in crash. Updated: Jan. 17, 2021 at 8:00...
KXII.com
Wheel bearings spark semi-truck fire in Love Co.
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. Texas (KXII) - Firefighters said wheel bearings on a semi-truck caused a fire Tuesday morning. The Love County Fire Department said it happened on I-35 at the north county line. Fire officials said the fire spread from the wheels to the wood floor of the cargo trailer.
KXII.com
OHP seeking to hire new officers for ports of entry, weigh stations
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol is hiring 14 new officers for port of entry positions all over the state, including the weigh station in Love County and a new port of entry opening this winter in Bryan County. The officers inspect the trucks that drive into the...
Skydiver injured in hard landing in Fannin County
A Fannin County skydiver is recovering from some broken bones after a hard landing in Whitewright yesterday. The calls came in just before 2 p.m. from Skydive Spaceland, a parachuting club in rural Fannin County
KXII.com
Ada man injured in highway crash at Pontotoc Co.
BYNG, Okla. (KXII) - On Sunday night, a man was injured after crashing his vehicle on Highway 377 in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Officials said Christopher K. Graves, 31, of Ada, was driving a Peterbilt semi tractor-trailer northbound on Highway 377 approximately 5 miles north of Byng when he departed the roadway to the right, struck the guardrail, overturned a half time, and came to rest on the vehicle’s passenger side around 8 p.m.
KXII.com
Bryan County launches new emergency alert system
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Bryan County has launched an Emergency Alert Messaging System this week. This has taken the county just four months to put together. Ron Boyer, Bryan County Commissioner District 1, said this new technology is needed due to the growth of the county. This will allow quicker...
KXII.com
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
KXII.com
Russwood residents asked to conserve water, leak flowing into Lake Texoma
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - All of Texoma is dealing with at least a severe drought, some parts even facing an extreme drought. Residents in Russwood, a small neighborhood in Pottsboro, said they’ve started hearing something odd for how dry it is- running water. According to Texas Water Utilities, the...
KXII.com
Denison man arrested for assaulting police officer
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man is in the Grayson County Jail after being charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer. Denison police said they responded to a disturbance call off of East Morton Street early Sunday morning, where Darian Tray Thomas resisted arrest by kicking, spitting, and punching the officers.
KXII.com
Gunter could see first water well repaired this week
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The City of Gunter is still asking residents to conserve water, as it tries to get two of its three wells back up and running. According to the city, it is waiting for the water to pass a required bacteria testing after installing a new motor.
KXII.com
Woman indicted for hindering apprehension of Ladonia murder suspect
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The woman accused of helping one of Texas’ Ten Most Wanted has been indicted for hindering apprehension or prosecution. Carmen Cuba is accused of driving Justin Marquiwis Cuba away from the scene of a shooting in Ladonia back in August. Police said 48-year-old JC Campbell...
KXII.com
One person dead after Gainesville crash
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - One person is dead after a crash in Gainesville. Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Highway 82 and County Road 163 Saturday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and their passenger was flown to Medical City Denton with critical injuries. Troopers have...
KXII.com
Sherman water and sewer rates increasing
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It is that time of year again, budgeting season, which means the utility rate will be going up. As part of the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget the City of Sherman plans to increase the water and sewer rate by 4.6%. According to the city, this hike...
KXII.com
CDC announces Carter Co. at high risk for COVID-19
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Carter County Oklahoma Health Department announced Carter County has been listed as high risk on the COVID-19 Community Level risk map. The county’s recommendations for high-risk areas include:. Wear a well-fitting mask in public indoor spaces. For people at high risk for severe...
KXII.com
Howe man sentenced decades in prison for habitual drunk driving
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office announced a Howe man, who was described as a habitual drunk driver, could spend the next 30 years in prison Monday. Officials said Terrance Royal, 57, of Howe, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for Driving While...
