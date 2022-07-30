ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, OK

Kingston’s Spence signs with East Central for softball

By KXII Staff
KXII.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kxii.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTEN.com

Wilson schools delay start date

WILSON, Okla. (KTEN) — The fall semester at Wilson Public Schools will be delayed by construction project delays brought on by inflation and back-ordered supplies. Administrators have pushed back the first day of school to August 18, one week later than the original project deadline. Superintendent Tonya Finnerty said...
WILSON, OK
KXII.com

Man dies in skydiving accident in Whitewright

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a skydiving accident at a facility outside Whitewright over the weekend. Sunday around 1 p.m. both Bonham EMS and Trenton Fire were called out to Skydive Spaceland Dallas where a skydiver was reported to have broken several bones. Trenton Fire Chief...
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
KXII.com

Crews battle multiple fires in Denison

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday. Oklahoma Game Wardens seized illegal fish shocking equipment over the holiday weekend in McCurtain County. Pushmataha County pursuit ends in crash. Updated: Jan. 17, 2021 at 8:00...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Wheel bearings spark semi-truck fire in Love Co.

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. Texas (KXII) - Firefighters said wheel bearings on a semi-truck caused a fire Tuesday morning. The Love County Fire Department said it happened on I-35 at the north county line. Fire officials said the fire spread from the wheels to the wood floor of the cargo trailer.
LOVE COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingston, OK
Sports
City
Kingston, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
KXII.com

Ada man injured in highway crash at Pontotoc Co.

BYNG, Okla. (KXII) - On Sunday night, a man was injured after crashing his vehicle on Highway 377 in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Officials said Christopher K. Graves, 31, of Ada, was driving a Peterbilt semi tractor-trailer northbound on Highway 377 approximately 5 miles north of Byng when he departed the roadway to the right, struck the guardrail, overturned a half time, and came to rest on the vehicle’s passenger side around 8 p.m.
ADA, OK
KXII.com

Bryan County launches new emergency alert system

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Bryan County has launched an Emergency Alert Messaging System this week. This has taken the county just four months to put together. Ron Boyer, Bryan County Commissioner District 1, said this new technology is needed due to the growth of the county. This will allow quicker...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nctc
KXII.com

Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Denison man arrested for assaulting police officer

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man is in the Grayson County Jail after being charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer. Denison police said they responded to a disturbance call off of East Morton Street early Sunday morning, where Darian Tray Thomas resisted arrest by kicking, spitting, and punching the officers.
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Gunter could see first water well repaired this week

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The City of Gunter is still asking residents to conserve water, as it tries to get two of its three wells back up and running. According to the city, it is waiting for the water to pass a required bacteria testing after installing a new motor.
GUNTER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
KXII.com

Woman indicted for hindering apprehension of Ladonia murder suspect

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The woman accused of helping one of Texas’ Ten Most Wanted has been indicted for hindering apprehension or prosecution. Carmen Cuba is accused of driving Justin Marquiwis Cuba away from the scene of a shooting in Ladonia back in August. Police said 48-year-old JC Campbell...
LADONIA, TX
KXII.com

One person dead after Gainesville crash

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - One person is dead after a crash in Gainesville. Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Highway 82 and County Road 163 Saturday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and their passenger was flown to Medical City Denton with critical injuries. Troopers have...
GAINESVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Sherman water and sewer rates increasing

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It is that time of year again, budgeting season, which means the utility rate will be going up. As part of the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget the City of Sherman plans to increase the water and sewer rate by 4.6%. According to the city, this hike...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

CDC announces Carter Co. at high risk for COVID-19

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Carter County Oklahoma Health Department announced Carter County has been listed as high risk on the COVID-19 Community Level risk map. The county’s recommendations for high-risk areas include:. Wear a well-fitting mask in public indoor spaces. For people at high risk for severe...
CARTER COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Howe man sentenced decades in prison for habitual drunk driving

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office announced a Howe man, who was described as a habitual drunk driver, could spend the next 30 years in prison Monday. Officials said Terrance Royal, 57, of Howe, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for Driving While...
HOWE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy