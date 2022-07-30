Famous Philadelphia cheesesteak shop catches fire, no injuries

www.aol.com
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn Johnson
Hazmat Situation Declared In West Philadelphia After About 154 Plastic Milk Jugs Of Gas Found At Abandoned Home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a hazmat situation after more than 100 plastic milk jugs filled with gasoline were found inside an abandoned home in West Philadelphia. First responders were dispatched to an abandoned home on the 100 block of North 59th Street for reports of a strong smell of gas around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Police say upon arrival, first responders found about 154 one-gallon jugs of gasoline. You can imagine how strong the smell was coming from that house which is what tipped off the police to this potentially dangerous hazmat situation. First responders went right inside because the house...
phl17.com
Man breaks into a Center City nightclub, stole numerous liquor bottles: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they say gained entry into a Center City nightclub and stole merchandise. The incident happened on July 20, 2022 at 223 S Sydenham Street around 2:45 am. According to police, a 30-year-old man used a brick to break the front...
Tony's Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City has message for thief after stolen furniture returned
Stolen Furniture Returned: "We can only imagine how hard life must be for you to be in a position where you have to do this for money. If you come by...we will accept your apology and buy you dinner."
Dogs are being abandoned in these Pa. woods, animal activists say
A growing number of abandoned dogs are reportedly being discovered in and around a wooded section in the West Mount Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia, according to a story from the Philadelphia Inquirer. Activists also told the Inquirer that cats as well as dogs have been found abandoned in other locations...
I-95 crash leaves 3 injured during 'Christmas in July' toy run in Philadelphia
The collision happened on I-95 near between the Academy Road and Cottman Avenue exits in Philadelphia.
Man, Mother Attacked By Their Own Dog In Kensington: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man and his mother were rushed to the hospital after being attacked by their own dog in Kensington. The vicious attack happened at a home on East Tioga Street. Police say just after 3 a.m. Monday, a man who lives at the home got into a heated argument with his ex-girlfriend in the basement. The dog became agitated and attacked the man’s mother, biting her multiple times. The son tried to get control of the dog. The dog in turn attacked him biting mostly his arm. Police say the dog is a pit bull. Animal control removed the dog from the home and the mother and son were transported to a nearby hospital where they are in critical condition. Police say the son is right now undergoing surgery on his arm.
Baby shot during party in Kensington
Police say the baby was being held by her mother when she was shot in the hand.
North Philadelphia homicide victim shot multiple times at close range: Police
At the scene, officers found a 32-year-old man lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his back and leg.
phl17.com
On-duty officer injured, struck a pothole with patrol motorcycle in Northeast Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia highway patrol officer is recovering after hitting a pothole in the city’s Krewstown Saturday. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Grant Avenue around 11:00 am. According to police, an officer on highway patrol duty was traveling eastbound when he struck a pothole and...
The Absolutely Hottest Day in New Jersey Happened Almost 100 Years Ago
It's that time of year where I start to sweat just looking out the window. If I want to go running, it has to be either at 5:30 in the morning before the sun starts beating down on the boardwalk, or at 8:30 at night when the sun sets. Any...
1-year-old baby shot in Kensington
Police are investigating after a 1-year-old baby was shot in the hand Sunday morning in the Kensington section of the city. The child is in stable condition.
10-Month-Old Baby Girl Shot Following Argument In Philadelphia’s Kensington Section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 10-month-old baby girl remains hospitalized at St. Christopher’s Hospital in Kensington after she was shot in the hand. Police say an argument happened Sunday morning after a family was celebrating a wedding. The mother tells CBS3 she was holding her baby when shots were fired and had she not run and ducked for cover, she fears this could have been a much different story. As of right now, the shooter has not been arrested, but the baby’s mom tells Eyewitness News it was her new stepdad who allegedly started shooting early Sunday morning. “It happened so fast, I didn’t...
fox29.com
Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Roosevelt Boulevard crash, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A crash on Roosevelt Boulevard turned deadly when the driver of a motorcycle was killed Monday night. Police say a speeding Suzuki Samurai collided with a Cadillac that was exiting a parking lot onto the 7200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Castor. The motorcycle driver, identified as 30-year-old...
A worker removes a 1965 Ford Mustang from the tracks of the Subway
A worker removes a 1965 Ford Mustang from the tracks of the Subway, after a young woman accidentally entered the Subway Surface Tunnel entrance at 40th. Street in Philadelphia (December 14th 1965)retralspeller62.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state. Here's the top choice for PA
phl17.com
5-year-old boy critically injured with severe facial fractures: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A child is fighting for his life after police found the boy lying on the ground after falling out a window in the city’s Fishtown section. The incident happened on the 500 block of Girard Avenue around 4:48 pm Saturday. Officers responded to a call of a...
PhillyBite
The Victor Cafe A Philadelphia Italian Institution
- There's no need to go far to enjoy a fantastic Italian dinner at The Victor Cafe in Philadelphia. This Philadelphia institution has been hosting opera performances for years. The company hired students to work as servers, and the shows are staged throughout the week. The Victor Cafe in Philadelphia.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PERSON WALKING ON PARKWAY IN HOSPITAL GOWN
A witness has advised us that at about 6:40 am they witnessed a person in a hospital gown walking on the Garden State Parkway southbound at exit 81. A NJSP officer pulled over to assist.
Two Males Rob Philly Bar at Gunpoint: Surveillance Video Released
PHILADELPHIA, PA — In a terrifying turn of events, two males armed with handguns robbed Phil’s Place Bar in Philadelphia at gunpoint. The robbery occurred on July 26, 2022, at 12:30 am. Video surveillance from the bar shows that the two offenders entered the establishment around 11 pm and stayed there for approximately 1.5 hours before committing the robbery. Offender #1 took out a handgun and pointed it at two patrons and the bartender, while offender #2 jumped over the bar and grabbed the bartender. They made off with $1500 and fled north on 2nd street after shooting one round into the air.
Who killed Kyle Singleton in Philadelphia? $20,000 reward being offered for info
"You didn't just hurt Kyle, you've hurt so many people: kids, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles. And this is something we have to live with every day," said the victim's sister Curtisha Neal.
Comments / 0