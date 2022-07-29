ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Friday Fur Babies: Meet Rum Tum Tigger

By Melanie Christopher
WJTV.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wjtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
vicksburgnews.com

The Tomato Place, a Mississippi treasure

Twenty-two years ago, The Tomato Place was nothing more than one of four fruit and veggie stands run by Luke Hughes. “I was here sorting tomatoes, when this guy comes up, takes a look at my tomatoes and asks if we could make him a sandwich. I made him a sandwich. Guess he must’ve really liked it,” Hughes says with a chuckle. “Because the very next day, he came back for another one. The rest, as they say, is history.”
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

What’s going on around Mississippi in August?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – August is a Southerner’s worst nightmare with boiling temperatures and suffocating humidity. For parents, August also means kids are either back in school or about to be. It can be a stressful month, but here’s some events to help you and your family unwind. Central Mississippi: August 2 – National Night […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Jackson, MS
Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Pets & Animals
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Pets & Animals
vicksburgnews.com

Once upon a time, in a small Mississippi town called Satartia…there was a catfish race

Satartia is from the Choctaw and means “Pumpkin Place,” but they must have taken the pumpkins with them because I didn’t see a single one. As one of the oldest non-Native settlements in Mississippi, Satartia is also the smallest, according to people who count that kind of thing. The 2020 census lists 41 residents. The town has had a cotton gin for some time but can brag to its jealous neighbors about the country store that opened up recently.
WLBT

Jackson restaurants struggle during boil water notices

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Restaurant owners said they are paying an expensive price tag during boil water notices and are having to adjust how they operate. Water is essential, but it’s even more necessary for Jackson restaurants trying to prepare food and drinks to hungry customers. But what do restaurants do when their city is often under boil water notices?
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Rescue#The Animal Rescue Fund#Arf
WAPT

Stokes wants city to take action against Mississippi hot pursuit law

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he wants the city to take action against Mississippi's hot pursuit law. Stokes' proposal comes after a postal worker was killed July 21 by a suspect being chased from Pearl into the Jackson city limits. And, last week, a woman was arrested after leading Flowood police on a chase that ended with her crashing into a light pole in Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
teslarati.com

Mississippi welcomes its first Tesla store

Mississippi welcomed its first Tesla store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. WJTV reported that Tesla opened its first “dealership” in Brandon, Mississippi and those attending the ceremony were able to test drive some of the vehicles. The Mississippi Tesla store is a 25,000-square-foot building that Mayor Butch Lee said...
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Councilman holds back-to-school giveaway in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A city councilman is working to ease the financial burden of parents as a new school year approaches. Councilman Kenneth Stokes hosted a back-to-school supplies giveaway at the Medgar Evers Library in Jackson. Parents were able to receive as many school supplies as they needed to prepare for the upcoming year. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

466,000 Mississippi children to get P-EBT benefits for Fall 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced 466,000 Mississippi children who participated in the National School Lunch Program are expected to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits for the fall. This comes after the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received federal approval to distribute the benefits. Additionally, children under […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WAPT

Hinds County undersheriff demoted, suspended

JACKSON, Miss. — Undersheriff Alan White was demoted last week to the rank of sergeant with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Tyree Jones said. White was also suspended a week without pay. Jones said White was the subject of an ongoing internal investigation that was launched by the...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
wessonnews.com

Mississippi foster care's slow progress

Mississippi’s foster care agency is failing to prevent abuse and neglect of children in state custody despite its commitments to do so as part of a long-running federal lawsuit. A Mississippi toddler named Olivia Y. weighed only 22 pounds when she entered state custody in 2003. Though she was...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Byram leaders, neighbors frustrated with Jackson’s water crisis

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Byram is being impacted by the ongoing water crisis in Jackson. The city is still connected to Jackson’s water and oftentimes falls under the city’s boil water notices and low-pressure issues.   Byram Mayor Richard White said he’s fed up with neighbors having to pay for water they cannot […]
BYRAM, MS
WJTV 12

Physicians swell honor roll of Medical Center elite

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The shoulders of UMMC’s giants must be pretty sore by now. The honor roll of physicians who claim to stand on them lengthened during last week’s Medical Alumni Awards dinner at the Westin Hotel in Jackson. Dr. Helen R. Turner, associate vice chancellor emeritus of UMMC, topped the roster of awardees […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JPD investigating crime scene on Lee Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation is underway at a house along the intersection of Lee Drive and Cameron Street in Jackson. Witnesses told 3 On Your Side that the house is often occupied by vagrants and has been the center of at least one other shooting. The Hinds County...
JACKSON, MS
travelnoire.com

Best Beaches in Mississippi

Mississippi is the nation’s 20th state and a great place to visit for the summer. Many travel to the state to explore its famous tourist attractions like the Mississippi Delta or Vicksburg National Military Park. But it’s also home to a number of beaches that are a great escape from the city.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Residents express concerns about police response in Belhaven

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents in parts of the Capital City say they don’t know whom to call during an emergency, especially when 911 and the police department don’t send help. Donna Bland is the manager of Keifer’s. She says she’s seen the problems first hand.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy