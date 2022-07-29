Friday Fur Babies: Meet Rum Tum Tigger

www.wjtv.com
Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
A Mississippi man returns to Little Rock to retrace steps that were life changing
Jim Robertson returns to Little Rock after 62 years to retrace the life-changing steps he took after becoming blind.
The Tomato Place, a Mississippi treasure
Twenty-two years ago, The Tomato Place was nothing more than one of four fruit and veggie stands run by Luke Hughes. “I was here sorting tomatoes, when this guy comes up, takes a look at my tomatoes and asks if we could make him a sandwich. I made him a sandwich. Guess he must’ve really liked it,” Hughes says with a chuckle. “Because the very next day, he came back for another one. The rest, as they say, is history.”
What’s going on around Mississippi in August?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – August is a Southerner’s worst nightmare with boiling temperatures and suffocating humidity. For parents, August also means kids are either back in school or about to be. It can be a stressful month, but here’s some events to help you and your family unwind. Central Mississippi: August 2 – National Night […]
Once upon a time, in a small Mississippi town called Satartia…there was a catfish race
Satartia is from the Choctaw and means “Pumpkin Place,” but they must have taken the pumpkins with them because I didn’t see a single one. As one of the oldest non-Native settlements in Mississippi, Satartia is also the smallest, according to people who count that kind of thing. The 2020 census lists 41 residents. The town has had a cotton gin for some time but can brag to its jealous neighbors about the country store that opened up recently.
Jackson restaurants struggle during boil water notices
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Restaurant owners said they are paying an expensive price tag during boil water notices and are having to adjust how they operate. Water is essential, but it’s even more necessary for Jackson restaurants trying to prepare food and drinks to hungry customers. But what do restaurants do when their city is often under boil water notices?
Louisiana widow feels funeral home disrespected husband’s body
Floyd Davenport Jr.'s body was found in the Atchafalaya Basin in January nearly three weeks after he drowned
Councilman Stokes wants to sue state of Mississippi over its ‘Hot Pursuit’ law
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city councilman says he wants to sue the state of Mississippi. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants to file a federal lawsuit over the state’s “Hot Pursuit” law. That law makes it legal for police officers to pursue suspected criminals across jurisdictions.
Stokes wants city to take action against Mississippi hot pursuit law
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he wants the city to take action against Mississippi's hot pursuit law. Stokes' proposal comes after a postal worker was killed July 21 by a suspect being chased from Pearl into the Jackson city limits. And, last week, a woman was arrested after leading Flowood police on a chase that ended with her crashing into a light pole in Jackson.
Mississippi welcomes its first Tesla store
Mississippi welcomed its first Tesla store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. WJTV reported that Tesla opened its first “dealership” in Brandon, Mississippi and those attending the ceremony were able to test drive some of the vehicles. The Mississippi Tesla store is a 25,000-square-foot building that Mayor Butch Lee said...
Councilman holds back-to-school giveaway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A city councilman is working to ease the financial burden of parents as a new school year approaches. Councilman Kenneth Stokes hosted a back-to-school supplies giveaway at the Medgar Evers Library in Jackson. Parents were able to receive as many school supplies as they needed to prepare for the upcoming year. […]
466,000 Mississippi children to get P-EBT benefits for Fall 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced 466,000 Mississippi children who participated in the National School Lunch Program are expected to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits for the fall. This comes after the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received federal approval to distribute the benefits. Additionally, children under […]
Hinds County undersheriff demoted, suspended
JACKSON, Miss. — Undersheriff Alan White was demoted last week to the rank of sergeant with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Tyree Jones said. White was also suspended a week without pay. Jones said White was the subject of an ongoing internal investigation that was launched by the...
Mississippi foster care's slow progress
Mississippi’s foster care agency is failing to prevent abuse and neglect of children in state custody despite its commitments to do so as part of a long-running federal lawsuit. A Mississippi toddler named Olivia Y. weighed only 22 pounds when she entered state custody in 2003. Though she was...
Byram leaders, neighbors frustrated with Jackson’s water crisis
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Byram is being impacted by the ongoing water crisis in Jackson. The city is still connected to Jackson’s water and oftentimes falls under the city’s boil water notices and low-pressure issues. Byram Mayor Richard White said he’s fed up with neighbors having to pay for water they cannot […]
Physicians swell honor roll of Medical Center elite
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The shoulders of UMMC’s giants must be pretty sore by now. The honor roll of physicians who claim to stand on them lengthened during last week’s Medical Alumni Awards dinner at the Westin Hotel in Jackson. Dr. Helen R. Turner, associate vice chancellor emeritus of UMMC, topped the roster of awardees […]
JPD investigating crime scene on Lee Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation is underway at a house along the intersection of Lee Drive and Cameron Street in Jackson. Witnesses told 3 On Your Side that the house is often occupied by vagrants and has been the center of at least one other shooting. The Hinds County...
Best Beaches in Mississippi
Mississippi is the nation’s 20th state and a great place to visit for the summer. Many travel to the state to explore its famous tourist attractions like the Mississippi Delta or Vicksburg National Military Park. But it’s also home to a number of beaches that are a great escape from the city.
If you live in a ‘disaster-prone area,’ the state may help you build a safe room
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you want to build a storm shelter at your home, you could get some help from the state. MEMA is launching its Individual Safe Room Program to help residents of disaster-prone areas build a safe room or storm shelter. Funding from the state’s Backwater Flooding...
Residents express concerns about police response in Belhaven
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents in parts of the Capital City say they don’t know whom to call during an emergency, especially when 911 and the police department don’t send help. Donna Bland is the manager of Keifer’s. She says she’s seen the problems first hand.
