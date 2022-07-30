How to Get Your Enrollment Fee WAIVED for Free at YVC College

1460espnyakima.com
Looking at the 10 Oldest Restaurants in the Awesome Yakima Valley
Restaurants will come and go but not these 10 popular places in the Yakima Valley. They've been around for a really long time! They are the 10 oldest restaurants in the awesome Yakima Valley and we hope they are here to stick around for many more years to come. We...
6 Ridiculous Candles People Think Would Evoke ‘The City of Yakima’ Smell
We asked some of our listeners for their input on what the city of Yakima would smell like if it was a candle and they didn't hold back from what they really feel. Listed below are six 6 smells of Yakima as candles, capturing the answers from what our listeners gave us. Some of the answers were hilarious and some were disheartening and sad, but a common thread was woven in the comments: If the city of Yakima was a candle, I bet The Rock would say that it AT MINIMUM smell like hops around here.
Hot Cheeto Shortage in WA Leads to Discovery of 3 Yakima Hidden Gems
You might run into a road block if you are trying to buy any Hot Cheetos right now because there is a Hot Cheeto shortage in Washington and other parts of the country. Why are they in a shortage? Because of alleged "supply chain disruptions"; we are sure is going to be the standard answer. Supply Chain disruptions my buns! We've been dealing with supposed disruptions for the past 3 years. I don't buy it, pun not intended. This social media search for spicy food dishes with Hot Cheetos in them led to a group discovery of 3 Yakima hidden gems, yes, there are three places in town that you can go to get your savory peppery fix!
10 Yakima Nightclubs: Which Ones Are at the Top of the Heap?
Covid restrictions in Yakima have been lifted for quite some time and swarms of Yakima residents have been itching to get outside the house and enjoy the nightlife again. There are 10 nightclubs in Yakima that have been seeing a recent spurt in club goers. We will take a look at ten (yes, 10) nightclubs that people are flocking to in Yakima in no particular order. Which ones are at the top of the heap for you?
The Top 10 Iconic Places to Get a Great Steak in Yakima Washington
The Top 10 Iconic Places to Get a Great Steak in Yakima. How do you like your steak? Where do you go in Yakima to find steak cooked just the way you like it? There are at least 10 iconic places to get a great steak in Yakima and we know exactly where the locals love to go for it. There are three main sections of town where all of the iconic places to get a great steak are located: Downtown, West Valley, and out near Union Gap.
Peek Inside Stunning Million Dollar Log Cabin in Naches WA
Washington state contains some of the most breathtaking natural beauty in the country and a lot of it can be found in Yakima County. The further out you get from the Yakima city limits, the more nature becomes stunning. Once you get to Naches, Washington, you begin to have your breath taken away by the jaw-dropping scenes of nature. There is a stunning two-story log cabin for sale that is tucked away in Naches that is worth a peek inside.
5 Famous Alumni That Went to Davis High School in Yakima Washington
5 Famous Alumni That Went to Davis High in Yakima Washington. A. C. Davis High School in Yakima, Washington, home of the Pirates, has been getting a ton of attention across the country recently, and for great reason! Davis High School, as its affectionately called by the locals these days, has some notable alumni that have been making national news. We have some Yakima celebrities in the sports world plus a Grammy and Soul Train Award nominee among the notable alumni at Davis High! https://www.ysd7.org/davis.
5 BEST TASTIEST RESTAURANTS THAT ARE OPEN LATE IN YAKIMA
First, I'll tell you a little bit about the restaurant that is open late and then I'll give you their LATE NIGHT hours of operation. El Rinconsito has a ton of locations throughout Washington state and we are fortunate enough to have one in Yakima. It even has a drive-thru. They are famous for their affordable food specials like the 4 tacos special, Combo Quesa Birria, and the Enchilada special. Each one comes with a soft drink. Personally, I love their chicken mole meal!
4 Hidden Gems in the Yakima Valley You Need to See for Yourself
4 Hidden Gems in the Yakima Valley You Need to See for Yourself. It's time for some more hidden gems of the Yakima Valley! Which ones have you been lucky enough to experience?. I was in the frozen foods aisle at the grocery store yesterday looking for a cheap microwave pasta to get, and it was near closing time for the store. Two of the store's employees were talking with each other and one of them was saying, "You know where some really GOOD sushi is? It's in Selah and it's called Teppenyaki Box." He had to repeat the name of the restaurant several times because the other employee was confused as to what he was trying to say. So when I got home, I looked it up on Google and found it. Teppenyaki serves rice bowls, chicken, beef, and shrimp options, rice with salmon, chicken, or shrimp, and teriyaki rice as a side dish or added with salmon or pork. And yes, they have sushi on the menu, too! I am going to check out this hidden gem on my next payday for sure! The menu posted on their Facebook page is from a few years back, so hopefully the prices haven't gone up that much since then!
Central Washington State Fair Concert Tickets: Wanna Save Cash?
The Central Washington State Fair returns, from September 23rd thru October 2nd!. The Toyota Mainstage Concert Series lineup for 2022 is incredible! And for a limited time, you can get 25% off your concert ticket with a special promo code!. The Central Washington State Fair Concert Ticket Discount. Now until...
Heat Advisory In Effect for Yakima with Extreme Heat Reaching Triple Digits
Beware of Heat Stroke: Extreme Weather Advisory Issued for Yakima. If you live in the city limits of Yakima, I certainly hope that you have a working air conditioner in your place. We are expecting a heat wave to strike the city, which is certainly not uncommon around here. It doesn't matter if you've lived here for 20 years or 20 minutes, you will come to expect some intense heat.
