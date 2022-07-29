The Top 15 Time Travel Movies of All...Time

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are reuniting for their seventh movie together as the director and star of The Wager — a naval survival drama set up at Apple. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scorsese and DiCaprio have already lined up their next collaboration to follow Apple's Killers of the Flower Moon. Hot on the heels of that production, the duo are going to team up to tackle an adaptation of David Grann's upcoming nonfiction book, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder, which is not expected to hit shelves until April next year.

