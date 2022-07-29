The Top 15 Time Travel Movies of All...Time

me.ign.com
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for August on Netflix, Disney, Prime and Binge!
When it comes to binge watching TV, winter is the best season for it. There's no guilt factor compared to the rest of the year. It's bloody freezing outside (or flooding). Of course the sensible play is to stay inside, de-pants, popcorn up and watch telly. Sadly, August is the last winter opportunity you've got, but I've got plenty of shows/movies to make your final Netflix and literal chill sessions memorable.
New to Netflix for August 2022
August is underway and with it comes a whole bunch of new selections to watch on Netflix. From The Sandman season 1, to Locke & Key season 3, as well as all three of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies, we've got you covered on all of the new shows and movies hitting Netflix this month.
Namor: Conquered Shores Gives the Old Man Logan Treatment to Marvel's First Mutant
The Marvel Universe has a rich history of postapocalyptic future stories, particularly when it comes to the X-Men franchise. But until now, we haven't seen one of these stories focus on Marvel's so-called first mutant, Namor the Sub-Mariner. That all changes with the release of Christopher Cantwell and Pasqual Ferry's Namor: Conquered Shores.
The Wager: Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio to Reunite for a Seventh Time
Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are reuniting for their seventh movie together as the director and star of The Wager — a naval survival drama set up at Apple. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scorsese and DiCaprio have already lined up their next collaboration to follow Apple's Killers of the Flower Moon. Hot on the heels of that production, the duo are going to team up to tackle an adaptation of David Grann's upcoming nonfiction book, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder, which is not expected to hit shelves until April next year.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Trailer Is Here and it Looks Breathtaking
Netflix has released the full trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which is an anime adaptation of the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. The series is set to release in September, and after giving us some teasers and the opening sequence, the first full trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is here. Netflix first announced...
We Are OFK - Release Date Trailer
We Are OFK premieres on August 18 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Check out the latest trailer. Get ready for weekly episodes and original song releases from indie pop band OFK: a music biopic series and interactive E.P. about four friends and a cat, dreaming, dating, and paying rent in Los Angeles.
Andor: New Star Wars Show Gets a Delay, and a New Trailer
Disney has revealed a new trailer for Andor – but also revealed that it's been delayed to September 21. The upcoming Disney+ series was originally set to begin on August 31, but has been pushed back almost a month. It will now begin with a three-episode premiere. Disney hasn't...
Best Movies to Watch on Apple TV+ in the UAE and Qatar for August 2022
Want to watch the best Apple TV shows on Apple TV+? We're here to help. While Apple's library isn't nearly as deep as its competitors on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, it grows with new and splashy originals that often feature big stars. It's slowly evolving into an excellent streaming service.
Does Brad Pitt and the Cast of Bullet Train Believe in Luck?
We chat with Bullet Train stars Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Hiroyuki Sanada about whether they believe in luck -- one of the main themes of their action film -- and if so what role they believe it's played in their careers. Bullet Train opens in theaters on August 5, 2022.
Despite Playing Batman and Vulture, Michael Keaton Hasn't Seen Any MCU or DCEU Movie
Michael Keaton is known for portraying DC’s Batman in 1989’s Batman movie and its 1992 sequel Batman Returns. In 1995’s Batman Forever, however, Keaton was replaced by Val Kilmer to play the superhero. He also played Adian Toomes’ Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming and in a post-credits scene in Morbius. He is set to play Batman again in Andy Muschietti's upcoming Flash movie, and Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s Batgirl that’s set to release this year.
Puzzles & Survival x The Walking Dead - Official Collaboration Trailer
The collaboration between Puzzles & Survival and AMC's The Walking Dead is available now. An epic battle is brewing between survivors and the Saviors, and you're all invited to take part! The notoriously ruthless Negan is coming, and the survivors in Puzzles & Survival are facing the toughest decision of their lives.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide
Mio is one of the playable main characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. On this page, you can find details about Mio's character overview, when she appears in the game's story, as well as information on her class and skills. Mio Character Overview. Mio is an off-seer just like Noah, and...
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
Part 1 of Digimon Survive's story continues to ramp up the stakes and expand the roster of characters. To ensure you make all the best choices for your style, the walkthrough below breaks down each key moment. The Roster Grows. At the beginning of this chapter, you catch up with...
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be the epilogue of Phase 4
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special should hit Disney Plus at some point in December, although Marvel has yet to share a release date. But when it does arrive, the Guardians Holiday Special will become the final adventure in Phase 4. The news comes from James Gunn directly, who...
Upcoming RPG ‘Thirsty Suitors’ Mixes Indian Culture with Scott Pilgrim-Style Action
It’s been a great time for South Asian representation in recent media, with more and more Bollywood movies like RRR getting the recognition they deserve and shows like Ms. Marvel depicting an accurate portrayal of Pakistani families living in the US. From developer Outerloop Games and publisher Annapurna Interactive...
Get an Inside Look at D&D's Spelljammer Revival
Announced earlier this year, Spelljammer: Adventures in Space is an update to the classic D&D setting for Fifth Edition Dungeons & Dragons. We recently sat in on a briefing with Lead Designer Chris Perkins who walked us through what's included the various editions of the books as well as some of the new rules and creatures coming to this revised spacefaring fantasy realm.
Homicidal All-Stars - Reveal Trailer
Here's your look at Homicidal All-Stars, an upcoming single-player, turn-based strategy game set in a dystopian future where citizens and convicts alike compete to survive on a brutal reality game show. Watch the trailer to learn more about the game, including a peek at its world and more. Homicidal All-Stars...
The Highlake and Darkgrove Quests
In this Bear and Breakfast guide we will guide you through the Highlake and Darkgrove Main Quests. This covers where to go, who to talk to, what rewards you will receive, Quest Item locations, and other pertinent information. Looking for a particular quest? Check on an option below... With the...
MultiVersus Tier List: Who are the Best characters in the Game?
MultiVersus is a title that has been garnering a great deal of attention lately. The game is open beta stage right now and players from all around the world are diving into the game left, right and centre. The unique selling proposition of MultiVersus is the multiple universes that it brings to the game. Players can expect characters from the DC Universe. Game of Thrones Universe, Scooby Doo Universe, and recently we heard that Eleven from Stranger Things Universe could be included too.
Food Recipes
In this IGN's Bear and Breakfast guide we will list every available Food Recipe and include information about ingredients cost, recipe cost, Food scores, how to prepare the recipes, and how to unlock them. In addition to crafting comfy furniture to ensure your Guests are comfortable, they also need to...
